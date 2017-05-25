Drones and donuts? We’re in.

On May 31, LaMar’s Donuts will partner with Drone Dispatch to deliver donuts around the Denver area.

“We were intrigued by drone delivery services starting around the world so we decided to experiment with our own drone delivery,” said LaMar’s spokesperson Temi Osifodunrin. “At the moment, this is not available for everyday use, but we are looking at how to incorporate this into our options. Why just deliver donuts when you can deliver dronuts?”

The team will first deliver to Mayor Michael B. Hancock at 8:15 a.m. at the main entrance of the Denver City and County Building. After, you can find them at the Denver Police Administration Building at 9 a.m., the Denver Fire Department Headquarters at 10 a.m. and 16th Street Mall—between Champa St. and Stout St. from 11:30 to 12:30 a.m.

To celebrate this and National Donut Day on June 2, the LaMar’s is also holding a giveaway contest in all stores from Monday, May 29 through Friday, June 30. Donut-lovers can enter to win a DJI – Phantom 3 Standard Quadcopter drone, free donuts for a year or LaMar’s gift cards.

For more information on the “dronuts” and LaMar’s sweepstakes next month, click here.