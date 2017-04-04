Spring is here and summer is near. After all this winter uncertainty happening here in Denver, it will be nice to know that warm weather will soon be here to stay. And what goes better with warm weather than a vacation? Well, summer flights are generally more expensive, but that doesn’t mean they necessarily break the bank.
The cities and countries south of the United States have some of the cheapest airfare out of DIA and offer some of the most adventurous and relaxing vacations.
Check out these round-trip flights on Google Flights and GO!
Cities in Colombia
Colombia is one of the most affordable countries you can visit. Soak up the sun in the coastal city of Cartagena or visit Pablo Escobar’s infamous Medellín — now popular for its ‘forever spring.’ If you appreciate street art, head on down to Bogotá to see some of the best in the world.
Cartagena
Price: $337.14
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Monday, May 1 – Saturday, May 6
Price: $337.14
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Tuesday, May 3 – Tuesday, May 9
Price: $337.14
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Thursday, May 4 – Wednesday, May 10
Price: $417.14
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Tuesday, May 23 – Friday, June 2
Price: $457.14
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Monday, June 5 – Wednesday, June 14
Price: $457.14
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Tuesday, June 6 – Tuesday, June 20
Price: $457.14
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Tuesday, June 20 – Tuesday, June 27
Medellín
Price: $434.14
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Monday, May 1 – Saturday, May 6
Price: $434.14
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Monday, May 8 – Saturday, May 13
Price: $434.14
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Tuesday, May 16 – Tuesday, May 23
Price: $434.14
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Tuesday, May 23 – Thursday, June 1
Bogotá
Price: $434.14
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Wednesday, April 26 – Tuesday, May 2
Price: $434.14
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Thursday, May 4 – Wednesday, May 10
Price: $438
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Friday, May 5 – Saturday, May 13
Cities in Jamaica
All of you music fanatics should fly on down to Jamaica to check out the homeland of Bob Marley and Jimmy Cliff. See why this laid back country gave some of the world’s most loved musicians their inspiration.
Montego Bay
Price: $402
Airline: Delta
Dates: Sunday, April 30 – Tuesday, May 2
Price: $402
Airline: American
Dates: Sunday, April 30 – Tuesday, May 2
Price: $408
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Sunday, April 30 – Tuesday, May 2
Price: $378
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Monday, May 1 – Wednesday, May 3
Price: $421
Airline: American
Dates: Tuesday, May 16 – Wednesday, May 24
Price: $468
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Tuesday, June 8 – Saturday, June 10
Kingston
Price: $486
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Sunday, April 30 – Thursday, May 4
Price: $483.88
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Wednesday, May 3 – Thursday, May 11
Price: $496
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Sunday, May 7 – Friday, May 12
Lima, Peru
This “City of Kings” is full of Peruvian culture. It boasts three of the top 10 best restaurants in Latin America. This city is the travel hub to almost anywhere else in the country, so you can easily hop on a bus to Machu Picchu or Cusco. Plus, most of the parks are full of cats, so you’re sure to have plenty of cat videos to show your friends when you get home.
Price: $449
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Saturday, May 6 – Friday, May 12
Price: $490
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Wednesday, May 10 – Tuesday, May 16
Price: $490
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Monday, May 15 – Monday, May 22
Price: $490
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Tuesday, May 16 – Tuesday, May 23
Belize City, Belize
Belize boasts some of the most interesting jungles you’ll find. Jaguars, ocelots and other large cats call this small county home. Belize’s Blue Hole is one of the most famous dive sites in the world and its 150 miles of reefs make up the second largest reef system.
Price: $356
Airline: American
Dates: Sunday, April 23 – Monday, May 1
Price: $358
Airline: American
Dates: Sunday, April 23 – Monday May 1
Price: $422
Airline: American
Dates: Sunday, April 23 – Monday, May 1
Price: $359
Airline: American
Dates: Sunday, April 23 – Monday, May 1
Price: $418
Airline: American
Dates: Tuesday, May 2 – Friday, May 19
Price: $418
Airline: American
Dates: Monday, May 29 – Saturday, June 10
San Salvador, El Salvador
El Salvador is known for its earthquakes and volcanic activity. Take an up close and personal tour of the country’s volcanos. The city also has a bustling historic district, many markets for you to pick up an authentic souvenir and plenty of parks to take a break from reality.
Price: $493
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Tuesday, April 25 – Monday, May 1
Cities in Mexico
Several cities in Mexico sport affordable travel from DIA. Mexico is known for its ruins, beaches, shopping and of course, food. Grab a margarita and a chair by the ocean to unwind from all your worries.
San José del Cabo
Price: $322
Airline: American
Dates: Monday, July 17 – Friday, July 21
Price: $381
Airline: American
Dates: Monday, July 17 – Friday, July 21
Price: $417
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Monday, July 17 – Friday, July 21
Price: $436
Airline: United
Dates: Monday, July 17 – Friday, July 21
Price: $322
Airline: American
Dates: Tuesday, July 18 – Sunday, July 23
Cancún
Price: $394
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Tuesday, July 18 – Sunday, July 23
Price: $430
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Tuesday, July 18 – Sunday, July 23
Price: $379
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Thursday, July 20 – Monday, July 24
Price: $398
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Friday, July 21 – Monday, July 24
Price: $360
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Saturday, July 22 – Thursday, July 27
Guadalajara
Price: $427
Airline: United
Dates: Monday, May 1 – Monday, May 8
Price: $424
Airline: Volaris
Dates: Thursday, May 11 – Wednesday, May 17
Price: $302
Airline: Volaris
Dates: Thursday, May 11 – Thursday, May 18
Price: $405
Airline: United, Aeromar
Dates: Friday, May 19 – Thursday, May 25
Price: $380
Airline: Virgin America, Alaska
Dates: Saturday, May 20 – Thursday, May 25
Price: $302
Airline: Volaris
Dates: Sunday, May 21 – Thursday, May 25
San José, Costa Rica
Flights to Costa Rica are hit or miss in regards to affordability throughout the year. The flora and fauna in this country are easy to find — sometimes too easy. If you’re sick of U.S. politics, take a trip here because this country seems to have it together. Costa Rica runs on 100 percent renewable energy and did away with its army in 1949.
Price: $458
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Thursday, June 15 – Wednesday, June 21
Price: $498
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Thursday, June 22 – Tuesday, June 27
Price: $429
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Thursday, July 20 – Wednesday, July 26
Price: $439
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Saturday, July 22 – Wednesday, July 26
Cities in Cuba
It was a long time coming to see Cuba on the list of destinations from DIA. Now, it’s even affordable. Check out this time capsule of a country: ’50s era cars, community gardens, cigars… What else could you want?
Havana
Price: $229
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Monday, May 15 – Thursday, May 18
Price: $296
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Saturday, May 20 – Thursday, May 25
Price: $329
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Tuesday, June 6 – Tuesday, June 13
Price: $329
Airline: Spirit
Dates: Tuesday, July 11 – Tuesday, July 25
Holguín
Price: $489
Airline: American
Dates: Saturday, May 6 – Thursday, May 11
Price: $491
Airline: American
Dates: Thursday, May 18 – Tuesday, May 23
Price: $491
Airline: American
Dates: Saturday, June 3 – Tuesday, June 6
Price: $492
Airline: American
Dates: Friday, June 16 – Wednesday, June 21
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
There is a little something for everyone in Grand Cayman. Night clubs, native food, beaches and snorkeling are among some of the most popular activities. Off the shores of Grand Cayman lays numerous shipwrecks to delight the heart of any diver.
Price: $407
Airline: JetBlue
Dates: Saturday, May 6 – Thursday, May 11
Price: $480
Airline: American
Dates: Saturday, May 6 – Thursday, May 11
Price: $477
Airline: United
Dates: Friday, May 19 – Monday, May 22
Price: $483
Airline: American
Dates: Thursday, June 1 – Wednesday, June 7
Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands
More commonly known as “Provo,” Providenciales is a Caribbean gem. White sand beaches lead to crystal-clear water perfect for water sports, deep sea fishing and swimming. Visit the first ever Conch Farm and learn more about these odd creatures with beautiful shells.
Price: $394
Airline: Delta
Dates: Sunday, April 23 – Sunday, April 30
Price: $399
Airline: American
Dates: Monday, May 1 – Saturday, May 6
Price: $485
Airline: American
Dates: Saturday, July 1 – Sunday, July 9
Price: $405
Airline: American
Dates: Friday, July – Saturday, July 15
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Punta Cana was only developed 48 years ago in 1969. Visit one — or all — of the 10 beaches the city has to offer. For more affordability, 90 percent of all of the resorts are all-inclusive. Drink, eat and party as much as you want.
Price: $469
Airline: United
Dates: Sunday, April 23 – Sunday, April 30
Price: $395
Airline: Delta
Dates: Friday, April 28 – Wednesday, May 3
Price: $394
Airline: American
Dates: Saturday, April 29 – Thursday, May 4
Price: $449
Airline: American
Dates: Friday, May 5 – Thursday, May 11
Price: $432
Airline: United
Dates: Monday, May 8 – Sunday, May 14
Price: $441
Airline: Delta
Dates: Monday, May 8 – Thursday, May 18
Price: $472
Airline: American
Dates: Monday, May 22 – Thursday, May 25
