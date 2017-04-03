As we leave behind an incredible month of music, we joyfully welcome another. With over 385 shows happening this month in April, there’s not a single day of the week where you can’t go out and enjoy some music. From national acts to local bands and an extensive lineup of diverse genres, we have a tremendous array of concerts for you to experience. For weekly updates of newly announced shows, follow our This Week in Concerts breakdown published every Monday.

Week 1 – April 3-9

Recommended: Ariana Grande @ Pepsi Center

Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour is her biggest one to date – and will be making her Denver debut this Monday at the Pepsi Center. Born in Boca Raton, Florida, Grande began her singing and acting career performing in local theatre productions at the age of 15. She eventually worked her way up and landed a role on Broadway. After her time in theatre, she spent several seasons cast in Nickelodeon shows – all while pursuing a career in music. In 2013 her collaboration with Mac Miller on hit single “The Way” from her debut album Yours Truly sparked the pop-sensation’s career into what it is today. From playing sold-out arena shows to collaborating with artists like Nicki Minaj, Future and The Weeknd, Grande has put herself on a thriving fast-track to superstardom.

Also see:

4/3 – Oathbreaker with Khemmis, Jaye Jayle and Of Feather and Bone @ The Marquis

4/3 – Joy Scout with Chloe Tang and The Clearing @ Larimer Lounge

4/3 – Clownvis Presley with Magic Cyclops and Bolonium @ Lost Lake

4/3 – Vanessa Carlton with Tristen @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/3 – Vinyl Mondays with Tiana (Quits/Barbed Wire) + Kat (Product Lust) @ The Hi-Dive

4/3 – Monday Night Menagerie featuring Wabakinoset, Mad Prophet, Midnight Bloom and more @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/3 – Cryptic Wisdom @ The Roxy

4/3 – Throwback Stream Music Monday: Widespread Panic @ The Walnut Room

4/4 – 21 Savage with Young M.A., Tee Grizzley and Young Nudy @ The Ogden

4/4 – Dead Man Winter featuring Dave Simonett from Trampled By Turtles with Erik Koskinen Duo @ The Bluebird

4/4 – Foxygen @ The Gothic

4/4 – The Decibel Magazine 2017 Tour featuring Kreator, Obituary, Midnight, Horrendous and Blood Incantation @ Summit Music Hall

4/4 – Archspire @ The Roxy

4/4 – Katchafire with Inna Vision, MindState and DJ Drew Sayers @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/4 – The Garden with Fat Tony and Loretta Kill @ The Marquis

4/4 – The Memories with Colleen Green, Emotional and Petite Garçon @ The Hi-Dive

4/4 – Steve Denny Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz

4/4 – Lunetta with Miss Odd Genie & Norm L Princess, Mystic Bummer and more @ Seventh Circle

4/4 – Grateful Dead Experience: The Schwag in Denver @ Be On Key

4/5 – Eric Church @ Pepsi Center

4/5 – Colony House with Knox Hamilton @ The Bluebird

4/5 – The Barons with Remember The Radio and Always On My Mind @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

4/5 – CAAMP with Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs and The Wonderfool @ Lost Lake

4/5 – Oxymorrons with Flavortooth @ Larimer Lounge

4/5 – Kosha Dillz with Rhyme Progression, J.O.B. (Just Ova Broke), LyricalLandLords and Anvill @ The Marquis

4/5 – Dude York with PAWS and Oxeye Daisy @ The Hi-Dive

4/5 – RE:Search featuring Two Fresh, Dynohunter, Mosis, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/5 – Jax Jones @ Bar Standard

4/5 – Joe Lovano Classic Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

4/5 – The Blind Spots @ Goosetown Tavern

4/5 – Cranford Hollow with Augustus and The Threadbarons @ Globe Hall

4/5 – City of the Weak with Zam Trip, Infinite Blue, Blue Mesa and Bitch Slappin’ Pammy @ Herman’s Hideaway

4/6 – Highly Suspect with And The Kids and DJ REDBEES (night one) @ The Bluebird

4/6 – Yung Pinch with Everyday Dynasty, BYZ and Young Nuphoria @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

4/6 – Thao (of The Get Down Stay Down) @ Larimer Lounge

4/6 – Bedford Falls Album Release Show with Finding Common Ground, Rain in July, Wildermiss and How Strange @ The Marquis

4/6 – Unlike Pluto + Pusher @ Beta Nightclub

4/6 – Sleep Union with Black Dots and Great American House Fire @ The Hi-Dive

4/6 – WhiteWater Ramble, “Pickin’ on Zeppelin feat. Jessica Jones & Pickin’ on Phish featuring members of DeadPhish Orchestra with Mackenzie Page & Silas Herman of Gipsy Moon @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/6 – Wayland @ The Roxy

4/6 – Jay Som + The Courtneys with Shady Elders @ Lost Lake

4/6 – ATTYA @ The Oriental

4/6 – Groove-a-Licious @ Ophelia’s

4/6 – Joe Lovano Classic Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

4/6 – Dave Henry Memorial Show @ Seventh Circle

4/6 – Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern

4/6 – Jackie Greene with David Luning @ Globe Hall

4/6 – Jacob Russo with Korby Lenker, Justin Roth and Jeff Cramer @ The Walnut Room

4/6 – Igor & The Red Elvises with Shelvis & The Roustabouts and Denver’s Own Wasted Youth @ Herman’s Hideaway

4/7 – Turnpike Troubadours with Smith & The Saints @ The Ogden

4/7 – Highly Suspect with And The Kids and DJ REDBEES (night two) @ The Bluebird

4/7 – Allah-Las with Babe Rainbow @ The Gothic

4/7 – Post/War with Wild Trees, Bloomers and Astral Planes @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

4/7 – DEFEND DIY – A Benefit for Rhinoceropolis and The Flux Capacitor with Innerspace, The Coast Is Ours, False Report and Clayton Wyatt @ The Marquis

4/7 – Joey Porter’s Shady Business featuring Joey Porter, Kris Myers, Jennifer Hartswick, Garrett Sayers, Adam Smirnoff and more @ Cervantes

4/7 – Genetics with Skydyed and Spectacle @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/7 – Just Enough Food with Your Relatives, 6 O’Clock, Sarca$t, Newce and U.F.O. @ Larimer Lounge

4/7 – Get Along with Church Fire, Signs and Signals and Specific Ocean @ Lost Lake

4/7 – Guilty Pleasures @ The Hi-Dive

4/7 – Casey Donahew Band @ Grizzly Rose

4/7 – Figure with Fury + MC Dino and !TYRO @ Beta Nightclub

4/7 – Annie Booth Trio featuring Steve Treseler and Dave Devin Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

4/7 – Sar Isatum / MT Cairn with Belhor and Sceptress @ 3 Kings Tavern

4/7 – Rockies Opening Day with Super Magik (noon) @ Ophelia’s

4/7 – The Goonies 80’s Tribute (9pm) @ Ophelia’s

4/7 – American Pinup with Roommates, Twin Flame Medicine and more @ Seventh Circle

4/7 – Too Many Humans with Citra @ Goosetown Tavern

4/7 – Jackie Greene with David Luning @ Globe Hall

4/7 – Theresa Peterson with Hunter Stone, Jackson Melnick, David Sheingold, Amy Kress and Sam Hozdulick @ The Walnut Room

4/7 – Peter White @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/7 – Live Dead ‘69 @ Be On Key

4/7 – Mr. Steak with The RuppClubb, The Humbuckers and Carolina Reign @ Herman’s Hideaway

4/8 – Horseshoes & Hand Grenades with Caribou Mountain Collective @ The Bluebird

4/8 – Tech N9ne @ The Fillmore

4/8 – Anders Osborne’s Yayapalooza featuring special guest Eddie Roberts of the New Mastersounds with New Breed Bass Band @ The Gothic

4/8 – Nerd Prom 2017 featuring Andy Rok & The Real Deal with MC Lars, Mega Ran, Rocket Surgeons and DJ boyhollow @ Summit Music Hall

4/8 – Line Brawl Album Release Show with Remain and Sustain, Screwtape, Dead Set, Soul Vice and Hunger @ The Marquis

4/8 – Phoffman / Beck Quartet featuring Paul Hoffman, Anders Beck, Billy Strings, Samson Grisman and Grant Farm @ Cervantes

4/8 – Tropidelic with Red Sage and Secret Creatures @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/8 – Past Of Ashes @ Larimer Lounge

4/8 – Manufactured Superstars @ Beta Nightclub

4/8 – Smoky Bare (Album Release) with King Foe (of BLKHRTS), Kid Vegas, Kundalinians and Georgia Motor @ Lost Lake

4/8 – Bison Bone Album Release with Poet’s Row and Bluebook @ The Hi-Dive

4/8 – Liquid Assassin and Geno Cultshit’s CD Release @ The Roxy

4/8 – Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

4/8 – Tinariwen @ The Oriental

4/8 – Max Moore & Quinn Argent: DSA Senior Recital and IMAGES Special Reunion Band @ Dazzle Jazz

4/8 – Throttlebomb with The Trade-Ins and Hawk Attack @ 3 Kings Tavern

4/8 – Threehouse Sanctum CD Pre-release With Legato and DJ Elm @ Ophelia’s

4/8 – Punk Show! Burn Burn Burn with The Busty Brunettes, Attitude Stress and more @ Seventh Circle

4/8 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

4/8 – Cloud Nothings @ Globe Hall

4/8 – Specto4 with Silver and Gold and Ghostpulse @ The Walut Room

4/8 – Live Dead ‘69 @ Be On Key

4/9 – Simple Plan NPNHJB 15 Anniversary Tour with Set It Off and Seaway @ Summit Music Hall

4/9 – Parachute with Kris Allen @ The Bluebird

4/9 – Dayshell / Silver Snakes with Fox Lake @ The Marquis

4/9 – The Back Pages with The Electric Factory and Snow Day! @ Larimer Lounge

4/9 – Methyl Ethel with Vorhees and Slow Caves @ Lost Lake

4/9 – Gateway To Legends Fest featuring Denver’s Best Unsigned Talent @ Cervantes

4/9 – Josh Wink with Paul Fleetwood @ Beta Nightclub

4/9 – The Browning with The Last Ten Seconds of Life and Blessing A Curse @ The Roxy

4/9 – IMAGES Special Reunion Band @ Dazzle Jazz

4/9 – Indie-Folk Rock Show! Naked On A Mountain with Bernardus, Mitchel Evan, Sharone and Aaron Johnson @ Seventh Circle

Week 2 – April 10-16

Recommended: Bon Jovi @ Pepsi Center

Bon Jovi is finally set to play their highly-anticipated show that was unfortunately postponed in March due to a scheduling conflict. This House Is Not For Sale titled tour, as well as their 13th studio album, was released this past November which debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top 200. The band first gained popularity by touring with artists like Kiss and Judas Priest which subsequently helped them gain the audience that have since made them legendary. Fans should expect performances of their infamous hits such as “It’s My Life” and “Livin’ on a Prayer” while also experiencing the pop-rock direction they took on their latest album.

Also see:

4/10 – Chicano Batman with SadGirl and The Shacks @ The Bluebird

4/10 – Clean Bandit with Zara Larsson and Starley @ The Gothic

4/10 – Distinguisher with As Above, So Below and Half Past Midnight @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

4/10 – Stolas with Mylets, Icarus The Owl, Underseer and Use the Sun @ The Marquis

4/10 – Dave B with RhymeSight and Kid Vega$ @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/10 – Horisont with Stonefield and Dirty Streets @ The Hi-Dive

4/10 – Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Lyons High School with Special Guests from Ecuador @ Dazzle Jazz

4/11 – Judah & The Lion with Wilderado @ The Ogden

4/11 – Amorphis with Swallow the Sun and Helleborus @ The Bluebird

4/11 – Katatonia- Fallen Hearts of NA with Casplan @ Summit Music Hall

4/11 – Erra with Phinehas, Auras and Arras @ The Marquis

4/11 – Monday Night Menagerie featuring Mass Relay, Kavsko, Doct3r, Miss Jaedha and more (A Special Tuesday Menagerie) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/11 – Spit Factory @ The Roxy

4/11 – “Jazz Jam” Hosted by Todd Reid @ Dazzle Jazz

4/11 – Punk Show! End of Pipe and more @ Seventh Circle

4/12 – Ganja White Night with Boogie T. and Pleasure (night one) @ The Bluebird

4/12 – Real Estate with Mary Lattimore @ The Gothic

4/12 – Television Generation with Silver, Backseat Vinyl and Willow In The Sky @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

4/12 – Oceano with Slaughter to Prevail, Aversions Crown, Spite and No Zodiac @ The Marquis

4/12 – Hallie Spoor with Noah Wilson Collective @ Lost Lake

4/12 – RE:Search featuring Plastician, Vinnie Maniscalco, Ginger Perry, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/12 – Percussionist Nate Werth with the DSA & UW Percussion Ensembles @ Dazzle Jazz

4/12 – Wheels with Blue Collar Rejects, Barely A Face, Nine Hours In and Redrum Saints @ Herman’s Hideaway

4/13 – Luke the Knife with Paper Bird and Super Magick @ The Ogden

4/13 – Ganja White Night with Boogie T. and Pleasure (night two) @ The Bluebird

4/13 – Desiigner with Rob $tone, Ski Mask The Slump God and 16yrold @ The Gothic

4/13 – Modern Baseball with Kevin Devine & The Goddam Band, Sorority Noise and The Obsessives @ Summit Music Hall

4/13 – Show Me The Body with Dreamcrusher and Product Lust @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

4/13 – Peelander-Z with Filthy Hearts and Younger Than Neil @ The Marquis

4/13 – Stélouse @ Larimer Lounge

4/13 – BT @ Beta Nightclub

4/13 – Bonnie & The Clydes with Halden Wofford and the Hi*Beams, Matt Skinner, and Brianna Straut (of Tomahawk Fox + Bison Bone) @ Lost Lake

4/13 – Quannum MCs featuring Blackalicious, Lyrics Born, Lateef, L0S and J.O.B. @ Cervantes

4/13 – The Wooks with The Mallett Brothers Band and Miles Over Mountains @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/13 – Hi-Rez @ The Roxy

4/13 – Mortified Live! @ The Oriental

4/13 – Sheryl Renee & The Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra: Ella Fitzgerald Tribute and MoosenSQRL @ Dazzle Jazz

4/13 – Starjammer @ 3 Kings Tavern

4/13 – Konner McIntyre with Diego Davidenko, Blake George and Jake C @ Seventh Circle

4/13 – World Riddim SoundClash featuring DJ Imah & Spacekeeper @ Ophelia’s

4/13 – Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern

4/13 – Sun-Dried Vibes with Project 432 and Inna Di Red @ Globe Hall

4/14 – Bear Grillz with Terravita, Pogman and Wooli @ The Ogden

4/14 – Hot Buttered Rum with Yarn @ The Bluebird

4/14 – Koffin Kats with Blackeyed Saints, The Ghoulies and All Waffle Trick @ The Gothic

4/14 – State Champs with Against the Current, With Confidence and Don Broco @ Summit Music Hall

4/14 – Other Worlds with The Velveteers and Larry Nix & The Killer Gents @ Larimer Lounge

4/14 – Mickey Avalon & Dirt Nasty with Feeki, Flavortooth, Joon Bug and JDirty @ Cervantes

4/14 – Wick-It the Instigator & Unlimited Gravity with Beak Nasty and Notorious Conduct @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/14 – Lincoln Durham with Onward and ETC. @ The Marquis

4/14 – Taylor Bennett @ Lost Lake

4/14 – Eldren with BANDITS and Headphone @ The Hi-Dive

4/14 – Minnesota with Coult-45 and Ghostboy Jones @ Beta Nightclub

4/14 – The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) and My Blue Sky (Allman Brothers Tribute) @ The Oriental

4/14 – Colt Ford @ Grizzly Rose

4/14 – Planet Earth featuring Ernie Watts, Brad Goode and Claire Daly with Purple Squirrel @ Dazzle Jazz

4/14 – Necropanther with Pile of Priests, Bodies We’ve Buried, Night of the Living Shred and special guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

4/14 – DJ Spinna @ Ophelia’s

4/14 – Dramad with Sliver, ChurchVan and Sweater Belly @ Seventh Circle

4/14 – Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

4/14 – The Mighty Pines with Derek Blake and Meadow Mountain @ Globe Hall

4/14 – Stu Miller with Hot Apostles @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/14 – Ultraviolet Hippopotamus with Kung Fu (night one) @ Be On Key

4/14 – Redline Alchemy (CD Release) with Pants Party, Safe Under The Tree and Uncle Punch @ Herman’s Hideaway

4/15 – The Lil Smokies with Ghost of Paul Revere @ The Bluebird

4/15 – Bone Thugs N Harmony @ The Fillmore

4/15 – Lotus Gait @ The Gothic

4/15 – Cowboy Mouth @ Summit Music Hall

4/15 – Larry and His Flask with Flatfoot 56 @ The Marquis

4/15 – The Grateful Ball featuring The Travelin’ McCourys with Drew Emmitt, Andy Thorn, Greg Garrison, Adam Aijala & Special Guests @ Cervantes

4/15 – MURS & Zion I with Stay Tuned and ROOKE5 @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/15 – Redd Kross with The Omens @ Larimer Lounge

4/15 – The London Souls with Peoples Blues Of Richmond @ Lost Lake

4/15 – Mark Mallman with Retrofette @ The Hi-Dive

4/15 – Xavier Wulf @ The Roxy

4/15 – Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

4/15 – Bob Mould (Solo Electric) @ The Oriental

4/15 – Dendrites with Rokhueka and special guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

4/15 – Ayla Nereo @ Ophelia’s

4/15 – Mathy Indie Show! Picture the Waves with Night Idea, Gaffer Project, Ghostpulse and Good for Health @ Seventh Circle

4/15 – MLB with Sould Daddy and Faceman @ Goosetown Tavern

4/15 – One Way Ride with Thatcher and Float Like a Buffalo @ Globe Hall

4/15 – Selina Albright @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/15 – Ultraviolet Hippopotamus with Kung Fu (night two) @ Be On Key

4/15 – Planet Earth featuring Ernie Watts, Brad Goode and Claire Daly with Delta Sonics @ Dazzle Jazz

4/15 – Трибьют группы КИНО @ Herman’s Hideaway

4/16 – For The Win with Rookie of the Year and The New Low @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

4/16 – Brant Bjork with Royal Thunder and Black Wizard @ The Marquis

4/16 – PnB Rock & Felly with Special Guests featuring DJ Brooklyn2Bigg x DJ Blasian @ Cervantes

4/16 – DJ Ktone’s Annual Denver Got Next @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/16 – Shark Fin Soup with Specific Ocean @ Larimer Lounge

4/16 – Richie Hawtin with Steofan + Bones @ Beta Nightclub

4/16 – Julie Monley Quartet with Julian Archerm Gabe Rupe and more @ Dazzle Jazz

Week 3 – April 17-23

Recommended: Method Man & Redman with Flatbush Zombies @ Red Rocks

The Wu-Tang/Def Squad MC duo return once more for a Red Rocks 4/20 Eve throw-down. In 1999 they released their first album Blackout! which sparked a two-decade long partnership. As individuals, the two are known for their I-don’t-give-a-fuck personas. And when paired together translates to the stage as just that – intensely fervent performances that have yet to diminish in vitality despite being in the game for so long. Though this is a show prior to the notorious day of blazing and celebrating, expect nothing less of the two to put on an incredible smoke-suffused show.

Also see:

4/17 – Thursday with Touche Amore, Basement and City Aviv @ Summit Music Hall

4/17 – New Found Glory with Trash Boat (night one) @ The Marquis

4/17 – The Walters with Summer Salt and Panther Martin @ The Hi-Dive

4/17 – Monday Night Menagerie featuring The High Desert, Peak2Peak, Goodnight Freeman and more @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/17 – Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz

4/18 – New Found Glory Tour Afterparty @ Summit Music Hall

4/18 – New Found Glory with Trash Boat (night two) @ The Marquis

4/18 – NE-HI with American Culture and Slynger @ The Hi-Dive

4/18 – Austin Piazzolla Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz

4/19 – Uz with Oski and Kyral x Banko @ The Bluebird

4/19 – New Found Glory with Trash Boat (night three) @ The Marquis

4/19 – The Damned 40th Anniversary Tour with Bleached @ Summit Music Hall

4/19 – RE:Search featuring Artifakts with Gibbz, Pandasaywhat?!, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/19 – River Whyless with Y La Bamba @ Larimer Lounge

4/19 – J.O.B. (Just Ova Broke) with 3Two, Bukue, Kind Dub and BullHead*ded @ Lost Lake

4/19 – J&L Defer with Clarke and the Himselfs and Bark Wilson @ The Hi-Dive

4/19 – Red Axes @ Bar Standard

4/19 – Ravi Coltrane Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

4/19 – Blackout! With Reed Wolf @ 3 Kings Tavern

4/19 – Fuckup Nights featuring Paul Tamburello of Generator Real Estate hosted by Kiwi Schoffel of Craft Boner @ Ophelia’s

4/19 – Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern

4/19 – Raul Midón @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/29 – Last Podcast on the Left @ Globe Hall

4/20 – Gucci Mane @ The Ogden

4/20 – Flosstradamus @ Red Rocks

4/20 – Of Montreal with Christina Schneider’s Jepeto Solutions @ The Bluebird

4/20 – Break Science with Marvel Years and Maddy O’Neal @ The Gothic

4/20 – SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque @ Summit Music Hall

4/20 – Method Man & Redman with Afroman and Cousin Stizz @ Cervantes

4/20 – Dizzy Wright with ItsEvi, Talent Among Us, OTIS featuring DJ Cos and RIMES @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/20 – This Broken Beat with Valienta, Overslept, Never Let This Go and VYNYL @ Larimer Lounge

4/20 – Creature Canopy with Rosedale, Citra, Chasing Apollo and Time Scale @ The Marquis

4/20 – Honey Trap with Flahoola, To Be Astronauts and Electric Lovegods @ Lost Lake

4/20 – Paper Diamond + Falcons with Berk + Ananda @ Beta Nightclub

4/20 – 420 On The Block @ Bar Standard

4/20 – Ravi Coltrane Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

4/20 – Crafts & Drafts with music by Mammyth and Sounds Like Words @ 3 Kings Tavern

4/20 – DeadPhish Orchestra with Dead Floyd @ Ophelia’s

4/20 – Joshua Powell & The Great Train Robbery with Anthony Ruptak and Solohawk @ Goosetown Tavern

4/20 – Cycles with Mama K and the Shaes and Kaleid @ Globe Hall

4/20 – Lisa Loeb with Ian Mahan @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/20 – Mindscar with Torn The Fuck Apart, End To End, Eye of Minerva, Horde Of Draugar and Gore Loaf @ Herman’s Hideaway

4/21 – Pierce the Veil / Sum 41 with Emarosa and Chapel (night one) @ The Ogden

4/21 – Kitchen Dwellers with Part & Parcel and Kind Country @ The Bluebird

4/21 – Thievery Corporation @ The Fillmore

4/21 – Mustache Bash featuring Kinetix with The Kinetix and White Russian @ Summit Music Hall

4/21 – Alt Nation’s Advanced Placement Tour with MISSIO, Coast Modern and Sundara Karma @ The Marquis

4/21 – The Lituation (Special Friday Edition) @ The Hi-Dive

4/21 – Whiskerman with Bear Antler @ Larimer Lounge

4/21 – Halfoween II featuring Monroe Monroe @ Lost Lake

4/21 – The Underachievers with Jubee featuring Brisco Jones @ Cervantes

4/21 – Tribute to Blue Note guitarist Grant Green featuring Eddie Roberts, Alan Evans, and more with special guest DJ Marcos Boricua @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/21 – Protohype with Dirt Monkey + !TYRO @ Beta Nightclub

4/21 – Lil Flip with Gillie Da Kid (4pm-8pm) @ The Roxy

4/21 – Welcome Home Luca Brasi Mile High Puff & Pass Party featuring Hotboy Major with Young Show (9pm-midnight) @ The Roxy

4/21 – Diamond Rio @ Grizzly Rose

4/21 – Zendid @ Bar Standard

4/21 – B. Dolan & DJ Abilities @ The Oriental

4/21 – The Pharcyde with Stay Tuned and DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s

4/21 – Ravi Coltrane Quartet with Gumbo le Funque @ Dazzle Jazz

4/21 – Spit Black with Ultimate Price, Full Bore, Vaalbara, Dreamcast and Theia @ Seventh Circle

4/21 – Highway50 with The Plates and Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

4/21 – Human Country Jukebox with Jeff Cramer Trio and Erika Ryann @ Globe Hall

4/21 – Steal Your Peach Allman Brothers & Grateful Dead Mashup (night one) @ Be On Key

4/21 – 420 Reggae: Pressure Busspipe featuring Mountain Lion Dynasty and SM3 MEDIA-POD @ Herman’s Hideaway

4/22 – Pierce the Veil / Sum 41 with Emarosa and Chapel (night two) @ The Ogden

4/22 – G Herbo with MikeMinded and A Meazy @ The Bluebird

4/22 – Beats Antique @ The Fillmore

4/22 – Zepparella (All-Female Zepplin Powerhouse) @ The Gothic

4/22 – Devin the Dude with Ice C.R.E.A.M., Dallas Garcia, UFO (CO) and Dro Esco @ Summit Music Hall

4/22 – HELSTAR / Legion of Death with Dimension, Carnivorous Greed and Mothraship @ The Marquis

4/22 – Dylan Earl & the Reasons Why with Extra Gold and High Plains Honky @ The Hi-Dive

4/22 – Rumpke Mountain Boys with Cascade Crescendo and Canyon Collected @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/22 – Z-Trip @ Beta Nightclub

4/22 – Mona with Flagship @ Larimer Lounge

4/22 – Switch Ghost with Galvarino @ Lost Lake

4/22 – Chris Webby @ The Roxy

4/22 – Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

4/22 – Amendola vs Blades with Ricky Earl Band @ Dazzle Jazz

4/22 – Lissa and Swiss’ Birthday featuring Granny Tweed, Hot Apostles and Dirty Few @ 3 Kings Tavern

4/22 – Eddie Roberts with Alan Evans Chris Spies, Alex Scott, Nick Gerlach and Tenor Sax Tribute to Blue Note guitarist Grant Green with special guests @ Ophelia’s

4/22 – The Lucitones with Dyer Fire and more @ Seventh Circle

4/22 – I’m A Boy with Dead Orchids and 9 Volt Fatale @ Goosetown Tavern

4/22 – Flash Mountain Flood with Kind Hearted Strangers and Moonlight Bloom @ Globe Hall

4/22 – Steal Your Peach Allman Brothers & Grateful Dead Mashup (night two) @ Be On Key

4/22 – Prince Tribute @ Herman’s Hideaway

4/23 – Silversun Pickups with Kiev @ The Ogden

4/23 – Betty Who with VÉRITÉ @ The Bluebird

4/23 – Coheed and Cambria @ The Fillmore

4/23 – Snoop Dogg / Wiz Khalifa @ Red Rocks

4/23 – Turbid North with False Cathedrals, Fixing God and Casket Huffer @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

4/23 – Coolzey with An Hobbes, Everai, J Bomb and AG Flux @ Larimer Lounge

4/23 – The Highway Finds with Steve Moakler, Drew Baldridge and SmithField @ The Marqius

4/23 – Branches with Wildermiss and Turvy Organ @ Lost Lake

4/23 – The Obsessed with Fatso Jetson, Karma To Burn and Cloud Catcher @ The Hi-Dive

4/23 – Afton Showcase featuring Nijah Chnai, Elias, Snake Monsta, Ghost, Smurph, KINGPEN KEN, AuthenticMind, Problem Twisted Child, Low Hanging Fruit and more @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/23 – Hot Since 82 with Hoang @ Beta Nightclub

4/23 – Live at the Roxy @ The Roxy

4/23 – The Adam Bodine Trio with Julian Coryell, Chuck Lamb, and Joe Anderies performing Larry Coryell @ Dazzle Jazz

4/23 – Never Turn Down with LKeys, Young Tenner and Colorado Myrical @ Herman’s Hideaway

Week 4 – April 24-30

Recommended: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead with Medeski Martin & Wood @ Red Rocks

For those of you bumming that Joe Russo’s Almost Dead performance at the Ogden on April 28 is sold out – fear not, the band will be playing a second night at Red Rocks. Formed in 2013 in Brooklyn, New York, Joe Russo united bandmates Marco Benevento, Tom Hamilton, Scott Metzger and Ween’s bassist Dave Dreiwitz. The Grateful Dead tribute band continues the esteemed jam-band’s legacy by performing some of their greatest works. Though primarily covering Grateful Dead, they enjoy throwing in covers of musicians like Bobby Bland, Prince and Bob Dylan.

Also see:

4/24 – Mastodon with Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles @ The Fillmore

4/24 – Monday Night Menagerie featuring Laika Beats, Scotty Does Know, Bossillator and TwoMood @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/24 – Vinyl Mondays with DJ Ned Garthe Explosion Datties @ The Hi-Dive

4/24 – Festival del Tambor @ Dazzle Jazz

4/24 – Chris Pureka @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/25 – Bishop Briggs with SHAED and Manatee Commune @ The Bluebird

4/25 – Tycho @ The Fillmore

4/25 – Skyburial with Disclaimer, Rig Time, Grey Days and Ultimate Price @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

4/25 – Tim Kasher with Allison Weiss and Terry Malts @ Larimer Lounge

4/25 – Intronaut with Bell Witch, Ghost Bath and Astronoid @ The Marquis

4/25 – Lil Peep @ Lost Lake

4/25 – Seeds? with Midicinal, The Orcastrator and Pharmacon @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/25 – Thank You Scientist @ The Hi-Dive

4/26 – Breaking Benjamin @ The Fillmore

4/26 – James McCartney with Anna Rose and Ian Mahan @ Larimer Lounge

4/26 – Chelsea Grin with Ice Nine Kills, Gideon and Enterprise Earth @ Summit Music Hall

4/26 – Re:Search Wednesday featuring The Geek x VRV with Lucid Vision, Mikey Thunder, Staxx and Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/26 – King Magnetic with Slaine @ The Roxy

4/26 – CU Denver Ensemble Showcase with Stop Motion @ Lost Lake

4/26 – Will Clarke @ Bar Standard

4/26 – Quilombo with Mono Verde Collective @ Goosetown Tavern

4/26 – The Ephinjis EP Release @ Globe Hall

4/27 – No Ceilings featuring Boogie, Kaiydo, Kemba and Michael Christmas @ The Bluebird

4/27 – OverUnder with The Backseaters, STEREOSHIFTER and Moon Maker @ The Marquis

4/27 – Tomorrows Bad Seeds with MindState @ Cervantes

4/27 – Sounds Like Words @ Larimer Lounge

4/27 – Teacup Gorilla (Video Release) with Raven & The Writing Desk and The Assemblage @ Lost Lake

4/27 – SIR with Avifauna and Automatic Iris @ The Hi-Dive

4/27 – Traitors Fairwell Tour @ The Roxy

4/27 – Sam Williams Quintet: Turn the Moon (CD Release) and MoosenSQRL @ Dazzle Jazz

4/27 – Matt Woods with Kyle Oppold and The Well Whiskey Boys @ 3 Kings Tavern

4/27 – 5th Annual Nate’s Night featuring Eric Low’s Drunken Frenchmen @ Ophelia’s

4/27 – Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern

4/27 – Bobaflex with Another Lose Year and The Compliation @ Herman’s Hideaway

4/28 – Joe Russo’s Almost Dead @ The Ogden

4/28 – Wood & Wire / Rapid Grass with Ginny Mules @ The Bluebird

4/28 – Anthrax with Killswitch Engage @ The Fillmore

4/28 – Wovenhand with Palehorse/ Palerider @ The Marquis

4/28 – Mod Sun with Marty Grimes & Swaghollywood, New Hippys, DJ Kam Bennett, Benny Freestyles and Kurt Rockmore @ Summit Music Hall

4/28 – Ultraversary: Ultra5280 7 Year Anniversary 3 Night Event (night one) @ Globe Hall

4/28 – Viretta (covering Radiohead), POPFILTER (covering Phoenix), Valienta (covering The Killers) @ Larimer Lounge

4/28 – Inanimate Existence + Aethere with Tethys and Seren @ Lost Lake

4/28 – Brent Cowles EP Release with Wildermiss and King Cardinal @ The Hi-Dive

4/28 – Sonic Bloom Pre-Party featuring Ott, The Human Experience, Ben Silver, Mike Love, Monophonics, saQi, Janover, Tierro Band Featuring Bridget Law of Elephant Revival and more (night one) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/28 – Boombox Cartel with Shank Aaron and Slabs @ Beta Nightclub

4/28 – Anilyst & Slo Pain @ The Roxy

4/28 – The Cold Hard Cash @ The Oriental

4/28 – Granger Smith (night one) @ Grizzly Rose

4/28 – Ken Walker Sextet and Dave Devine Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

4/28 – Wow Signal with The Zippers and The Lurchers @ 3 Kings Tavern

4/28 – Orgone and Monophonics @ Ophelia’s

4/28 – Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

4/28 – Foxfeather with Chella and the Charm with Broken Land @ Globe Hall

4/28 – Oleta Adams @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/28 – Kessel Run with Soul Juice & Consensual Sound Live @ Be On Key

4/28 – The Tip with Veterans MC Denver, Reno Divorce and Thief River @ Herman’s Hideaway

4/29 – Hyper Future Tour featuring Eptic, Must Die! And Gentleman’s Club @ The Ogden

4/29 – Red Bull Sound Select: Masego & The Traphouse Jazz Band with Moods, Kamau and Fast4ward @ The Bluebird

4/29 – Stay Up Saturdays presents Ultraversary: Ultra5280 7 Year Anniversary featuring South of France, Sur Ellz, Rumors Follow, At Play and Corbin Dallas (night two) @ Pearl’s

4/29 – Potato Pirates / The Bunny Gang with Screwtape, Red Sage, The Beeves and Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ The Gothic

4/29 – Peter Hook & The Light @ Summit Music Hall

4/29 – Avec Sans with Plume Varia and GhostPulse @ The Marquis

4/29 – The Dirty Circuits (EP Release) with The Eldridge Band and Trashcan Jackson @ Lost Lake

4/29 – Sonic Bloom Pre-Party featuring Ott, SoDown, Orgone, Monophonics, Mikey Thunder, FunkStatik, TruFeelz and more (night two) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/29 – Manufactured Superstars @ Beta Nightclub

4/29 – Muscle Beach with Necropanther, Orcanaut and Glacial Tomb @ The Hi-Dive

4/29 – So Real’s Birthday Bash @ The Roxy

4/29 – Granger Smith (night two) @ Grizzly Rose

4/29 – Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

4/29 – Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet with Delta Soncis @ Dazzle Jazz

4/29 – Ese with Trick Punch and Chemical X @ 3 Kings Tavern

4/29 – SNAP! 90’s Dance Party hosted by DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s

4/29 – The Ferderalists @ Goosetown Tavern

4/29 – Brothers Comatose with Thunder & Rain and Mile High Express @ Globe Hall

4/29 – Carmen Lynch @ Soiled Dove Underground

4/29 – Best of the West Finals featuring Your Own Medicine, Public Safety and All Chiefs @ Herman’s Hideaway

4/30 – Joe Pug / Anais Mitchell @ The Bluebird

4/30 – Hello, Mountain with Oxeye Daisy and Sangria Mafia @ Larimer Lounge

4/30 – New Language with Roommates/ RMMTS and Remember The Radio @ The Marquis

4/30 – Ultraversary: Ultra5280 7 Year Anniversary 3 Night Event (night three) @ Meadowlark

4/30 – Sadistik with Nacho Picasso, Rafael Vigilantics and Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/30 – Compliments to the One with Prism Palace and The Signal Moon @ Lost Lake

4/30 – Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

4/30 – Nate Staniforth: Real Magic Tour @ Ophelia’s

4/30 – Gumbo Le Funque with JoFoke @ Globe Hall

