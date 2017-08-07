We need only one word to describe this week in Denver food events— booze. With two wine dinners, two charity beer festivals, a bar crawl and plenty of brewery happenings, you will barely be able to catch a breath between drinks. So make sure to stay safe, eat plenty of food and bring along a designated driver. In fact, plenty of these events are cheaper for those planning not to drink.

Monday, August 7

Make a Difference Monday at Larimer Beer Hall

When: Monday, August 7, 3 p.m – 12 a.m.

Where: Larimer Beer Hall — 2012 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: During Larimer Beer Hall’s Make a Difference Monday, you can celebrate surviving the hardest day of the week and support a good cause at the same time. At this week’s charity night, all profits above operating costs will benefit the Young Professionals Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado.

Euclid Hall Seventh Birthday Week

When: Monday, August 7 – Sunday, August 13

Where: Euclid Hall Bar & Kitchen — 1317 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: All week, Euclid Hall will be celebrating its seventh birthday with a throwback menu of old customer favorites all priced at just $7. The special menu will feature past dishes such as Mini Euclidean Cheesesteaks, Cheez Whiz Spaetzle and Car Bomb Floats.

Tuesday, August 8

Kabuki Sushi at Benihana Denver

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Benihana (Denver) — 3295 S. Tamarac Dr., Denver

Cost: $25 — reserve by calling 303-750-0200

The Lowdown: For parents struggling to entertain their children during that last week of summer, Benihana is hosting a kids sushi making class. Children ages five to 12 will learn how to prepare basic rolls such as a California Roll and Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll. They will also get a mug, apron, commemorative photo and lunch — including a beverage, edamame, shrimp tempura and dessert. Parents must accompany their children.

Wednesday, August 9

Guest Chef Dinner at Frasca



When: Wednesday, August 9, 5 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Frasca Food and Wine — 1738 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $155 — reserve by calling 303-442-6966

The Lowdown: Los Angeles chef and 2010 James Beard Foundation Rising Star Timothy Hollingsworth will be cooking at Frasca for one night only this Wednesday. Hollingsworth worked with Frasca’s master sommelier Bobby Stuckey and chef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson at The French Laundry in Napa, CA.

The three have reunited to construct a collaborative five-course menu that highlights both Hollingsworth’s favorite dishes and local ingredients. The dinner also includes wine pairings.

Thursday, August 10

BBQ and Food Club Kick-off

When: Thursday, August 10, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Seedstock Brewery — 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10— reserve spot here

The Lowdown: The West Colfax Food Co-op is partnering with the High Plains Food Co-op to start a food club that will give members even greater access to fresh, local products. This BBQ will give prospective food club members a chance to learn more about the opportunity.

High Plains Co-op will bring the BBQ, Seedstock will serve the beer and both co-ops will provide more information about their organizations. While West Colfax Food Co-op members get in for free, non-members must donate $10 to attend.

Save the Ales Beer Festival

When: Thursday, August 3, 6 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station — 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $65 — tickets here

The Lowdown: This Conservation Colorado fundraising festival celebrates both beer and the water necessary to make it. All ticket sales will benefit Conservation Colorado — a nonprofit that uses education and litigation to increase everyone’s access to clean, healthy water.

For $30, you will get unlimited tastings from the over 30 breweries. The $65 VIP ticket also includes early entry, two raffle tickets and access to a lounge with food. Non-drinkers can enter for $15 and get unlimited samples of non-alcoholic beverages. All ticket prices increase by $5 at the door.

Friday, August 11

Sushi Class at Cook Street

When: Friday, August 11, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 1937 Market St., Denver

Cost: $99 — tickets here

The Lowdown: If you were disappointed to learn Tuesday’s sushi class was for parents only, Cook Street has got you covered. This adult class will cover everything from selecting and filleting a fresh fish to cooking the perfect sushi rice. On top of sushi, the menu for the night includes miso soup, green tea ice cream and sake.

Saturday, August 12

NamasBey Brunch

When: Saturday, August 12, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Blueprint Bar — 450 E. 17th Ave. Unit 110, Denver

Cost: $30 — tickets here

The Lowdown: This brunch is all about Beyonce, booze and big booties. At 10 a.m., Kady Lafferty of Big Booty Yoga will lead a yoga class backed by a Beyonce playlist. After yoga, Blueprint Bar will be hosting brunch will drinks. For each ticket sold, $2 will go to Love Your Brain — a nonprofit that uses yoga to help people with traumatic brain injuries.

The World of Belgian Beers Workshop at Bruz

When: Saturday, August 12, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers — 1675 W. 67th Ave. Suite 100, Denver

Cost: $25 — tickets here

The Lowdown: There are 15 major types of Belgian beers, and at this workshop, you will sample and learn about each one. During this guided tasting, Bruz Beers will walk you through the history and characteristics of all sorts of Belgian beers.

Country Bar Crawl

When: Saturday, August 12, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Brothers Bar & Grill — 1920 Market St., Denver

Cost: $25 — tickets here

The Lowdown: This bar crawl will celebrate the south right in the middle of LoDo. Your ticket includes a 16-ounce color changing Country Stadium Cup, free entry to participating bars and drink specials. Registration takes place at Brothers Bar & Grill, but other stops along the crawl include Lodo’s Bar & Grill, Sports Column and View House.

Hawkeye Hog Roast and Potluck at Prost

When: Saturday, August 12, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Prost Brewing Company — 2540 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Hawkeye fans can find a home away from home at this potluck hosted by Hawks on the Rocks — Denver’s University of Iowa alumni club. The family event will begin at 3 p.m., and dinner will be ready around 5 p.m. Prost will serve the drinks, the roasted hog will be free for all to enjoy and all attendees can bring sides to share.

Hops in the Hangar

When: Saturday, August 12, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum — 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $45 — tickets here

The Lowdown: This annual Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum fundraiser brings together over 40 breweries in the museum’s hangar. Your ticket will cover unlimited samples, dinner, music, the chance to climb behind the cockpit of several planes and plenty of other games. All proceeds will benefit the museum.

Live at the Vineyards 2017

When: Saturday, August 12, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Balistreri Vineyards — 1946 E. 66th Ave., Denver,

Cost: $75 – $125 — tickets here

The Lowdown: For wine lovers who also want to support a good cause, KUVO — a public jazz radio station — will be hosting a fundraiser at Balistreri Vineyards. On top of a wine tasting, the event will feature dinner cooked by over 20 Denver chefs, a silent auction and live music performed by Bobby Watson’s All-Star Quartet & Kansas City Jump Band. VIPs who donate $125 will get early entry and first seating.

Cherry Creek North Food & Wine

When: Saturday, August 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fillmore Plaza — Fillmore St. between 1st and 2nd Ave.

Cost: $45 – $105 — tickets here

The Lowdown: At this annual food and wine festival, 17 Cherry Creek North restaurants will compete for the titles of Best of Show, Best Dessert and People’s Choice.

For $85, you will get to sample small plates and spirits from the competing restaurants while listening to live music. The $105 VIP ticket also includes early entry and special gifts from participating establishments. Those who do not plan to drink can get in for $45.

Sunday, August 13

High on the Hog Farm to Table Dinner

When: Sunday, August 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: International Wine & Spirits Guild — 4640 Pecos St., Unit H, Denver

Cost: $85 — tickets here

The Lowdown: To make this five-course wine dinner, the cooks at the International Wine & Spirits Guild will be roasting a pig on site and picking produce fresh from the garden. On top of pork, the menu will include dishes such as rabbit rillettes, chilled pea soup and baked pears.

Mark Your Calendars

The Feast of St. Rocco Italian Festival

When: Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19, 5 – 10 p.m. and Sunday, August 20, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Potenza Lodge — 1900 W. 38th Ave, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

Taste of Colorado

When: Friday, September 1, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, September 2 and Sunday September 3, 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Monday September 4, 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park — intersection of Colfax Ave. and Broadway

Cost: $15 food tickets for 10 dollars