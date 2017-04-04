Spring is here and summer is near. After all this winter uncertainty happening here in Denver, it will be nice to know that warm weather will soon be here to stay. And what goes better with warm weather than a vacation? Well, summer flights are generally more expensive, but that doesn’t mean they necessarily break the bank.

The cities and countries south of the United States have some of the cheapest airfare out of DIA and offer some of the most adventurous and relaxing vacations.

Check out these round-trip flights on Google Flights and GO!

Cities in Colombia

Colombia is one of the most affordable countries you can visit. Soak up the sun in the coastal city of Cartagena or visit Pablo Escobar’s infamous Medellín — now popular for its ‘forever spring.’ If you appreciate street art, head on down to Bogotá to see some of the best in the world.

Cartagena

Price: $337.14

Airline: Spirit

Dates: Monday, May 1 – Saturday, May 6

Price: $417.14

Airline: Spirit

Dates: Tuesday, May 23 – Friday, June 2

Medellín

Price: $434.14

Airline: Spirit

Dates: Monday, May 1 – Saturday, May 6

Bogotá

Price: $434.14

Airline: Spirit

Dates: Wednesday, April 26 – Tuesday, May 2

Price: $438

Airline: Spirit

Dates: Friday, May 5 – Saturday, May 13

Cities in Jamaica

All of you music fanatics should fly on down to Jamaica to check out the homeland of Bob Marley and Jimmy Cliff. See why this laid back country gave some of the world’s most loved musicians their inspiration.

Montego Bay

Price: $402

Airline: Delta

Dates: Sunday, April 30 – Tuesday, May 2

Price: $421

Airline: American

Dates: Tuesday, May 16 – Wednesday, May 24

Kingston

Price: $486

Airline: Spirit

Dates: Sunday, April 30 – Thursday, May 4

Lima, Peru

This “City of Kings” is full of Peruvian culture. It boasts three of the top 10 best restaurants in Latin America. This city is the travel hub to almost anywhere else in the country, so you can easily hop on a bus to Machu Picchu or Cusco. Plus, most of the parks are full of cats, so you’re sure to have plenty of cat videos to show your friends when you get home.

Price: $449

Airline: Spirit

Dates: Saturday, May 6 – Friday, May 12

Belize City, Belize

Belize boasts some of the most interesting jungles you’ll find. Jaguars, ocelots and other large cats call this small county home. Belize’s Blue Hole is one of the most famous dive sites in the world and its 150 miles of reefs make up the second largest reef system.

Price: $356

Airline: American

Dates: Sunday, April 23 – Monday, May 1

Price: $418

Airline: American

Dates: Tuesday, May 2 – Friday, May 19

San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador is known for its earthquakes and volcanic activity. Take an up close and personal tour of the country’s volcanos. The city also has a bustling historic district, many markets for you to pick up an authentic souvenir and plenty of parks to take a break from reality.

Price: $493

Airline: Spirit

Dates: Tuesday, April 25 – Monday, May 1

Cities in Mexico

Several cities in Mexico sport affordable travel from DIA. Mexico is known for its ruins, beaches, shopping and of course, food. Grab a margarita and a chair by the ocean to unwind from all your worries.

San José del Cabo

Price: $322

Airline: American

Dates: Monday, July 17 – Friday, July 21

Cancún

Price: $394

Airline: Spirit

Dates: Tuesday, July 18 – Sunday, July 23

Guadalajara

Price: $427

Airline: United

Dates: Monday, May 1 – Monday, May 8

Price: $302

Airline: Volaris

Dates: Thursday, May 11 – Thursday, May 18

San José, Costa Rica

Flights to Costa Rica are hit or miss in regards to affordability throughout the year. The flora and fauna in this country are easy to find — sometimes too easy. If you’re sick of U.S. politics, take a trip here because this country seems to have it together. Costa Rica runs on 100 percent renewable energy and did away with its army in 1949.

Price: $458

Airline: Spirit

Dates: Thursday, June 15 – Wednesday, June 21

Price: $429

Airline: Spirit

Dates: Thursday, July 20 – Wednesday, July 26

Cities in Cuba

It was a long time coming to see Cuba on the list of destinations from DIA. Now, it’s even affordable. Check out this time capsule of a country: ’50s era cars, community gardens, cigars… What else could you want?

Havana

Price: $229

Airline: Frontier

Dates: Monday, May 15 – Thursday, May 18

Holguín

Price: $489

Airline: American

Dates: Saturday, May 6 – Thursday, May 11

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

There is a little something for everyone in Grand Cayman. Night clubs, native food, beaches and snorkeling are among some of the most popular activities. Off the shores of Grand Cayman lays numerous shipwrecks to delight the heart of any diver.

Price: $407

Airline: JetBlue

Dates: Saturday, May 6 – Thursday, May 11

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

More commonly known as “Provo,” Providenciales is a Caribbean gem. White sand beaches lead to crystal-clear water perfect for water sports, deep sea fishing and swimming. Visit the first ever Conch Farm and learn more about these odd creatures with beautiful shells.

Price: $394

Airline: Delta

Dates: Sunday, April 23 – Sunday, April 30

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana was only developed 48 years ago in 1969. Visit one — or all — of the 10 beaches the city has to offer. For more affordability, 90 percent of all of the resorts are all-inclusive. Drink, eat and party as much as you want.

Price: $469

Airline: United

Dates: Sunday, April 23 – Sunday, April 30

