From Rogue One at Red Rocks, to the roasting of Denver broadcaster, there’s a whole lot to do in Denver this week. Learn about the history of one of Denver’s oldest neighborhoods, pair a classic film with a tequila sunrise, or see learn how to swing dance with Little Man Ice Cream in hand. And of course, it’s Memorial Day weekend, so show some patriotism and pay your respects our country’s military heroes. Get out there and have a wonderful week everyone.

Monday, May 22

Northeast Denver: Meadows to Mansions

When: May 22, 1 – 2 p.m.

Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5

The Lowdown: Come along for the ride as historian Amy Zimmer helps you get a close look at northeast Denver. This area features some of the oldest homes and neighborhoods of the former suburbs of Denver in its earlier and smaller years. Zimmer, author of Denver’s Historic Homes and Lost Denver is leading a tour of these 19th-century Victorian homes and giving insight into their historical context and how the remaining buildings have managed to survive to the modern day.

Film on the Rocks: Rogue One

When: May 22, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Red Rocks is ready for round two of Film on the Rocks with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Whether you’re a huge fan of the Star Wars saga and want to see the prequel on the extra big screen or are just looking to kick up your movie night a notch, Film on the Rocks is the place for you. Live music will be presented by The Haunted Windchimes and The Milk Blossoms.

Impressions

When: Through June, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m

Where: Mirada Fine Art Gallery, 5490 Parmalee Gulch Rd., Indian Hills

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Mirada Fine Art’s two most popular artists, Lyudmila Agrich and Julia Klimova, are displaying their newest work in an exhibit. With inspiration from Colorado, as well as their native country, Russia, the duo have created paintings of landscapes, urban settings and still-life. Catch a first glimpse of this lush, new exhibit, which runs through June.

Booksocial: A Gentleman in Moscow

When: May 22, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: BookBar, 4280 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This New York Times bestseller is a captivating and humorous novel about a man who, in 1922, is forced to spend the rest of his life inside a luxury hotel during pivotal decades in Russia’s history. BookBar invites those who have read the book or want to read it to talk with people about the book. Bonus: you get a free drink!

The Last Five Years

When: May 22, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Seawell Grand Ballroom, N. Speer Blvd. and Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $45+

The Lowdown: Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe star in Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years. This musical, set in New York follows the entirety of Cathy and Jamie’s five-year relationship. The most unique aspect of this play is in its story structure, as it is first told from Jamie’s point of view from beginning to end, then from Cathy’s point of view in reverse. With this different perspectives, the show features many solos, with only one duet appropriately in the middle.

Wednesday, May 24

Intersection of Art, Design and Fashion

When: May 24, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Avenue Parkway, Denver

Cost: $18

The Lowdown: Hailed as the curators of each of their specialties, this lecture presents three speakers that will demonstrate the merging of art, design and fashion. Rebecca Hart will represent modern and contemporary art, Darrin Alfred will represent design and graphics and Florence Müller will represent fashion and textile art. Learn from these experts how exactly these three trades have grown so intertwined in the modern age.

Public reception for Color: Works by Teresa Booth Brown

When: May 24, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free, RSVP Here

The Lowdown: Teresa Booth Brown’s unique style is recognizable due to her use of layers. Pulling together her small works in collage, the artist displays a kind of organized chaos. See these contemporary works within the setting of the Botanic Gardens and enjoy an artist talk at 6:30 p.m. by the woman herself.

The Roast of Tom Green

When: May 24, 7:30 p.m.

Where: 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Denver’s stars gather to celebrate and laugh (with?) award-winning Denver broadcaster Tom Green. The man has been tastefully mocking people for 30 years with his accurate sense of humor on the air, but now his friends want to give him “a taste of his own medicine.” Animal Planets’ Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, alongside Colorado newscasters such as Kim Christiansen, Ron Zappolo, Jim Benemann, Chris Parente, Natalie Tysdal, Bret Saunders, former Denver Bronco Karl Mecklenburg and DIY Network’s Chris Grundy join to do just that. Profits from the event go to the Denver Zoo.

Thursday, May 25

Feminism & Co.: Art, Sex, Politics

When: May 25 – 27, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Friday, 6 – 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday

Where: 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $23

The Lowdown: This three-day festival is dedicated to celebrating and understanding gender. Thursday will feature a lecture by Feminism & Co. founders Elissa Auther and Gillian Silverman that will discuss the last decade of the feminist movement. There will also be a dance performance by Lauren Beale, Ondine Geary, Brooke McNamara and Kate Speer. Friday is all about art and features Jenny Morgan and her exhibit, SKINDEEP as well as Derrick Velasquez’s Obstructed View exhibit. Finally, Saturday is broken up into daytime and nighttime. During the day there will be music, crafts, beatboxing, tours and more. Did we mention Illegal Pete’s tacos will be involved? Finish off the festival at night with dancing, comedy, an aerobic performance and tarot reading.

Cult Classics & Cocktails: Thelma and Louise

When: May 25, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Longmont Museum and Cultural Center, 400 Quail Rd., Longmont

Cost: $8

The Lowdown: Thelma and Louise is appropriately paired with a tequila sunrise for this throw-back Thursday. This film is about two friends who plan a weekend getaway that turns out to not be so relaxing with a flee from the law and dash to Mexico. Stroll through the museum for after hours, drink in hand, before the film starts, then settle into this fan favorite.

Friday, May 26

Ballet5280 performs Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons”

When: May 26 – 27, 7:30 p.m.

Where: 3 Community Park Rd., Broomfield

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: “Four Seasons” is one of Antonio Vivaldi’s most famous works. This piece by the famed Italian composer will be presented through ballet. The new dance company, Ballet5280, will accompany the composition with classical dance choreographed by Artistic Director Briana Selstad Bosch. Watch as autumn, summer, winter and fall are demonstrated through movement and music.

Untitled: True Grit

When: May 26, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Avenue Parkway, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: With the final Friday of the month, it’s time for the DAM’s monthly late-night museum experience. This month, it’s all about cowboys and the wild west. Workshops, performances and tours will plunge you into the artistic world of tumbleweeds landscapes and lawless towns. The museum promises that no untitled experience is like another.

528.0 Regional Juried Printmaking Exhibition Opening Reception

When: May 26, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: MSU Denver Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: MSU’s Center for Visual arts is hosting an exhibit for artists living within a 528.0 mile radius of the city. A wide variety of works, 96 in total by 58 artists will be presented at this free exhibit. The works will be on display through July, but this reception will celebrate its opening. Winners of an anonymous prize selection will also be announced at the reception.

Guy Branum

When: May 26 – 28, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $22

The Lowdown: Guy Branum’s most well-known works include his role as Natalie Portman’s “sassy gay friend” in No Strings Attached as well as being on E’s show, Chelsey Lately, as “Staff Homosexual.” He’s prone to share hilarious personal experiences, modern observances and to involve the audience in his comedy, so get ready to be part of the show.

Saturday, May 27

Veteran’s Memorial Day Tribute

When: May 27, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: POF Hall, 1340 Sherman St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Held at the historic POF Hall, this tribute ceremony is in honor of the Colorado’s fallen military members of all wars including the War on Terror. The event is organized to recognize these individuals as well as to respect their families and friends. There will be name-reading ceremonies, family flag banner and pin presentations as well as Remembrance Wreath laying. Accompanying music and performances will be presented by the Bold Reflection Singers, Piper Alex McIntosh and the Colorado Joint Color Guard.

Denver Arts Festival

When: May 27, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and May 28, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 8304 E. 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate the 19th year of the Denver Arts Festival as artists from all around the country gather to showcase their works. The event is meant to showcase local artists, but a select amount of national artists are also invited to participate. With works from 140 artists, you’re sure to have plenty of art to look at and purchase as well as activities to do. There will be live music as well as kid-friendly activities.

Swingin’ Under The Stars

When: May 27, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Ever wanted to learn how to swing dance? What about at Denver’s iconic ice cream spot? Dig out your best 1940s outfit and hit the dance patio to the music of Summit Hot Seven. You don’t need a partner or any experience. Swingin’ Denver is providing free lessons at 7:30 p.m., then work your way into the rhythm once you’ve picked up the basic steps.

The Western: An Epic in Art and Film

When: Begins May 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, until 8 p.m. on Fridays

Where: 100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Gritty cowboys, tumbleweed landscapes and lawless saloons. These are all things you think of when someone talks about the “old west.” The Western explores deeper. With 160 works of art and visuals representing themes of gender, race and gun violence, the exhibit delves into the genre and time period. The Western is organized by the Denver Art Museum and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Works featured will include pieces by Frederic Remington, Albert Bierstadt, Ed Ruscha, Kent Monkman as well as feature films of John Ford and Sergio Leone. A 320 page illustrated with many pieces by historians and artists will also be available.

Sunday, May 28

Military Transgender Day of Recognition

When: May 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: VFW Post 1, 841 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join the American Veterans for Equal Rights and The Gender Identity Center for their first annual day of recognition for transgender members of the military. The event will recognize all service members, but especially those who have served in the military in the past and were unable to serve under the gender they identify with as well as current transgender service members. There will be food and drinks at the event as well as a silent auction to raise funds for the AVER-RMC and GIC.

Mark Your Calendars

WonderLust

When: June 2, 9 p.m.

Where: 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Tickets: Available Here

Luzia by Cirque Du Soleil

When: June 1 – June 9, 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1:30 p.m and 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver

Cost: $29+

Tickets: Available Here