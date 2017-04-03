As always, there is a lot to do in Denver this week. From fashion, to comedy, art and music, there is bound to be something for everyone. Whether you want to join together in womanhood, attend beautiful fashion shows or even learn the importance of volunteerism, then this is the week for you. Be sure to see some films, dance and party with some drag queens. Have a wonderful week everyone.

Monday, April 3

Matteo Lane

When: April 3 to April 6; 8 p.m. (Monday & Thursday), 7:30 p.m. (Tuesday & Wednesday)

Where: Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver (Monday & Thursday)

South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place Greenwood Village (Tuesday & Wednesday)

Cost: $14

The Lowdown: Matteo Lane is a New York-based comedian, originally from Chicago. Matteo recently performed on Late Night With Seth Meyers and Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, as well as MTV’s Girl Code and MTV2’s Guy Code. Lane was also a New Face at JFL Montreal in 2014. Before starting stand up, Lane lived in Italy as an oil painter and Opera singer. He most recently performed in the IFC holiday special At Joe’s Pub alongside Tony Hale and the Dap Kings, and is upcoming in the new Comedy Central series The Comedy Jam. Lane is currently developing an IFC digital series that he will both write and star in, and an animated project with Titmouse. After realizing that he wasn’t going to become Maria Callas, he began telling jokes to strangers. Join Lane for a fun filled night of comedy.

Tuesday, April 4

Timeless Fashion Night

When: April 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Grant-Humphreys Mansion, 770 Pennsylvania St., Denver

Cost: $27.49 to $80.49

The Lowdown: Denver’s Unique Week of Fashion is a series of fashion shows in spring and fall showcasing local talent from every direction. For this event, join them for a night of beautiful timeless fashion showcasing the following designers: Dubtri Designs, Abyssinians Family, Allison Nicole Designs, My and Morbid Creations, with headliner Parasite Designs. A portion of these proceeds will be donated to offset the costs of Parasite Designs’ trip to New York City to participate in New York Fall Fashion Week.

National Parks Adventure Film

When: April 4, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 to $15

The Lowdown: As part of the Sierra Club’s 125 anniversary for this event, join them for this film narrated by Academy Award® winner Robert Redford, and get ready for the ultimate off-trail adventure into the nation’s awe-inspiring great outdoors and untamed wilderness. Immersive cinematography takes viewers soaring over red rock canyons, hurtling up craggy mountain peaks and into other-worldly realms found within America’s most legendary outdoor playgrounds, including Yellowstone, Glacier National Park, Yosemite and Arches. Celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the national parks with world-class mountaineer Conrad Anker, adventure photographer Max Lowe and artist Rachel Pohl as they hike, climb and explore their way across America’s majestic parks in an action-packed expedition that will inspire the adventurer in us all. All proceeds raised benefit the Colorado Sierra Club.

Wednesday, April 5

Healing Power of Baseball

When: April 5, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Where: The Walkway Gallery, 1423 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Walt Witman has been quoted saying, “I see great things in baseball. It’s our game, the American game. It will repair our losses and be a blessing to us.” For this event, come witness this and more through art by local Denver artist, Kyle Banister. You can meet Banister, hear his stories and discuss baseball from a unique perspective. There will also be additional art displayed by members of Larimer Arts and the Denver Chalk Art Festival. You will have the opportunity to write out your own story of baseball’s healing power, and there will be a contest for the chance to win one of Banister’s own baseball bats.

AnEstrogen-Fueledd Comedy

When: April 5, 7 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $18

The Lowdown: Broadsided: An Estrogen Fueled Comedy Show is a comedy show that combines sketch comedy, improv, stand-up and education to uncover the stages in a woman’s life that can leave her feeling broadsided. This event is a collaboration between improv comic Taryn Atlas and standup comedian Debbie Scheer. Both single moms in their 40’s, Atlas and Scheer have created a show where they poke fun while getting real about the topics society would prefer women keep quiet about. Get ready for an estrogen-filled night of stories, comedy, laughter and community.

Thursday, April 6

Heart of Volunteerism: Inspiration, Action & Impact

When: April 6, 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 to $125

The Lowdown: Metro Volunteers is one of Denver’s sources for volunteer engagement, volunteer leadership training and volunteer advocacy. For this event, they are proud to host Heart of Volunteerism. Join them for an evening of inspiration as they celebrate outstanding volunteers and showcase advocates making a difference in the community. Performances and honorees include poet and civil rights activist, Amal Kassir, actor and advocate for the disabled, Regan Linton and lifetime achievement honorees for volunteerism, Todd and Nancy Bacon. Come hear the stories of these amazing changemakers and learn how you can make a difference. There will also Volunteer Fair before and after the program, featuring over 20 nonprofits. Snacks and beverages provided as well. Use Promo Code MVFRIEND for $25 off tickets.

PechaKucha 33

When: April 6, 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: The ART Hotel, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 to $150

The Lowdown: PechaKucha Night was devised in Tokyo as an event for young designers to meet, network and show their work in public. Drawing its name from the Japanese term for the sound of “chit chat,” it rests on a presentation format that is based on a simple idea: 20 images x 20 seconds. It’s a format that makes presentations concise and keeps things moving at a rapid pace. It has turned into a massive celebration with events happening in hundreds of cities around the world, inspiring creatives worldwide. For this event come listen to eight amazing speakers and their ideas.

Inside the Orchestra for Adults

When: April 6, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 to $125

The Lowdown: The mission of Inside the Orchestra is to bring orchestra music to young children in the greater Denver metropolitan community, cultivating music appreciation and enhancing their education through an engaging first-hand experience with the orchestra. For this event, let your inner-child come out to play and come get silly with Colorado’s best craft beer, wine, auctions full of every adult’s favorite things and delicious food. At the end of the night you’ll be surrounded by a professional orchestra during a one-of-a-kind immersive performance. Get ready for Maestros Tom Jensen, Steven Aguiló-Arbues and the Inside the Orchestra musicians as they lead you through a concert you will never forget. All proceeds benefit Inside the Orchestra’s programs. For a detailed schedule of events visit their Facebook Event Page.

13th Annual ADCD Paper Fashion Show

When: April 6, 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30 to $125

The Lowdown: The Art Directors Club of Denver is a local 501(c)(3) non-profit, multidisciplinary organization focused on strengthening the creative community through education, workshops, informative events and an annual design competition. ADCD’s goal is to foster collaboration and inspiration among existing creatives, elevate local talent and resources and empower the next generation of creative professionals. Their student chapter challenges student members to be the very best in their chosen field, and to augment their education outside the classroom by providing them with special meetings and activities. For this event, get ready to experience the magic of haute couture in a paper wonderland, as the outfits that will hit the runway are indeed made of paper. It’s truly a sight to see.

SMART Documentary Screening

When: April 6, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $11

The Lowdown: My Fairy Dawg Mother Rescue, Inc. is a non-profit corporation that rescues abused and neglected dogs from around the nation. They utilize foster homes through out Colorado for these rescue dogs. For this event, they are bringing the new, critically-acclaimed documentary SMART (Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team) to the Mayan Theatre. Their goal is to help raise awareness about the struggles and successes of animal rescue. The filmmakers will be there to answer questions and My Fairy Dawg Mother will give a presentation on rescue. They must sell 75 tickets in order for this movie to premiere There will be a silent auction and other options to donate when you purchase your tickets. If you are interested in meeting one of their dogs, visit their website to review the adoption process and to complete an adoption application. You never know if you’ll meet your best friend.

Todrick Hall Presents: Straight Outta Oz

When: April 6, 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $35.50 to $80

The Lowdown: Broadway Actor, MTV star, American Idol Finalist and viral YouTube personality, Todrick Hall is putting a new “twister” on L. Frank Baum’s most classic creation, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. With over 20 original songs, Hall brings to life this American classic like you’ve never seen it before. But you don’t have to go to Oz because the show is coming to you. Watch as Hall and his talented crew tell the tale of his life adventures from living in a small town in Texas, to the big Emerald City lights of “Oz Angeles.” How does a Hollywood hopeful succeed in the business while dodging falling houses, wicked witches and the infamous “Poppyrazzi?” This show is great for everyone with powerful musical numbers, innovative sets, sensational choreography, dazzling costumes and a great social message.

Motown Groove

When: April 6, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Goosetown Tavern, 3242 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free/No Cover

The Lowdown: For this event, the Goosetown Tavern presents Motown Groove hosted by Miggy Camacho with Guest DJ: PHIL.I.AM. Come and join them as they start a new chapter from Motown Thursdays to now their new weekly party Motown Groove. Get ready to groove to great Motown, soul, funk and R&B all night selected by Miggy. Free Parking lot for Goosetown Tavern.

Friday, April 7

Off the Clock: Palms and Pineapples

When: April 7, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $18, $15 Member (Advance Tickets); $23, $20 Member (Door Tickets if available)

The Lowdown: Aloha! For this event, “Off the Clock” at the Denver Botanic Gardens presents Palms and Pineapples. Swap your ski jacket for a sun hat and enjoy a tropical paradise. Explore Boettcher Memorial Tropical Conservatory after dark, enjoy live music from Hawaiian Way Ohana, dance by the Kalama Polynesian Dancers, make a paper lei and get you caricature done in the Boettcher Memorial Center. You can also take a ukelele lession from Swallow Hill Music, learn about plant DNA and Easter Island. Savor specialty dinners and drinks from Offshoots Café and cash bar. Great for singles, couples and friends.

Mozart Performed by Jason Shafer

When: April 7 to April 9, 7:30 p.m & 1 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 14th St & Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Price Level 1 – $89, Price Level 2 – $67, Price Level – 3 $51, Price Level 4 – $29.00

The Lowdown: For this event, the Colorado Symphony is proud to present Clarinetist Jason Shafer, as he makes his debut as soloist performing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s beloved Clarinet Concerto. One of Mozart’s last works, it highlights the interplay between the orchestra and the clarinet soloist. The program concludes with Nikolai Rimsky Korsakov’s inimitable “Scheherazade.” The 1888 work is a musical adaptation of A Thousand and One Nights, and the Middle Eastern influence is clear as it interprets the tales of Sinbad, the prince and princess and a Baghdad festival. This performance is led by Music Director Designate Brett Mitchell this weekend. Come and enjoy this educational musical experience.

Into the Forest: An Aerial Dance Production

When: April 7 to April 9, 7:30 p.m & 2:30 p.m.

Where: Performing Arts Complex at Pinnacle Charter School, 1001 W 84th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 to $25

The Lowdown: Iluminar Aerial is a professional aerial arts performance and educational outreach company. They strive to move aerial dance into a respected and recognized dance genre by combining technical dance into the vertical space. They provide professional performances for a variety of events and aerial classes for students of all ages. For this event, come see dance take flight with this enchanted fairy tale story. Visit this link to see a preview of the performance. You don’t miss this fantastical story.

Saturday, April 8

Minds Matter Casino Night

When: April 8, 6 to 11 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Minds Matter is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to transform the lives of accomplished high school students from low-income families by broadening their dreams and preparing them for college success. One of 12 chapters across the United States, Minds Matter of Denver (MMD) is entering its seventh school year. For this event, join them for the 13th Annual Minds Matter of Denver Casino Night. One hundred of the proceeds of the proceeds from Casino Night support Minds Matter and their mission.

Time + Space: A Fundraiser for Process Reversal

When: April 8, 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Where: PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis St., Denver

Donation: $10

The Lowdown: Process Reversal is a volunteer-run organization committed to developing and participating in a domestic and international network of artists and communities that share knowledge and celebrate film across borders. For this event, join them for this fundraiser kickoff where they will be raising money to expand their annual operating budget with the ultimate goal of opening a Denver-based, publicly accessible, artist-run film lab. This workspace will provide all the equipment and resources necessary for contemporary artists and filmmakers to create films on film. There will be beer by Ratio Beerworks and Odell Brewery, food, live music and film projections of all varieties, from installations to performances.

Unrest – Denver Film Society Women+Film Festival

When: April 8, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 to $12

The Lowdown: For this event, get ready to watch this personal film about the hidden world of M.E. (commonly known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome). Writer and director Jennifer Brea, is an active Harvard Ph.D. student about to marry the love of her life when suddenly her body starts failing her. Hoping to shed light on her strange symptoms, Brea grabs a camera and films the darkest moments unfolding before her eyes as she is derailed by M.E. a mysterious illness some still believe is “all in your head.” In this story of love and loss, newlyweds Brea and Omar search for answers as they face unexpected obstacles with great heart. Often confined by her illness to the private space of her bed, Brea is moved to connect with others around the globe. Utilizing Skype, she unlocks a forgotten community with intimate portraits of four other families suffering similarly. After the screening, there will be an intimate Skype Q&A with the director.

Sunday, April 9

Taylor Swiftasana

When: April 9, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: For this event, Big Booty Yoga presents Tay Sway Sunday. You know her, you love her (even if you don’t want to admit it) and you shake it off with her. Get ready to flow to some Taylor Swift all the way from Teardrops On My Guitar to Blank Space. Classes are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. $15 gets you yoga class and a beer or mimosa afterwards. You can register at the door and grab your mat space. This is an all-levels class and if you are new to yoga, be sure not to miss it. Trust us, it’s yoga in a bar.

Brunchlesque Pajama Party: Spring Fever

When: April 9, 11:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Where: El Charrito Bar, 2100 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: GA is $5; VIP booths available for $25 (up to 4 people included)

The Lowdown: For this event, join Lady Lavender’s Brunchlesque Pajama Party as they help cure your hangover with a monthly dose of brunch, booze and boobs. The amazing lineup includes Ariella Mae DeWitt, Bender Flames, Chairmyn Meow, Laika Fox and Stiletta Maraschino. There are a limited number of VIP booths available for $25 (up to 4 people). Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the show starts at 12:30 p.m.

Denver Actors Fund Presents Priscilla Queen of the Desert

When: April 9, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 7301 S Santa Fe Dr, Unit 850, Littleton

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: The Denver Actors Fund is nonprofit 501(c)(3) that provides situational relief when members of the local theater community find themselves in sudden medical need. They are 60-plus team of volunteers who provide assistance ranging from meal preparation and delivery to transportation. For this event, they present Priscilla Queen of the Desert as part of a a fun monthly series featuring films that either inspired— or were inspired by— live stage musicals and plays that are currently being performed by a Colorado theatre company. This month they are partnering with the Aurora Fox Theatre for a special screening of the film featuring live pre-screening entertainment from the cast of the Fox’s upcoming adaptation of the stage musical. Come at 6:30 p.m. for food, songs, trivia and Aurora Fox ticket giveaways. To view the official trailer for the movie visit this link. Come and enjoy some fabulous drag queens.

Mark Your Calendars

Tales from the Road: Volume 3

When: April 10, 8 to 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

Yoga Tour at the Museum of Nature and Science

When: April 11, 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

Film/STILL: Art. Culture. Film Series – Medicine for Melancholy

When: April 12, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Littleton, Aspen Grove, 7301 S Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: $8

On Balance: Art, Science and Politics

When: April 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Vicki Myhren Gallery, 2121 E Asbury Ave., Denver

Cost: Free