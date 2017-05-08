After a busy week of Cinco de Mayo and Derby festivities, it’s nice to have a bit of a breather. This week, we have a lower-key round-up of Denver food events for you, but don’t let that fool you — it’s still seven days of food and drink fun. From beer and cheese pairing to sushi and joint rolling classes, it’ll be a great week to recharge our batteries and fill our bellies before Mother’s Day begins.
Monday, May 8
Craft Beer and Cheese Pairing with The Truffle Cheese Shop
Where: Alpine Dog Brewing — 1505 North Ogden St., Denver
Cost: $20
The Lowdown: Enjoy craft beer and cheese pairings cultivated by the Alpine Dog Brewing staff and a cheesemonger from The Truffle Cheese Shop. One ticket gets you four pairings and additional beer and cheese will be available for purchase a la carte.
Tuesday, May 9
Where: Occidental — 1950 West 32nd Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission — register here
The Lowdown: Try your hand at whiskey blending at this seminar hosted by Woody Creek Distillers. Following the seminar attendees will be able to blend their own whiskey and will be judged for the chance to win a Woody Creek Prize Pack.
Wednesday, May 10
CATERSAVVY Cooks
Where: Mile High Commissary — 1670 Jasper St. Unit H, Aurora
Cost: $29 for individuals, $50 for couples
The Lowdown: Catering veteran Jerri George is kicking off a new cooking class series with this event, where up-and-coming cooks can learn to make chicken piccata, chicken marsala and Alice Springs chicken.
Thursday, May 11
Sushi, Sake, and Joint Rolling Class
Where: Cluster Studios — 3881 Steele St., Denver
Cost: $69
The Lowdown: A jack of all trades but a master of none is oftentimes better than a master of one — why limit yourself to one skill when you can have two? Learn how to roll delicious sushi and a perfect joint in this class at Cluster Studios.
Friday, May 12
Colorado Chocolate Festival
Saturday, May 13
Denver Bacon and Beer Fest On the Field
VEGAN PROM presented by NOOCH and VegFest Colorado
Where: Mercury Cafe — 2199 California St., Denver
Cost: $18 at NOOCH Vegan Market, $19.62 online, $25 day of/at the door
The Lowdown: Don your prom attire and attend this charitable event for dancing, vegan finger foods, drinks and prizes. All proceeds benefit the Peaceful Prairie Sanctuary for rescued farm animals. Music by Chadzilla and The Asteroids and DJ Brian Polk.
Sunday, May 14
Mother’s Day Brunch at Sugar Mill
Where: Sugar Mill — 2461 Larimer St., Denver
Cost: $35 for three courses and take-home dessert, $15 bottomless mimosas — make a reservation here
The Lowdown: Treat your mom to something sweet with this three-course meal deal at Sugar Mill with 16 different dish options, $15 bottomless mimosas and complimentary macarons for mom.
May Bluegrass Brunch
Where: Station 26 Brewing Co. — 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Enjoy live music from Meadow Mountain, Glazed and Confused donuts, Turn-In BBQ dishes and share a cold brew with mom at this free event hosted by Station 26 Brewing Co.
Mark Your Calendars
George Michael Musical Chairs
When: Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m.
Where: beast + bottle — 719 East 17th Ave., Denver
Cost: $55 per person for four-course menu, $25 for additional wine pairings — call for reservations 303.623.3223
Bar Wars — Battle of the Bars 2017
When: Saturday, May 20, 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: X Bar — 629 East Colfax St., Denver
Cost: $15 online, $20 at the door
Leave a Reply