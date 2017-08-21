Get your creative juices flowing this week in Denver. You’ll have the opportunity to participate in a collection of do-it-yourself cooking and crafts, so when you’re not busy with all the cool things that Denver has to offer, you’ll have some projects for home too. There’s a lot to learn and do this week from investigating the solar eclipse and a haunted restaurant, to a less refined all-you-can-drink brunch at Bremen’s this Sunday.

Monday, August 21

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

When: Monday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Declaration Brewing — 2030, S. Cherokee St., Denver

Cost: $15 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t let your busy schedule overshadow this month’s solar eclipse — come to Declaration Brewing and watch the phenomenon with a beer. Exclusive eclipse viewing glasses will be provided on behalf of the brewery. Brews are special views await you.

Tuesday, August 22

Wine Glass Painting Class

When: Tuesday, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Vinue Food and Wine Bar — 2817 E. 3rd Ave., Denver

Cost: $30- tickets here

The Lowdown: An instructor from Le Painted Grape will guide you through the process of making a keepsake wine glass to call your own. This step by step class will also give you the opportunity to drink and sip on wine while you channel your inner artist. This monthly event’s theme for this session is Lemonade.

Cookies And Cider With the Long I Pie

When: Tuesday, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Eat your way into fall with a Cookies and Cider pairing, hosted by Stem Ciders Brewery. Sample flavorful freshly brewed ciders and cookies to treat your taste buds. Enjoy four different cookies and cider combos for just $20— it’s the ultimate seasonal snacking experience.

Wednesday, August 23

Prost Brewing Five Year Anniversary

When: Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Prost Brewing Company — 2540, 19th St., Denver

Cost: $5

The Lowdown: Come out and celebrate five years of The Prost Brewing Company with five days of show-stopping local music, brews and food. From classic rock to polka music, this anniversary party has something for everyone— and you can’t go wrong with great beer from Prost.

Thursday, August 24st

Euro Crepes Gathering

When: Thursday, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Euro Crepes — 1842 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Donation based — tickets here

The Lowdown: Non-profit Feeding Denver’s Hungry is partnering with Euro Crepes for a delicious fundraising opportunity. Donate to Feeding Denver’s Hungry and then enjoy lunch on Euro Crepes. You’re in for a feel-good afternoon as you feast on some flavorful crepes while helping others.

Copper & Kings MixTape Bartender Challenge

When: Thursday, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen and Bar — 1650 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: For a night of exciting tunes, creative cocktails and prize opportunities, come to Tupelo Honey for some Thursday night fun. Bartenders will be crafting cocktails inspired by Outkast and Depeche Modes albums— and you can enter for a chance to see both. This event is sure to bring to light the creative innovation behind cocktails and music. The featured cocktails are named after songs and genres and guests are welcome to propose title ideas.

Friday, August, 25th

Cooks Against Cancer

When: Friday, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Uncorked Kitchen — 8171 South Chested St., Suite A, Centennial

Cost: $89 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Corks Against Cancer has collaborated with The American Cancer Society to create a three-course donation opportunity. Feast upon an Asian stir fry-based meal that comes straight from The American Cancer Society’s “New Healthy Eating Cookbook”— prepared with the help of UnCorked Kitchen chefs. A portion of the event cost will go directly to The American Cancer Society.

Tour De Fat Boulder

When: Friday, 6 – 9:50 p.m.

Where: Boulder Theater — 2032 14th St., Boulder

Cost: $12-15 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Feast your eyes upon musicians, circus performers and comedians galore with Tour De Fat Boulder. From a fashion show to a dance competition, there won’t be a dull moment in Boulder during Tour De Fat. Show up in costume, bust a move and partake in the chance to win a new bike. This interactive circus spectacle will feature lots of beer to keep you going throughout all of the excitement.

Saturday, August, 26th

Dinos & Donuts

When: Saturday, 8 – 9:30 a.m.

Where: Denver Zoo — 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $35 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Brunch, bloody marys, donuts and llamas await at The Denver Zoo. This event is exclusively offered to ages 21+ who need a little weekend relief. Guests will be greeted with a “dinosaur sex talk” and then a meet and greet with some lovable llamas. A bloody mary and mimosa bar will then be provided for the ultimate morning pick me up. Guests can then stuff themselves with a full breakfast buffet— featuring filling favorites such as scrambled eggs and donuts. A morning at the zoo has never been so satisfying.

Levitt Pavilion Beer Festival

When: Saturday, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 1380, W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: $23 – $63 —tickets here

The Lowdown: An assortment of local live bands and breweries will be waiting for you at The Levitt Pavilion Beer Festival. Local food trucks will also gather to top off the tasty event. A free public show performed by Karl Denson will follow at 7:30 for underage music junkies that want to get a taste of the scene. This absorbing assembly will show you just what makes Denver great.

Sunday, August, 27th

Sunday Funday at Bremen’s Wine & Tap

When: Sunday, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Bremen’s Wine & Tap — 2005 W. 33rd Ave., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Make Monday jealous with a Sunday Funday at Bremen’s Wine & Tap. For $20 per person, enjoy brunch and all you can drink Deep Eddy, Spring 44, Captain Morgan Silver, Sauza Blue, Coors Light Draft, Miller Lite, Bud and Bud Light Bottles.

Mark Your Calendars

Culinary Cinema Series, Barbecue

When: Tuesday, September 5, 7 p.m.

Where: SIE Flim Center — 2150 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 — tickets here

Back Country Tap Room

When: Saturday, September 16, 11:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Where: Granby Ranch — 1000 Village Rd, Granby CO

Cost: $10 — tickets here