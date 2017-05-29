Memorial Day weekend may be coming to a close, but summer food and beverage events are just getting started down in Denver. Most of the events on this week’s round-up are free, and all of them are guaranteed to be a blast. Grab some friends and celebrate the unofficial start of summer in style.

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day at Max’s Wine Dive

When: Monday, May 29, 4 – 10 pm

Where: Max’s Wine Dive — 696 Sherman St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the unofficial start of summer at Max’s Wine Dive this Monday, and you can get a complimentary bottle of bubbles with the purchase of any two entrees. There are a lot of ways to celebrate Memorial Day, but this one is sure to be a hit.

Tuesday, May 30

The Preservery + Black Shirt Brewing Dinner

When: Tuesday, May 30, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Preservery — 3040 Blake St., #101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to The Preservery this Tuesday for a two-for-one tasting event— with the purchase of any item from the dinner menu, you can score complimentary samples of the brewery’s best.

Wednesday, May 31

Beat the Brewer

When: Wednesday, May 31, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Punch Bowl Social Denver — 65 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to Punch Bowl Social this hump day for a good ol’ fashioned game-off. Go head-to-head with Brew Masters from Avery Brewing Company and the Punch Bowl Management Team for a chance to bring home prizes like Avery pints, Punch Bowl Social swag, free activity passes and gift cards.

ELEMENT Community BBQ

When: Wednesday, May 31, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join The Denver ELEMENT for its “Big Gay Community BBQ” to kick off the beginning of summer. The organization will provide basic food and drinks, but they encourage attendees to bring a side dish, lawn chair and games to play. They will be on the southeast side of Cheesman—just look for their tents and the rainbow flag.

Thursday, June 1

Tequila Thursday at SOL Mexican Cocina

When: Thursday, June 1, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: SOL Mexican Cocina — 200 N. Columbine St., Unit 110, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join SOL Mexican Cocina and Corralejo for a complimentary tequila tasting at the bar. Throughout the night, Corralejo’s tequila will be available for half-off after the free tasting.

Friday, June 2

Denver Pale Ale Artist Series No. 2 Launch Party



When: June 2, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar, 3403 Brighton Blvd

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Great Divide is releasing the brand new design for its Denver Pale Ale (DPA). But unlike other craft beer cans, the DPA label is a part of a series that highlights local artists. This second rendition was illustrated by Denver’s John Vogl of The Bungaloo. Join Great Divide to meet the artist during a First Friday event where there will be food trucks, Denver Pale Ale firkin tappings, games and live tunes. Then when you’re done hop on a free e-tuk to explore the rest of RiNo.

Tap that Denver — Craft Beer Speed Dating

When: Friday, June 2, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House — 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $27.37 per person — tickets here

The Lowdown: Put down the dating apps and tap into a more exciting way to connect—over craft beer. Tap that Denver is hosting a one-hour speed dating event with a mix-and-mingle happy hour after. We’d swipe right.

Legendary Coffee Tour

When: Friday, June 2, 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Huckleberry Roasters Warehouse — 2650 W. 2nd Ave., Unit 14, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Legendary Coffee Tour is a traveling coffee education event and celebration presented by Cafe Imports. This event will be hosted at Huckleberry Roasters’ warehouse location, and activities include an afternoon Coffee Cupping and early evening Stump the Roaster Q&A panel.

Saturday, June 3

Beignets and Bouquets

When: Saturday, June 3, 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Salt & Grinder — 3609 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $65 per person— tickets here

The Lowdown: Salt & Grinder and The Perfect Petal are teaming up for the ultimate “wake and make.” Sip and snack while enjoying a hands-on flower bouquet building instruction from The Perfect Petal. The class includes one complimentary mimosa, bottomless beignets, fresh blooms, bouquet care instructions and grow instructions for featured blooms.

Platt Park Brewing Company 3-Year Anniversary Luau

When: Saturday, June 3, starting at 12 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company — 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, VIP lunch is $30

The Lowdown: Come celebrate Platt Park Brewing Company’s three-year anniversary with new beers on tap and a day of fun. Admission is free, but for $30 guests can score a VIP exclusive beer from the brewer’s cellar and a whole hog luau lunch.

DRiNk RiNo Craft Beverage Crawl

When: Saturday, June 3, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: DRiNk RiNo — 2901 Blake St., #165, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Drink across RiNo courtesy of the DRiNk RiNo Circulator free shuttle rides, also provided by ETuk Denver. The shuttle will pick up passengers and move them across the neighborhood for a night of safe drinking. Pick-up and drop-off spots include— 25th & Larimer, 29th & Larimer, 30th & Blake, 37th & Walnut and 35th & Brighton.

Sunday, June 4

Brewery Boot Camp at Copper Kettle Brewing

When: Sunday, June 4, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company — 1338 S. Valentia St., #100, Denver

Cost: $10 per person — tickets here

The Lowdown: Earn your beer with this hour-long bootcamp followed by an afternoon of drink specials to wash away the workout.

Easy Brews Beer Festival

When: Sunday, June 4, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: Arapahoe County Fair Management — 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora

Cost: $40 Advance GA, $45 Regular GA, $60 Advance VIP, $65 Regular VIP, $10 Designated Driver

The Lowdown: A Sunday Funday indeed. Head to Aurora for a beer festival to remember. Your ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass and unlimited one ounce beer tastings with all participating breweries. All proceeds to benefit the National Hemophilia Foundation.

Mark Your Calendars

New Kids on the Block Beer Festival

When: Friday, June 6

Where: The Lobby 2191 Arapahoe St, Denver

Cost: $35. Go here for tickets

Stay tuned for our Dig Into June monthly food and beverage event round-up on June 1 for more fun ways to eat and drink your way through Denver.