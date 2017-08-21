Can anyone else believe this is the last full week of August? Where has the time gone? Concert goers fear not. There are still plenty of shows to see as we enter the “-ber” months. This week’s offerings include genres of all styles and will allow you to pick and choose which concerts you will enjoy most. There are nearly 100 shows to see this week, so act now or forever hold your peace.

Monday, August 21

Recommended: Khalid w/ J.C. @ The Ogden Theatre

Talk about an artist who has been making big moves in the industry, Khalid is bringing his talents to the Mile High City at the Ogden on Monday. The r&b singer, originally from El Paso, Texas, is known for his deep grooves and laid-back vibes. Khalid will also be performing at the Fillmore on Tuesday; however, if you’re looking for a more intimate experience, try to snag some tickets to his Ogden show.

*Sold out.

Also see…

Sam Hunt w/ Maren Morris, Chris Janson, Ryan Follese @ Red Rocks

Arsonists Get All The Girls w/ Conquer Divide, Circuit Of Suns, West Cliffs @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Pelican w/ Inter Arma, Weathered Statues @ The Marquis Theatre

Tuesday, August 22

Recommended: Sam Hunt w/ Maren Morris, Chris Janson, Ryan Follese @ Red Rocks

If you’re looking to kick up some dust at Red Rocks, Sam Hunt’s two-day run will satisfy that urge. The pop-country singer is headlining Red Rocks with support from a full bill of country artists. One of Hunt’s most recent singles, “Body Like A Back Road” has spent 28 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. Catch this song and more as Sam Hunt brings his country sounds to Denver.

*Sold out.

Also see…

Washed Out @ The Ogden Theatre

Jacob Collier w/ Dandu, Mile High Soul Club @ The Bluebird Theater

Khalid @ The Fillmore

August Alsina w/ Rotimi, Tone Stith @ Summit Music Hall

Kingdom Of Giants w/ Currents, Afterlife, Kriminals, A Flood Foretold @ The Marquis Theatre

Pickwick w/ Cataldo @ Larimer Lounge

Monty Alexander Trio (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Alarm @ Soiled Dove Underground

Wednesday, August 23

Recommended: 2 Chainz w/ Young Dolph @ The Ogden Theatre

What’s better than one chain? 2 Chainz in Denver at the Ogden. That’s right, rap sensation 2 Chainz will be performing in Denver with support from fellow rapper Young Dolph. In June of this year, 2 Chainz released his latest album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. The bass will be thumping and the crowd is sure to be wild, so cut loose and grab some tickets to this show.

Also see…

Joe Bonamassa @ Red Rocks

Bryson Tiller w/ H.E.R. + Metro Boomin @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

The Cured @ Summit Music Hall

Muzzy Bearr w/ TNERTLE, Preliminary Malfunction, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Marty Friedman w/ Scale The Summit, The Fine Constant, The Fine Caveat @ The Marquis Theatre

Pleasure Prince w/ Nasty Nachos @ Hi-Dive

Monty Alexander Trio (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Annie Booth Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Jukebox Spiders w/ DJ Benzedrine and Worm Spinning Vinyl All Night @ 3 Kings Tavern

Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Bear and the Beasts w/ Scotty and the Late Nights, The Bardots, The Hunter Hamilton Group @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, August 24

Recommended: Trayce Chapman w/ Paul Junior, Leathal Weppin’ @ Herman’s Hideaway

The Denver hip-hop scene is growing rapidly and one of the names generating some buzz is Trayce Chapman. Chapman’s bars flow naturally and vary in rhythm. Joining Chapman are Denverites Paul Junior and Leathal Weppin’. Supporting local talent is vital for the development of the Denver music scene and this show will give you the chance to do it.

Also see…

“1964” The Tribute @ Red Rocks

Oh, Weatherly w/ Beneath The Waves and Sincerely, Me @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Koan Sound w/ Asa, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece

Antiserum + JSTJR @ Beta Nightclub

Taj Trio w/ Tim Wendel, Art Lande, Josh Reed (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Rico Jones (CD Release) (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Soul Sacrifice w/ Cisco’s Kids @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Paul Cauthen w/ Extra Gold, Bear Antler @ Globe Hall

Kasey Williams, Carrie Welling, Emily Davis @ The Walnut Room

Gaby Moreno w/ Vanessa Zamora @ Levitt Pavilion

Friday, August 25

Recommended: Father John Misty w/ Jenny Lewis @ Red Rocks

Josh Tillman, otherwise known as Father John Misty, is headed out to Red Rocks to wrap up the last full week of August. Father John Misty is known for his relevant lyrics and his ability to tell a story with his intriguing lyrics. Performing in support of Tillman is indie rocker, Jenny Lewis. This show will be an experience worth experiencing.

Also see…

Depeche Mode w/ Warpaint @ The Pepsi Center

The Lumineers w/ Andrew Bird, The Cave Singers @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

The Burial Plot, Remain and Sustain, Dissonance In Design, Albert The Cannibal, Venom and Valor @ Summit Music Hall

Mama’s Cookin’ w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Shatterproof + Avoid @ The Marquis Theatre

Crafteon (CD Release) w/ Sar Isatum, Amdusias, Solarfall @ Lost Lake

Ken Walker Sextet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Kevin Fowler @ Grizzly Rose

Other Black w/ Raven & The Writing Desk, Ramakhandra @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Today’s Paramount, Dead Orchids, Buffalo Party, Meet The Giant, Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Goodnight Freeman w/ Son and Cynic, Dust Stompers @ Globe Hall

Marah In The Mainsail, Caleb Hawley @ The Walnut Room

Mariachi Sol De Mi Tierra w/ Fiesta Colorado Dance Company @ Levitt Pavilion

Saturday, August 26

Recommended: Reggae On The Rocks w/ Sublime with Rome, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Fishbone, Inner Circle, Landon McNamara, Judge Roughneck @ Red Rocks

Let there be reggae. The line up for this year’s Reggae On The Rocks is packed to the brim. Reggae rock legends Sublime with Rome will definitely be one of the highlights of the summer and you have the chance to see them along with reggae acts from across the nation (and even an act from Denver). From ska-punk to classic reggae, this show will be a great way to spend a Saturday.

Also see…

Eminence Ensemble w/ Kessel Run, Oomah @ The Bluebird Theater

itchy-O w/ SPELLS @ The Gothic Theatre

The Lumineers w/ Andrew Bird, The Cave Singers @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

My Blue Sky w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Candy Land @ The Marquis Theatre

Avenhart w/ Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs @ Larimer Lounge

Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble w/ Heather Trost @ Lost Lake

Wuki @ Beta Nightclub

Mayday @ The Roxy Theatre

Ritmo Jazz Latino (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Kate Olson Duo (Late Night) @ Nocturne Jazz

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Nuns of Brixton, Fauxgozi, Granny Tweed @ Goosetown Tavern

Kevin Morby w/ Shannon Lay @ Globe Hall

Session Americana @ The Walnut Room

Mary Fahl @ Soiled Dove Underground

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe @ Levitt Pavilion

Sunday, August 27

Recommended: The Lumineers w/ Andrew Bird, The Cave Singers @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Local Denver talent ranges from all different sizes. The Lumineers are an example of a nationally known act from Denver. To wrap-up the week, The Lumineers are wrapping up a three show run at Fiddler’s Green. The acoustic folk group is sharing the night with folk artists Andrew Bird and The Cave Singers. There are three chances to see this show, so get on it.

Also see…

The Budos Band w/ Hanni El Khatib @ The Gothic Theatre

Emancipator Ensemble + The Opiuo Band w/ RJD2 (Live Band), Machinedrum @ Red Rocks

The Common Good (EP Release) w/ Son Survivor, Doomsday For The Destroyer, Under Auburn Skies, Leveler @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Afton Showcase @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece

Bleached w/ Special Guest, Springtime Carnivore @ Larimer Lounge

Whole Milk w/ Upton Clothing Pop-Up Shop @ Lost Lake

Espinoza Paz @ The Paramount Theatre

Erik Troe ft. Matt Smiley Trio (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Kate Olson’s KO Ensemble (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Goat Hill Massacre, Sulphurensis, Cyclonus, Apollonian, Sovereign Superior @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Mr. Happy, King Rat, Jane Doe, The Hacks, Victim Culture @ Goosetown Tavern

Chuck Mosley & Stephen Shareaux @ Herman’s Hideaway

New Breed Brass Band w/ Denver Municipal Band @ Levitt Pavilion

