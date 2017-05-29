Monday, May 29
Memorial Day at Max’s Wine Dive
When: Monday, May 29, 4 – 10 pm
Where: Max’s Wine Dive — 696 Sherman St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Celebrate the unofficial start of summer at Max’s Wine Dive this Monday, and you can get a complimentary bottle of bubbles with the purchase of any two entrees. There are a lot of ways to celebrate Memorial Day, but this one is sure to be a hit.
Tuesday, May 30
The Preservery + Black Shirt Brewing Dinner
When: Tuesday, May 30, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: The Preservery — 3040 Blake St., #101, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Head to The Preservery this Tuesday for a two-for-one tasting event— with the purchase of any item from the dinner menu, you can score complimentary samples of the brewery’s best.
Wednesday, May 31
Beat the Brewer
When: Wednesday, May 31, 6 – 8 p.m.
Where: Punch Bowl Social Denver — 65 Broadway, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Head to Punch Bowl Social this hump day for a good ol’ fashioned game-off. Go head-to-head with Brew Masters from Avery Brewing Company and the Punch Bowl Management Team for a chance to bring home prizes like Avery pints, Punch Bowl Social swag, free activity passes and gift cards.
ELEMENT Community BBQ
When: Wednesday, May 31, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Cheesman Park
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Join The Denver ELEMENT for its “Big Gay Community BBQ” to kick off the beginning of summer. The organization will provide basic food and drinks, but they encourage attendees to bring a side dish, lawn chair and games to play. They will be on the southeast side of Cheesman—just look for their tents and the rainbow flag.
Thursday, June 1
Tequila Thursday at SOL Mexican Cocina
When: Thursday, June 1, 6 – 8 p.m.
Where: SOL Mexican Cocina — 200 N. Columbine St., Unit 110, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Join SOL Mexican Cocina and Corralejo for a complimentary tequila tasting at the bar. Throughout the night, Corralejo’s tequila will be available for half-off after the free tasting.
Friday, June 2
Denver Pale Ale Artist Series No. 2 Launch Party
When: June 2, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar, 3403 Brighton Blvd
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Great Divide is releasing the brand new design for its Denver Pale Ale (DPA). But unlike other craft beer cans, the DPA label is a part of a series that highlights local artists. This second rendition was illustrated by Denver’s John Vogl of The Bungaloo. Join Great Divide to meet the artist during a First Friday event where there will be food trucks, Denver Pale Ale firkin tappings, games and live tunes. Then when you’re done hop on a free e-tuk to explore the rest of RiNo.
Tap that Denver — Craft Beer Speed Dating
When: Friday, June 2, 7 – 9 p.m.
Where: Grandma’s House — 1710 S. Broadway, Denver
Cost: $27.37 per person — tickets here
The Lowdown: Put down the dating apps and tap into a more exciting way to connect—over craft beer. Tap that Denver is hosting a one-hour speed dating event with a mix-and-mingle happy hour after. We’d swipe right.
Legendary Coffee Tour
When: Friday, June 2, 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Huckleberry Roasters Warehouse — 2650 W. 2nd Ave., Unit 14, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: The Legendary Coffee Tour is a traveling coffee education event and celebration presented by Cafe Imports. This event will be hosted at Huckleberry Roasters’ warehouse location, and activities include an afternoon Coffee Cupping and early evening Stump the Roaster Q&A panel.
Saturday, June 3
Beignets and Bouquets
When: Saturday, June 3, 9:30 – 11 a.m.
Where: Salt & Grinder — 3609 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
Cost: $65 per person— tickets here
The Lowdown: Salt & Grinder and The Perfect Petal are teaming up for the ultimate “wake and make.” Sip and snack while enjoying a hands-on flower bouquet building instruction from The Perfect Petal. The class includes one complimentary mimosa, bottomless beignets, fresh blooms, bouquet care instructions and grow instructions for featured blooms.
Platt Park Brewing Company 3-Year Anniversary Luau
When: Saturday, June 3, starting at 12 p.m.
Where: Platt Park Brewing Company — 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver
Cost: Free admission, VIP lunch is $30
The Lowdown: Come celebrate Platt Park Brewing Company’s three-year anniversary with new beers on tap and a day of fun. Admission is free, but for $30 guests can score a VIP exclusive beer from the brewer’s cellar and a whole hog luau lunch.
DRiNk RiNo Craft Beverage Crawl
When: Saturday, June 3, 2 – 10 p.m.
Where: DRiNk RiNo — 2901 Blake St., #165, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Drink across RiNo courtesy of the DRiNk RiNo Circulator free shuttle rides, also provided by ETuk Denver. The shuttle will pick up passengers and move them across the neighborhood for a night of safe drinking. Pick-up and drop-off spots include— 25th & Larimer, 29th & Larimer, 30th & Blake, 37th & Walnut and 35th & Brighton.
Sunday, June 4
Brewery Boot Camp at Copper Kettle Brewing
When: Sunday, June 4, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company — 1338 S. Valentia St., #100, Denver
Cost: $10 per person — tickets here
The Lowdown: Earn your beer with this hour-long bootcamp followed by an afternoon of drink specials to wash away the workout.
Easy Brews Beer Festival
When: Sunday, June 4, 1 – 6 p.m.
Where: Arapahoe County Fair Management — 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora
Cost: $40 Advance GA, $45 Regular GA, $60 Advance VIP, $65 Regular VIP, $10 Designated Driver
The Lowdown: A Sunday Funday indeed. Head to Aurora for a beer festival to remember. Your ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass and unlimited one ounce beer tastings with all participating breweries. All proceeds to benefit the National Hemophilia Foundation.
Mark Your Calendars
New Kids on the Block Beer Festival
When: Friday, June 6
Where: The Lobby 2191 Arapahoe St, Denver
Cost: $35. Go here for tickets
Stay tuned for our Dig Into June monthly food and beverage event round-up on June 1 for more fun ways to eat and drink your way through Denver.
