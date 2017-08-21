Can anyone else believe this is the last full week of August? Where has the time gone? Concert goers fear not. There are still plenty of shows to see as we enter the “-ber” months. This week’s offerings include genres of all styles and will allow you to pick and choose which concerts you will enjoy most. There are nearly 100 shows to see this week, so act now or forever hold your peace.
Monday, August 21
Recommended: Khalid w/ J.C. @ The Ogden Theatre
Talk about an artist who has been making big moves in the industry, Khalid is bringing his talents to the Mile High City at the Ogden on Monday. The r&b singer, originally from El Paso, Texas, is known for his deep grooves and laid-back vibes. Khalid will also be performing at the Fillmore on Tuesday; however, if you’re looking for a more intimate experience, try to snag some tickets to his Ogden show.
*Sold out.
Also see…
Sam Hunt w/ Maren Morris, Chris Janson, Ryan Follese @ Red Rocks
Arsonists Get All The Girls w/ Conquer Divide, Circuit Of Suns, West Cliffs @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Pelican w/ Inter Arma, Weathered Statues @ The Marquis Theatre
Tuesday, August 22
Recommended: Sam Hunt w/ Maren Morris, Chris Janson, Ryan Follese @ Red Rocks
If you’re looking to kick up some dust at Red Rocks, Sam Hunt’s two-day run will satisfy that urge. The pop-country singer is headlining Red Rocks with support from a full bill of country artists. One of Hunt’s most recent singles, “Body Like A Back Road” has spent 28 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. Catch this song and more as Sam Hunt brings his country sounds to Denver.
*Sold out.
Also see…
Washed Out @ The Ogden Theatre
Jacob Collier w/ Dandu, Mile High Soul Club @ The Bluebird Theater
Khalid @ The Fillmore
August Alsina w/ Rotimi, Tone Stith @ Summit Music Hall
Kingdom Of Giants w/ Currents, Afterlife, Kriminals, A Flood Foretold @ The Marquis Theatre
Pickwick w/ Cataldo @ Larimer Lounge
Monty Alexander Trio (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Alarm @ Soiled Dove Underground
Wednesday, August 23
Recommended: 2 Chainz w/ Young Dolph @ The Ogden Theatre
What’s better than one chain? 2 Chainz in Denver at the Ogden. That’s right, rap sensation 2 Chainz will be performing in Denver with support from fellow rapper Young Dolph. In June of this year, 2 Chainz released his latest album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. The bass will be thumping and the crowd is sure to be wild, so cut loose and grab some tickets to this show.
Also see…
Joe Bonamassa @ Red Rocks
Bryson Tiller w/ H.E.R. + Metro Boomin @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
The Cured @ Summit Music Hall
Muzzy Bearr w/ TNERTLE, Preliminary Malfunction, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Marty Friedman w/ Scale The Summit, The Fine Constant, The Fine Caveat @ The Marquis Theatre
Pleasure Prince w/ Nasty Nachos @ Hi-Dive
Monty Alexander Trio (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Annie Booth Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Jukebox Spiders w/ DJ Benzedrine and Worm Spinning Vinyl All Night @ 3 Kings Tavern
Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
Bear and the Beasts w/ Scotty and the Late Nights, The Bardots, The Hunter Hamilton Group @ Herman’s Hideaway
Thursday, August 24
Recommended: Trayce Chapman w/ Paul Junior, Leathal Weppin’ @ Herman’s Hideaway
The Denver hip-hop scene is growing rapidly and one of the names generating some buzz is Trayce Chapman. Chapman’s bars flow naturally and vary in rhythm. Joining Chapman are Denverites Paul Junior and Leathal Weppin’. Supporting local talent is vital for the development of the Denver music scene and this show will give you the chance to do it.
Also see…
“1964” The Tribute @ Red Rocks
Oh, Weatherly w/ Beneath The Waves and Sincerely, Me @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Koan Sound w/ Asa, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece
Antiserum + JSTJR @ Beta Nightclub
Taj Trio w/ Tim Wendel, Art Lande, Josh Reed (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Rico Jones (CD Release) (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Soul Sacrifice w/ Cisco’s Kids @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Paul Cauthen w/ Extra Gold, Bear Antler @ Globe Hall
Kasey Williams, Carrie Welling, Emily Davis @ The Walnut Room
Gaby Moreno w/ Vanessa Zamora @ Levitt Pavilion
Friday, August 25
Recommended: Father John Misty w/ Jenny Lewis @ Red Rocks
Josh Tillman, otherwise known as Father John Misty, is headed out to Red Rocks to wrap up the last full week of August. Father John Misty is known for his relevant lyrics and his ability to tell a story with his intriguing lyrics. Performing in support of Tillman is indie rocker, Jenny Lewis. This show will be an experience worth experiencing.
Also see…
Depeche Mode w/ Warpaint @ The Pepsi Center
The Lumineers w/ Andrew Bird, The Cave Singers @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
The Burial Plot, Remain and Sustain, Dissonance In Design, Albert The Cannibal, Venom and Valor @ Summit Music Hall
Mama’s Cookin’ w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Shatterproof + Avoid @ The Marquis Theatre
Crafteon (CD Release) w/ Sar Isatum, Amdusias, Solarfall @ Lost Lake
Ken Walker Sextet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Kevin Fowler @ Grizzly Rose
Other Black w/ Raven & The Writing Desk, Ramakhandra @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Today’s Paramount, Dead Orchids, Buffalo Party, Meet The Giant, Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Goodnight Freeman w/ Son and Cynic, Dust Stompers @ Globe Hall
Marah In The Mainsail, Caleb Hawley @ The Walnut Room
Mariachi Sol De Mi Tierra w/ Fiesta Colorado Dance Company @ Levitt Pavilion
Saturday, August 26
Recommended: Reggae On The Rocks w/ Sublime with Rome, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Fishbone, Inner Circle, Landon McNamara, Judge Roughneck @ Red Rocks
Let there be reggae. The line up for this year’s Reggae On The Rocks is packed to the brim. Reggae rock legends Sublime with Rome will definitely be one of the highlights of the summer and you have the chance to see them along with reggae acts from across the nation (and even an act from Denver). From ska-punk to classic reggae, this show will be a great way to spend a Saturday.
Also see…
Eminence Ensemble w/ Kessel Run, Oomah @ The Bluebird Theater
itchy-O w/ SPELLS @ The Gothic Theatre
The Lumineers w/ Andrew Bird, The Cave Singers @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
My Blue Sky w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Candy Land @ The Marquis Theatre
Avenhart w/ Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs @ Larimer Lounge
Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble w/ Heather Trost @ Lost Lake
Wuki @ Beta Nightclub
Mayday @ The Roxy Theatre
Ritmo Jazz Latino (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Kate Olson Duo (Late Night) @ Nocturne Jazz
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Nuns of Brixton, Fauxgozi, Granny Tweed @ Goosetown Tavern
Kevin Morby w/ Shannon Lay @ Globe Hall
Session Americana @ The Walnut Room
Mary Fahl @ Soiled Dove Underground
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe @ Levitt Pavilion
Sunday, August 27
Recommended: The Lumineers w/ Andrew Bird, The Cave Singers @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Local Denver talent ranges from all different sizes. The Lumineers are an example of a nationally known act from Denver. To wrap-up the week, The Lumineers are wrapping up a three show run at Fiddler’s Green. The acoustic folk group is sharing the night with folk artists Andrew Bird and The Cave Singers. There are three chances to see this show, so get on it.
Also see…
The Budos Band w/ Hanni El Khatib @ The Gothic Theatre
Emancipator Ensemble + The Opiuo Band w/ RJD2 (Live Band), Machinedrum @ Red Rocks
The Common Good (EP Release) w/ Son Survivor, Doomsday For The Destroyer, Under Auburn Skies, Leveler @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Afton Showcase @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece
Bleached w/ Special Guest, Springtime Carnivore @ Larimer Lounge
Whole Milk w/ Upton Clothing Pop-Up Shop @ Lost Lake
Espinoza Paz @ The Paramount Theatre
Erik Troe ft. Matt Smiley Trio (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Kate Olson’s KO Ensemble (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Goat Hill Massacre, Sulphurensis, Cyclonus, Apollonian, Sovereign Superior @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Mr. Happy, King Rat, Jane Doe, The Hacks, Victim Culture @ Goosetown Tavern
Chuck Mosley & Stephen Shareaux @ Herman’s Hideaway
New Breed Brass Band w/ Denver Municipal Band @ Levitt Pavilion
