Shopping at the mall can be so generic. Every store is carrying similar, if not identical styles and the main focus is on what is trendy. If you are looking for unique, carefully curated pieces then the best option is to shop locally. The following list breaks down Denver neighborhoods and their sartorial gems.
LoHi
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Armitage and McMillan, men’s relaxed/urban
Common Era, women’s casual
Goldyn, women’s and men’s designer brands
Ratio Clothing, men’s custom shirts
ILY ILEY, women’s casual and party attire
Sous Le Lit, women’s apparel and accessories
Highlands / Berkeley
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Inspyre, women’s casual
Midnight Rambler, women’s casual/boho
Lady Jones, women’s upscale
RusticThread, women’s casual
Spruce, casual menswear
Stitch Boutique (Highlands), women’s casual
Sully & Co, menswear, men’s upscale/casual
DFT, women’s and men’s vintage
Ruby Jane, women’s casual
Jewelius, women’s jewelry
Intrigue Boutique, women’s apparel, casual
Abby Sparks Jewelry, custom high-end jewelry
Ooh! Aah! Jewelry, custom jewelry
Melrose and Madison (Highlands), women’s designer
South Broadway
Abstract Denver, men’s streetwear
Fancy Tiger Clothing, women’s and men’s casual
Mercer Place, assorted resale
Ghost River Art, art, jewelry, women’s casual
Steadbrook, men’s casual
FashioNation, men’s and women’s, retro/alternative apparel
True Love, women’s shoes and accessories
Decade, women’s apparel and home goods, vintage
Regal, vintage apparel
Boss Unlimited, vintage apparel
Sewn Denver, vintage and handmade
Sneaks, sneakers
Luv, bridal
Capitol Hill
Queen City General Store, women’s vintage, home goods
Meek Vintage, women’s and men’s vintage
Soul Haus, women’s and men’s casual
Mishu, women’s consignment
Bellwether, men’s and women’s casual
RiNo
Jiberish, men’s casual, outerwear
SHEA, women’s casual
Meraki Moon, women’s casual/dressy
MegaFauna, women’s and men’s casual
Topo Designs, outerwear, accessories
Winter Session, bags and accessories
Svper Ordinary, men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, casual
Emma & Grace, bridal
Downtown Denver
Rustic Thread, women’s bohemian, casual
Blush, women’s casual, jewelry
Hailee Grace, women’s casual
Cry Baby Ranch, western-themed women’s and men’s
Blue Ruby Boutique, women’s and men’s casual apparel
Rockmount Ranch Wear, men’s and women’s western wear
Cherry Creek
MAX, women’s upscale/designer
Oster Jewelers, jewelry
Garbarini, women’s designer, contemporary
Rags Consignments, women’s consignment
DVNS West, men’s casual, shoes
Vertu, women’s designer jewelry and accessories
Inspyre Boutique , women’s casual
Mario Di Leone, women’s upscale/designer
A Line Boutique, women’s casual
Perch, women’s casual
Stitch Boutique (Highlands), women’s casual
South Pearl / Wash Park
Gracie’s Boutique, women’s casual
Wish Boutique, women’s designer
Style Tribe Underground, women’s consignment, designer
Common Threads, women’s consignment, designer
Melrose and Madison (South Pearl), women’s designer
Shine, women’s casual
Birds & Belles Boutique, women’s resale/consignment
Leave a Reply