Week three of April will not disappoint in terms of Denver concerts. All week long we have music from every corner of the genre spectrum listed for you to see. With Red Rock’s opening concert and 420 in line of sight, there’s a lot to look forward to. Read on to see just what shows we have for you.

Monday, April 17

Recommended – Thursday with Touche Amore, Basement and City Aviv @ Summit Music Hall

Formed in 1997, the New Jersey post-hardcore band of four made their debut in 1999 with its album Waiting. While taking several years to work on new music, the band was signed to New York’s Eyeball Records and proceeded to release its second album Full Collapse in 2001. The band gained traction after touring with Boy Sets Fire, which helped gained momentum for the EP and earned a spot on Billboard’s Top 200. Through the early years of 2000, Thursday toured numerous festivals such as Coachella and Vans Warped Tour. Though disbanding in 2013, the now re-energized group announced in March 2016 that they were reuniting and back out on tour.

Also see:

New Found Glory with Trash Boat (night one) @ The Marquis

The Walters with Summer Salt and Panther Martin @ The Hi-Dive

Monday Night Menagerie featuring The High Desert, Peak2Peak, Goodnight Freeman and more @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz

Tuesday, April 18

Recommended – NE-HI with American Culture and Slynger @ The Hi-Dive

With its newly released album Offers, the Chicago-based band of four set its sights on their 2017 tour. Back in 2014, the band gained popularity and a devoted following when it toured their first self-titled album alongside artists Twin Peaks and Car Seat Headrest. The indie-rock band enamors their audience through dreamy vocals, catchy tunes and an energetic D.I.Y.-like stage presence.

Also see:

New Found Glory with Trash Boat (night two) @ The Marquis

Austin Piazzolla Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz

Fareed Haque with Tony Monaco Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Wednesday, April 19

Recommended – Method Man & Redman with Flatbush Zombies, Curren$y and More @ Red Rocks

Red Rocks begins it’s 2017 season with the Wu-Tang/Def Squad MC duo for an amphitheater-sized pre-420 event. Known for their “fuck you” personalities, the pair is also known for throwing intensely energetic shows. Since the release of its first album Blackout! in 1999, the duo has had an incredible two-decade long career, and seemingly has no plans to stop. Though this is a day prior to 420, it’s never too early to party.

Also see:

Uz with Oski and Kyral x Banko @ The Bluebird

New Found Glory with Trash Boat (night three) @ The Marquis

The Damned 40th Anniversary Tour with Bleached @ Summit Music Hall

RE:Search featuring Artifakts with Gibbz, Pandasaywhat?!, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

River Whyless with Y La Bamba @ Larimer Lounge

J.O.B. (Just Ova Broke) with 3Two, Bukue, Kind Dub and BullHead*ded @ Lost Lake

J&L Defer with Clarke and the Himselfs and Bark Wilson @ The Hi-Dive

Red Axes @ Bar Standard

Ravi Coltrane Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

Blackout! With Reed Wolf @ 3 Kings Tavern

Fuckup Nights featuring Paul Tamburello of Generator Real Estate hosted by Kiwi Schoffel of Craft Boner @ Ophelia’s

Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern

Raul Midón @ Soiled Dove Underground

Last Podcast on the Left @ Globe Hall

Paul Musso Trio plays the King Cole Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Thursday, April 20

Recommended – Gucci Mane @ The Ogden

May 2016 marked the end of Gucci Mane’s two year stint in an Indiana Federal penitentiary. With his newfound outlook on life and ambition in the industry, Gucci has released several albums, one of which was dropped only months post-incarceration. He’s since collaborated with artists such as Travis Scott, Young Thug, Drake and Kanye – and his feature on Rae Sremmurd’s hit track “Black Beatles” earned him his first Billboard number one single. This is Gucci Mane’s Denver debut so if you’re hoping for a decent view of the stage, I’d plan ahead to arrive early.

Also see:

Flosstradamus @ Red Rocks

of Montreal with Christina Schneider’s Jepeto Solutions @ The Bluebird

Break Science with Marvel Years and Maddy O’Neal @ The Gothic

SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque @ Summit Music Hall

Method Man & Redman with Afroman and Cousin Stizz @ Cervantes

Dizzy Wright with ItsEvi, Talent Among Us, OTIS featuring DJ Cos and RIMES @ Cervantes’ Other Side

This Broken Beat with Valienta, Overslept, Never Let This Go and VYNYL @ Larimer Lounge

Creature Canopy with Rosedale, Citra, Chasing Apollo and Time Scale @ The Marquis

Honey Trap with Flahoola, To Be Astronauts and Electric Lovegods @ Lost Lake

Paper Diamond + Falcons with Berk + Ananda @ Beta Nightclub

420 On The Block @ Bar Standard

Ravi Coltrane Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

Crafts & Drafts with music by Mammyth and Sounds Like Words @ 3 Kings Tavern

DeadPhish Orchestra with Dead Floyd @ Ophelia’s

Joshua Powell & The Great Train Robbery with Anthony Ruptak and Solohawk @ Goosetown Tavern

Cycles with Mama K and the Shaes and Kaleid @ Globe Hall

Lisa Loeb with Ian Mahan @ Soiled Dove Underground

Mindscar with Torn The Fuck Apart, End To End, Eye of Minerva, Horde Of Draugar and Gore Loaf @ Herman’s Hideaway

Carmen Sandim Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Friday, April 21

Recommended – Thievery Corporation @ The Fillmore

With two decades under its belt, the Washington D.C.-based duo is no novices when it comes to producing. Thievery Corporation released several popular singles in 1996, which eventually helped them gain a loyal following. After years of mixing, remixing and collaborating with other artists of the same caliber, Rob Garza and Eric Hilton have become staples in the chill-wave, dub and trip-hop realm. Though tough to pinpoint, the pair have made the melting-pot of genres its forte. Come see these veteran producers this Friday at the Fillmore.

Also see:

Pierce the Veil / Sum 41 with Emarosa and Chapel (night one) @ The Ogden

Kitchen Dwellers with Part & Parcel and Kind Country @ The Bluebird

Mustache Bash featuring Kinetix with The Kinetix and White Russian @ Summit Music Hall

Alt Nation’s Advanced Placement Tour with MISSIO, Coast Modern and Sundara Karma @ The Marquis

The Lituation (Special Friday Edition) @ The Hi-Dive

Whiskerman with Bear Antler @ Larimer Lounge

Halfoween II featuring Monroe Monroe @ Lost Lake

The Underachievers with Jubee featuring Brisco Jones @ Cervantes

Tribute to Blue Note guitarist Grant Green featuring Eddie Roberts, Alan Evans, and more with special guest DJ Marcos Boricua @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Protohype with Dirt Monkey + !TYRO @ Beta Nightclub

Lil Flip with Gillie Da Kid (4pm-8pm) @ The Roxy

Welcome Home Luca Brasi Mile High Puff & Pass Party featuring Hotboy Major with Young Show (9pm-midnight) @ The Roxy

Diamond Rio @ Grizzly Rose

Zendid @ Bar Standard

Dolan & DJ Abilities @ The Oriental

The Pharcyde with Stay Tuned and DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s

Ravi Coltrane Quartet with Gumbo le Funque @ Dazzle Jazz

Spit Black with Ultimate Price, Full Bore, Vaalbara, Dreamcast and Theia @ Seventh Circle

Highway50 with The Plates and Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

Human Country Jukebox with Jeff Cramer Trio and Erika Ryann @ Globe Hall

Steal Your Peach Allman Brothers & Grateful Dead Mashup (night one) @ Be On Key

420 Reggae: Pressure Busspipe featuring Mountain Lion Dynasty and SM3 MEDIA-POD @ Herman’s Hideaway

The Keith Oxman Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Saturday, April 22

Recommended – Beats Antique @ The Fillmore

Formed in 2007, Beats Antique has put its own unique twist on electronic dance and world music for the last decade. The trio has a long history of experience in the industry including backgrounds in New Orleans jazz, hip-hop, as well as Arab and Balkan music. But the list doesn’t end there. It incorporates the aforementioned genres as well as French Gypsy jazz, dub reggae and flamenco into an incredible worldly-blend of sound.

Also see:

Pierce the Veil / Sum 41 with Emarosa and Chapel (night two) @ The Ogden

G Herbo with MikeMinded and A Meazy @ The Bluebird

Zepparella (All-Female Zepplin Powerhouse) @ The Gothic

Devin the Dude with Ice C.R.E.A.M., Dallas Garcia, UFO (CO) and Dro Esco @ Summit Music Hall

HELSTAR / Legion of Death with Dimension, Carnivorous Greed and Mothraship @ The Marquis

Dylan Earl & the Reasons Why with Extra Gold and High Plains Honky @ The Hi-Dive

Rumpke Mountain Boys with Cascade Crescendo and Canyon Collected @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Z-Trip @ Beta Nightclub

Mona with Flagship @ Larimer Lounge

Switch Ghost with Galvarino @ Lost Lake

Chris Webby @ The Roxy

Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

Amendola vs Blades with Ricky Earl Band @ Dazzle Jazz

Lissa and Swiss’ Birthday featuring Granny Tweed, Hot Apostles and Dirty Few @ 3 Kings Tavern

Eddie Roberts with Alan Evans Chris Spies, Alex Scott, Nick Gerlach and Tenor Sax Tribute to Blue Note guitarist Grant Green with special guests @ Ophelia’s

The Lucitones with Dyer Fire and more @ Seventh Circle

I’m A Boy with Dead Orchids and 9 Volt Fatale @ Goosetown Tavern

Flash Mountain Flood with Kind Hearted Strangers and Moonlight Bloom @ Globe Hall

Steal Your Peach Allman Brothers & Grateful Dead Mashup (night two) @ Be On Key

Prince Tribute @ Herman’s Hideaway

Anisha Rush Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Sunday, April 23

Recommended – Snoop Dogg / Wiz Khalifa with Cypress Hill @ Red Rocks

Hailing from Long Beach, California, Snoop Dogg is one of the most successful rappers in the industry. Under Dr. Dre’s wing, Snoop released his first album Doggystyle, which became the first ever debut album to list as number one. After several years of legal battles, Snoop proceeded to rehabilitate his image and focus on his music including popular albums Tha Doggfather and Not Limit Top Dogg. With almost two-and-a-half decades in the industry Snoop has made himself a cultural icon. His resume consists of collaborations with artists like Swizz Beats, Ice Cube, Stevie Wonder and Justin Timberlake, alongside an incredibly long list of other artists. Though known for his lackadaisical/gangster persona, Snoop Dogg never ceases to entertain an audience. Even after years on the stage, he has yet to diminish in liveliness. Come end your week with the West Coast legend this Sunday at Red Rocks.

Also see:

Silversun Pickups with Kiev @ The Ogden

Betty Who with VÉRITÉ @ The Bluebird

Coheed and Cambria @ The Fillmore

Turbid North with False Cathedrals, Fixing God and Casket Huffer @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Coolzey with An Hobbes, Everai, J Bomb and AG Flux @ Larimer Lounge

The Highway Finds with Steve Moakler, Drew Baldridge and SmithField @ The Marqius

Branches with Wildermiss and Turvy Organ @ Lost Lake

The Obsessed with Fatso Jetson, Karma To Burn and Cloud Catcher @ The Hi-Dive

Afton Showcase featuring Nijah Chnai, Elias, Snake Monsta, Ghost, Smurph, KINGPEN KEN, AuthenticMind, Problem Twisted Child, Low Hanging Fruit and more @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Hot Since 82 with Hoang @ Beta Nightclub

Live at the Roxy @ The Roxy

The Adam Bodine Trio with Julian Coryell, Chuck Lamb, and Joe Anderies performing Larry Coryell @ Dazzle Jazz

Never Turn Down with LKeys, Young Tenner and Colorado Myrical @ Herman’s Hideaway

