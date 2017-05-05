Shopping at the mall can be so generic. Every store is carrying similar, if not identical styles and the main focus is on what is trendy. If you are looking for unique, carefully curated pieces then the best option is to shop locally. The following list breaks down Denver neighborhoods and their sartorial gems.

LoHi

Armitage and McMillan, men’s relaxed/urban

Common Era, women’s casual

Goldyn, women’s and men’s designer brands

Ratio Clothing, men’s custom shirts

ILY ILEY, women’s casual and party attire

Sous Le Lit, women’s apparel and accessories

Highlands / Berkeley

Inspyre, women’s casual

Midnight Rambler, women’s casual/boho

Lady Jones, women’s upscale

RusticThread, women’s casual

Spruce, casual menswear

Stitch Boutique (Highlands), women’s casual

Sully & Co, menswear, men’s upscale/casual

DFT, women’s and men’s vintage

Ruby Jane, women’s casual

Jewelius, women’s jewelry

Intrigue Boutique, women’s apparel, casual

Abby Sparks Jewelry, custom high-end jewelry

Ooh! Aah! Jewelry, custom jewelry

Melrose and Madison (Highlands), women’s designer

South Broadway

Abstract Denver, men’s streetwear

Fancy Tiger Clothing, women’s and men’s casual

Mercer Place, assorted resale

Ghost River Art, art, jewelry, women’s casual

Steadbrook, men’s casual

FashioNation, men’s and women’s, retro/alternative apparel

True Love, women’s shoes and accessories

Decade, women’s apparel and home goods, vintage

Regal, vintage apparel

Boss Unlimited, vintage apparel

Sewn Denver, vintage and handmade

Sneaks, sneakers

Luv, bridal

Capitol Hill

Queen City General Store, women’s vintage, home goods

Meek Vintage, women’s and men’s vintage

Soul Haus, women’s and men’s casual

Mishu, women’s consignment

Bellwether, men’s and women’s casual

RiNo

Jiberish, men’s casual, outerwear

SHEA, women’s casual

Meraki Moon, women’s casual/dressy

MegaFauna, women’s and men’s casual

Topo Designs, outerwear, accessories

Winter Session, bags and accessories

Svper Ordinary, men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, casual

Emma & Grace, bridal

Downtown Denver

Rustic Thread, women’s bohemian, casual

Blush, women’s casual, jewelry

Hailee Grace, women’s casual

Cry Baby Ranch, western-themed women’s and men’s

Blue Ruby Boutique, women’s and men’s casual apparel

Rockmount Ranch Wear, men’s and women’s western wear

Cherry Creek

MAX, women’s upscale/designer

Oster Jewelers, jewelry

Garbarini, women’s designer, contemporary

Rags Consignments, women’s consignment

DVNS West, men’s casual, shoes

Vertu, women’s designer jewelry and accessories

Inspyre Boutique , women’s casual

Mario Di Leone, women’s upscale/designer

A Line Boutique, women’s casual

Perch, women’s casual

Stitch Boutique (Highlands), women’s casual

South Pearl / Wash Park

Gracie’s Boutique, women’s casual

Wish Boutique, women’s designer

Style Tribe Underground, women’s consignment, designer

Common Threads, women’s consignment, designer

Melrose and Madison (South Pearl), women’s designer

Shine, women’s casual

Birds & Belles Boutique, women’s resale/consignment