Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar is set to open May 2 in LoDo, and to prepare for it, it is hosting a 10-day hiring event to staff 150 full-time positions for front and back-of-house.

The southern food concept is taking in-person interviews every day from Tuesday, April 11 until Friday, April 21 from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., excluding Sunday, April 16. Available positions include sous chef, line cooks, prep cooks and dishwashers, servers, bartenders and hosts/hostesses.

Hiring sprees are a common occurrence before any big restaurant opening, but what makes this notable are the numerous employee benefits that the North Carolina-based concept is offering.With the Denver restaurant scene becoming more and more competitive to hire and retain talent, all restaurants are having to step up their benefits packages, but it seems that this concept will be extending true southern hospitality to the Mile High City.

Aside from the usual benefits of meal discounts and pre-shift meals, Tupelo Honey has extended its benefits packages to include perks usually not seen in the restaurant industry—student loan and tuition reimbursements (up to $500 per semester), wellness stipends (toward health insurance or health club memberships), child care reimbursement (up to $2,000 annually), six-week paid family leave, paid volunteer days, 401k matching and profit sharing opportunities. These benefits are awarded on a sliding scale dependent on how long you’ve spent with the company, all of which can be earned within 12-18 months of working there.

“We believe that service and hospitality starts first with our team and then translates to our guests,” Tupelo Honey’s Vice President of HR Caroline Skinner explained.

“Our goal is to attract the best individuals in the industry and reward them with top compensation; benefits; and a great place to work. People are the foundation of our business and we’ve found that an investment in loyal and committed team members gives us a competitive edge in creating exceptional food and memorable service experiences,” said Skinner.

Tupelo Honey is a southern food concept operating more than a dozen restaurants in the eastern United States. Denver will be its first location west of the Mississippi River. They will be open for lunch, brunch and supper in May.

If you’re interested in applying, in-person interviews will be held at their new location— 1650 Wewatta St., Denver. Applicants can also apply online here.

