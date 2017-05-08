After a busy week of Cinco de Mayo and Derby festivities, it’s nice to have a bit of a breather. This week, we have a lower-key round-up of Denver food events for you, but don’t let that fool you — it’s still seven days of food and drink fun. From beer and cheese pairing to sushi and joint rolling classes, it’ll be a great week to recharge our batteries and fill our bellies before Mother’s Day begins.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing — 1505 North Ogden St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Enjoy craft beer and cheese pairings cultivated by the Alpine Dog Brewing staff and a cheesemonger from The Truffle Cheese Shop. One ticket gets you four pairings and additional beer and cheese will be available for purchase a la carte.

Tuesday, May 9

Woody Creek Distillers: Blend With Us

Where: Occidental — 1950 West 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission — register here

The Lowdown: Try your hand at whiskey blending at this seminar hosted by Woody Creek Distillers. Following the seminar attendees will be able to blend their own whiskey and will be judged for the chance to win a Woody Creek Prize Pack.

Wednesday, May 10

CATERSAVVY Cooks

Where: Mile High Commissary — 1670 Jasper St. Unit H, Aurora

Cost: $29 for individuals, $50 for couples

The Lowdown: Catering veteran Jerri George is kicking off a new cooking class series with this event, where up-and-coming cooks can learn to make chicken piccata, chicken marsala and Alice Springs chicken.

Thursday, May 11

Sushi, Sake, and Joint Rolling Class

Where: Cluster Studios — 3881 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $69

The Lowdown: A jack of all trades but a master of none is oftentimes better than a master of one — why limit yourself to one skill when you can have two? Learn how to roll delicious sushi and a perfect joint in this class at Cluster Studios.

Friday, May 12

Colorado Chocolate Festival

Where: Denver Merchandise Mart — 451 E 58th Ave., Denver Cost: 12 tasting tickets for $10 The Lowdown: Taste chocolate from over 90 different vendors from across the country in the form of candies, cakes, fudge and more. Enjoy games, wine tastings, competitions and kid-friendly activities. Denver Comedy Party Bus Where: Renegade Brewing Company — 925 West 9th Ave., Denver Cost: $50 The Lowdown: Experience Denver’s first craft beer and comedy party bus, starting with a tour and tasting at Renegade Brewing Company and ending with a show at an underground venue. Drinks, transportation and show admission included in ticket price.

Saturday, May 13

Denver Bacon and Beer Fest On the Field

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High — 1701 Bryant St., Denver Cost: General Admission—$69 purchase tickets here The Lowdown: A ticket to this event grants you three hours of over 30 bacon dishes and more than 80 craft beer choices to enjoy on the field of Sports Authority Stadium, as well as live music, games and a commemorative sampling glass.

VEGAN PROM presented by NOOCH and VegFest Colorado

Where: Mercury Cafe — 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $18 at NOOCH Vegan Market, $19.62 online, $25 day of/at the door

The Lowdown: Don your prom attire and attend this charitable event for dancing, vegan finger foods, drinks and prizes. All proceeds benefit the Peaceful Prairie Sanctuary for rescued farm animals. Music by Chadzilla and The Asteroids and DJ Brian Polk.

Sunday, May 14

Mother’s Day Brunch at Sugar Mill

When: Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Where: Sugar Mill — 2461 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $35 for three courses and take-home dessert, $15 bottomless mimosas — make a reservation here

The Lowdown: Treat your mom to something sweet with this three-course meal deal at Sugar Mill with 16 different dish options, $15 bottomless mimosas and complimentary macarons for mom.

May Bluegrass Brunch

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co. — 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Enjoy live music from Meadow Mountain, Glazed and Confused donuts, Turn-In BBQ dishes and share a cold brew with mom at this free event hosted by Station 26 Brewing Co.

Mark Your Calendars

George Michael Musical Chairs

When: Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m.

Where: beast + bottle — 719 East 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 per person for four-course menu, $25 for additional wine pairings — call for reservations 303.623.3223

Bar Wars — Battle of the Bars 2017

When: Saturday, May 20, 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: X Bar — 629 East Colfax St., Denver

Cost: $15 online, $20 at the door