This week in Denver food events will let you explore the world without ever leaving the city. You can get in touch with different regions of the country with a Southern coastal pop-up dinner or a New England clam bake. You can also cross the border with a Mexican cooking class or an international beer and wine tasting. There are many ways to celebrate and learn about different cultures, but eating has to be one of the most fun.

Monday, July 31

Musical Chairs Dinner: Michael Jackson

When: Monday, July 31, 5 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: beast + bottle — 719 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 (+$30 for wine pairings) — reserve by calling 303-623-3223

The Lowdown: You won’t have to fight for a seat at this musical chairs dinner, but you will get to try a meal inspired by Michael Jackson’s music. In honor of the 30th anniversary Bad, Beast + Bottle has created dishes based on different songs from the album. For example, after playing the song “Bad,” beast + bottle will serve a devil’s food cake with a meringue “glove.”

Black Americas Pop-Up Dinner No. 2: A Taste of the Coastal South

When: Monday, July 31, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: LOW Country Kitchen — 1575 Boulder St. A, Denver

Cost: $75 for one or $140 for two — tickets here

The Lowdown: The Black Americas Project is hosting a series of pop-up dinners led by James Beard Award-winning writer Adrian Miller. These dinners will explore black culture in America by highlighting Soul, Caribbean, African and Creole cuisines. Hosted at LOW Country Kitchen, this upcoming pop-up dinner focuses on Southern coastal history through foods such as deviled eggs, jambalaya and grits.

Clam Month Kick-Off Picnic on the Patio

When: Monday, July 31, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Steuben’s Uptown — 523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $70 — reserve by emailing [email protected]

The Lowdown: Clam Month doesn’t start until August 1, but Steuben’s is starting the celebration early with a picnic on the patio. This patio dinner will feature five courses inspired by a New England clam bake. Each course will also come with drink pairings.

Man Candy Monday

When: Monday, July 31, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ignite Kitchen + Cocktails — 2124 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Ignite will be hosting a rooftop viewing party for the season finale of The Bachelorette. To keep with the “man candy” theme, Ignite will be serving its signature candied bacon for just $5 and extending happy hour from 6 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1

Colorado Day at Stranahan’s

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2 – 7 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Distillery — 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Colorado Day recognizes when Colorado became a state. As the first distillery to open after prohibition ended, Stranahan’s wants to celebrate this day and Colorado’s history with food trucks, live music and a one-day-only sale of its 5,000 Barrel Whisky. It will also be hosting free tours, and although tours are already sold out, walk-ins are welcome if people don’t show up.

The Science Of Brewing

When: Tuesday, August 1, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse — 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: As an assistant professor of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry at Indiana University, Matt Bochman has special insight on the science behind craft beer. He will share his knowledge during a 30 to 45-minute presentation at Factotum Brewhouse. Although the presentation begins at 6 p.m., you can come early for extra socializing and light snacks.

Wednesday, August 2

A Taste of Southern Mexico: Salsa, Guacamole & Chips



When: Wednesday, August 2, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator — 3455 Ringsby Court #105, Denver

Cost: $35 — tickets here

The Lowdown: To serve its mission of expanding patrons’ cultural horizons, The Comal Heritage Food Incubator is leading a series of cooking classes focused on Southern Mexican cuisine. Every Wednesday, chef Marysola Menendez — who is from Chipas, Mexico — will teach participants to make a variety of tapas, sides, appetizers and entrees. For example, this class focuses on chips, salsas and guacamole. Participants will leave with the recipes and what they cooked.

Thursday, August 3

Denver Burger Battle

When: Thursday, August 3, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Quad Park — 1363 E. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $69.99 – $124.99 — tickets here

The Lowdown: This Burger Battle features 16 of Denver’s best burgers cooked up by both new and returning contenders. Attendees will get to sample the different burgers and vote for the best. The event also features an open bar and desserts from Little Man, Glazed & Confused, Happy Bakeshop, Brider and Sweet Action. The $124.99 VIP ticket includes early entry, special access to the VIP lounge and specialty cocktails. The proceeds from the event go to the Kossler Foundation, which will give the money to Denver charities working in hunger relief and child welfare.

Governor’s Cup Wine Competition Public Tasting

When: Thursday, August 3, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: History Colorado Center — 1200 Broadway St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $75 — tickets here

The Lowdown: A panel of wine experts have chosen the 12 best Colorado wines out of 325 entries. The Colorado Wine Industry Development Board is waiting to announce the Best of Show until this public tasting. While waiting for the announcement at the tasting, you can try all 12 Governor’s Cup Colorado wines. Colorado chefs will also make small plates to pair with the wine. Those who purchase the VIP experience will get to try previous Governor’s Cup winners and a special dinner prepared by Café Rendezvous.

Friday, August 4

Mariachi On The Rocks

When: Friday, August 4, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Crested Butte Mirror Palace — 32-38 Emmons Rd., Crested Butte

Cost: $20 — tickets here

The Lowdown: The Crested Butte Music Festival is closing out the season with an event celebrating Mariachi, salsa and margaritas. Mariachi Sol De Mi Tierra will perform while the audience samples craft margaritas and locally made salsas.

Saturday, August 5

Free Pancake Brunch

When: Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Feral Mountain Co. — 4320 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: This free brunch combines pancakes and camping. Feral Mountain Company and Mountain Standard will be cooking fresh pancakes on stoves in Native Campervans. Kids and dogs are also welcome at this free outdoor pancake breakfast.

International Beer & Wine Tasting

When: Saturday, August 5, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Civic Center — 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 for one or $45 for two — tickets here

The Lowdown: As part of the Denver International Festival, this beer and wine tasting will feature samples from spirits made around the world. Tickets include a flight of tastings from each winery and brewery in attendance. A portion of the proceeds goes to Youth on Record — a nonprofit geared toward using music to help at-risk youth.

Sesh Fest

When: Saturday, August 5, 3 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Highlands Masonic Temple — 3550 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: $30 — tickets here

The Lowdown: This more locally-focused beer festival will host over fifty breweries that will be serving different craft beers. The event will also feature live music and patio games such as cornhole. Sesh Fest benefits Colorado Brewers Guild — a non-profit that promotes the beer industry by working with both consumers and producers.

National Oyster Day

When: Saturday, August 5, 4 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar LoDo — 1539 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Every year, Jax Fish House celebrates National Oyster Day by giving away 100 free half-dozen orders of Emersum Oysters — Jax’s signature oyster from The Rappahannock River Oyster Company. The oyster giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and last until 100 orders are given out. Each customer can only take one order.

Sunday, August 6

Beer Brat Brawl

When: Sunday, August 6, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Blue Moon Brewery — 3750 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $40 — tickets here

The Lowdown: At this brawl, Denver chefs will be competing to make the best beer brat using Blue Moon beers and Tender Belly pork. Participating chefs include Lucas Forgy from Block & Larder, Ryan Gorby from CHO77 and Eli O’Dell from Highland Tap & Burger. You can sample each of the beer brats and help select the best one.

Mark Your Calendars

Country Bar Crawl

When: Saturday, August 12, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: LoDo Area Bars

Cost: $25 — tickets here

Taste of Highlands

When: Thursday, September 7, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Highlands Square — 3804 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 – $60 — tickets here