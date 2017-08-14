This week in Denver you’ll be able to indulge in a fusion of beer, wine, and cocktails paired with eats from all across the globe. A special selection of perfectly paired spirits and snacks are waiting for you downtown in the following days. Indulge in an enticing taste of Italia or treat yourself to tantalizing tacos as you live it up in the Mile High. There’s no better way to spice up your life than a week full of sampling and drinking from sea to sea.

Monday, August 14

Craft Beer and Cheese Pairing

When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company — 1505 N. Ogden St., Denver

Cost: $20 for 4 pairings

The Lowdown: Sample on some perfectly paired beer and cheese at The Alpine Dog Brewing Company. Five ounces of beer will be served with deluxe Whole Foods cheese that’s been hand picked by the staff. A cheese expert will also be on the premises to teach guests about the art of wine and cheese matching.

Tuesday, August 15

Charcuterie & Cider

When: Tuesday, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders— 2811 Walnut St, Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Join Stem Ciders for a night of perfect pairings. Culture Meat and Cheese — known for RiNo’s famous “meat cones” at The Denver Central Market — is bringing four Old Major cured meats to pair with four Stem Ciders. Twenty dollars gets you a sample of both and no reservations are required. The party will last as long as the food does, so come early.

Bourbon Grill Reopens

When: Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Bourbon Grill —571 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: The dearly beloved Bourbon Grill reopens on Tuesday in a new location. No specials have been announced yet, but regaining access to this gem is worth celebrating in its own right.

Wednesday, August 16

National Rum Day

When: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Where: Adrift – 218 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join Adrift, a Hawaiian inspired tiki bar and restaurant, for National Rum Day. Sample the restaurant’s wide selection of international rums. Happy hour will also be going down that night from 4 to 6 p.m. where you can get $2 off a tiki drink of your choice.

READ: The Happiest Hour — A New Wave of Tiki at Adrift

Thursday, August 17

Corks And Forks

When: Thursday, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Rooftop Terrace at Davita — 2000 16th St., Denver

Cost: $60 general admission — tickets here

The Lowdown: In the heart of downtown Denver, the 11th annual Corks and Forks event will bring together a plethora of Denver restaurants hoping to share in the spirit of wine tasting and good eats. Live music will also be featured, as guests sample gourmet specialties and sip on wine. A silent auction will be featured, and guests can share their voice by submitting a vote for their favorite wine. Guests will also be giving back— Corks and Forks benefits The National Sports Center For the Disabled.

Friday, August 18

Burrito Concert

When: Friday, 8 – 11 p.m

Where: Barfly — 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $7.50-$10 — tickets here

The Lowdown: A night out exploring Denver’s local music scene just got even better with Burrito Concert. If all you can eat burritos, margaritas and live local bands are of interest, come indulge in Burrito Concert. Proceeds from this burrito bash benefit Denver Homeless Out Loud.

St. Rocco’s Feast

When: Friday and Saturday, 5 – 10 p.m, Sunday 4 – 9 p.m

Where: Potenza Lodge — 1900 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: In commemoration of the birthday, and death of St. Rocco — a Catholic Saint who was known to have cured disease — the 124th annual Feast Of St. Rocca will be celebrated with a selection of Italian snack food favorites including pizza, meatballs and wine. Come pay homage to a prominent saint and fill your belly with Italian tradition.

Saturday, August 19

Food Rescue Ride

When: Saturday, 9 a.m- 2 p.m

Where: Cherry Creek State Park — 4201 S. Parker Rd., Aurora

Cost: $25 for registration, $200 fundraising requirement — tickets here

The Lowdown: Get on your bikes and ride your way through Denver Food Rescue’s Annual Food Rescue bike ride. People of all ages and speeds can make a difference as they trek along a 15 or 20-mile path. A tasty breakfast and lunch will be offered to participants—all of whom are invited to come dressed as their favorite fruit or veggie. If you’re looking for a productive day of fundraising, exercise and family fun, come out to the beautiful Cherry Creek State Park to embark on an altruistic adventure. Fundraising and registration fees will go directly to Denver Food Rescue, which strives to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for all.

Boulder Craft Beer Festival

When: Saturday, 1 – 5 p.m

Where: North Boulder Park — 2801 9th St., # 2899, Boulder

Cost: $45 — tickets here

The Lowdown: The Boulder Craft Beer festival is celebrating its fourth year and hopes to sell out the event as they have every year since opening its doors. Enjoy unlimited samples from more than 30 breweries, live music and food available for purchase.

Bierstadt Lagerhaus Turns One

When: Saturday, 1 – 5 p.m

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus — 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the very first anniversary of RiNo’s Bierstadt Lagerhaus with an afternoon of games and drinks. As a bonus, you can even enter to win a year of beer for free.

Sunday, August 20

Tacolandia

When: Sunday, 3 – 7 p.m

Where: Civic Center Park — Colfax and Bannock

Cost: $25-75 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Get ready to celebrate some of the best and most authentic tacos Denver has to offer. At least 37 restaurants will roll out their tastiest street tacos while live music plays. There will even be a car show for you to enjoy. Don’t miss it.

Incredible, Edible Gluten Free Food Fair

When: Sunday, 10 a.m- 3 p.m

Where: Denver Merchandise Mart — 451 E. 58 Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Come sample a selection of gluten free eats at The Incredible Edible Gluten Free Fair. More than 100 vendors will showcase their edible options that are safe for our gluten intolerant, and celiac disease-affected friends to consume. Vendors will come from all over to offer samples, provide recipes and give away coupons. Gluten intolerant or not, there will be plenty of tasty options available at this fair for all different types of taste buds. Get full and take home some ideas of your own for only $10 at this gluten free extravaganza.

Mark Your Calendars

Denver Brunch Fest

When: August 27, 11 a.m – 2 p.m

Where: Bannock Street between 14th St. and Colfax

Cost: $65-$95 — tickets here

Taste of Colorado

When: Friday, September 1, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, September 2 and Sunday September 3, 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Monday September 4, 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park — intersection of Colfax Ave. and Broadway

Cost: $15 food tickets for $10