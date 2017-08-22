There’s no doubt that Denver hip-hop is ready for the limelight. The diverse scene is filled with talent, which local promoters Roux Black Productions and Adult Ent® are certainly aware of. The two organizations are bringing indie Denver hip-hop, and much more with them to northern Colorado’s stunning Mishawaka Amphitheatre this Friday night, August 25.

Coined “The Trip,” the Mishawaka (sometimes called “The Mish”) show will feature a headlining performance by Baltimore’s Cousin Stizz as well as New York’s Jay Critch. But don’t let those headlining artist’s homelands fool you – there’s a total of 15 performers scheduled and the remaining 13 are Denver acts including Kearney Ganng, SUR ELLZ, Future Heroes, YaSi, Ryan Alan, Trayce Chapman, Pries and more.

Ru Johnson, CEO of Roux Black Productions, teamed up with Dani Grant, the owner and general manager of Mishawaka Amphitheatre, to expand the venues’ musical boundaries. “I’ve known Dani Grant for a while with our advocacy work on the Denver Music Summit,” Johnson said. “It was a natural progression to create an opportunity for hip-hop at this beautiful outdoor venue.” Grant added, “Our patrons need to be offered a diverse lineup that engages a large swath of the live music fan demographic.” And that’s exactly what they’re doing with “The Trip.”

“The Mishawaka belongs to all ages of fans and all flavours of music, this show with Cousin Stizz marks a strong investment in the hip-hop scene which I believe will continue to grow if it is nurtured.” – Dani Grant, Owner & General Manager of Mishawaka Amphitheatre

The event isn’t just an opportunity for both Johnson and Grant, it’s an opportunity for the performers as well. Ryan Alan, Denver hip-hop and r&b artist said, “I think it’s important to bring homegrown talent to The Mish because for a lot of us, it’s our biggest stage performance; our first amphitheatre experience – which is a milestone and also an excellent addition to my personal performance resume.” Local r&b vocalist YaSi added, “The Trip is putting together an experience for both the artists and fans of music with local and national talent.”