The days are getting longer, the weekends are getting greener and the events continue to get weirder. The Mile High is continuously full of unique weekend events, and this St. Patty’s day weekend will be no different. From a St. Patrick’s day rollerskating party, to a Tiny Home showcase and a Jazz project showcase, there are plenty of unique things going on in Denver this weekend.

Thursday, March 16

The Science Lounge: Time Travel

When: Thursday, March 16 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science – 2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver

Cost: $13 – $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: The Science Lounge invites you to a journey through time, as they time travel from the long past into the future epochs. This exploration of time will cover a wide range of events, like the what makes the atomic clock tick, as well as the plausibility of time travel. You can enjoy this thought provoking talk while sipping on a few cocktails as well. Don’t miss out on this journey through time!

National Paddling Film Festival & Co. Whitewater Spring Kickoff

When: Thursday, March 16 from 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater – 4335 W. 44th St. Denver

Cost: $12 – $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a variety of films at the National Paddling Film Festival this Thursday at the Oriental Theater. The paddling films will get you excited for the warmer weather and the change of seasonal recreational sports. There will be a food truck, raffle and two + hours of paddling films starting at 7 p.m.

Embracing The Uncertain: A Blindfold Yoga Experience

When: Thursday, March 16 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The River Power Vinyasa Yoga – 1212 Delaware St. Denver

Cost: $25 – $35. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Explore a yoga session focused on the inability to see with blindfolded yoga this Thursday. The event, Embracing The Uncertain, invites yogis to truly travel through the channels of the unknown within yourself through an empowering blindfolded yoga experience, where you will tap into yourself and find out what holds you back and empowers you.

Williams & Graham Takeover Series #9: Trick Dog

When: Thursday, March 16 – 18

Where: Williams & Graham – 3160 Tejon St. Denver

Cost: Drinks available for purchase

The Lowdown: One of Denver’s most highly coveted bars, and one of the best in the world, Williams & Graham, will be having a takeover this weekend. The Trick Dog, hailing from San Francisco, will take over this Denver gem to create some incredible cocktails. Apart of W&G takeover series, this bar takeover will be a curated art show paired with cocktails, something that is best left experienced.

Friday, March 17

Keggs & Eggs

When: Friday, March 17 from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Blake Street Tavern – 2301 Blake St. Denver

Cost: Learn more here.

The Lowdown: What better way to start of St. Patty’s day weekend than with some kegs & eggs? Join 93.3 & the Blake St Tavern in enjoying both kegs & eggs. This popular event starts early, and it is recommended you get there early as well to ensure a spot. There will be plenty of libations, as well as live music, like American Authors, Bishop Briggs and Bryce Fox. Don’t forget your green gear and lively spirits!

Sham Rock N’ Roll

When: Friday, March 17 from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL – 1399 35th St. Denver

Cost: Free before 9 .m. $10 at the door. Get pre-sale tickets for $5. here

The Lowdown: Get geared up to skate and celebrate St. Patrick’s day at ROLL this Friday. The Sham Rock N’ Roll challenges you to find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, while roller skating (kidding). But seriously, the ROLL event happened to fall right on St. Patrick’s day so get your Irish gear out (or find anything green) and have some fun with friends while roller skating!

McNichols Project #1: The Jazz Project

When: Friday, March 17 from 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building – 144 W. Colfax, Denver

Cost: $30. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Looking to hide from the St. Patrick’s day celebrations? Come to the McNichols Project #1: The Jazz Project this Friday for an evening of a musical exploration into jazz. Guests will be immersed into the swank and class of the Jazz Age, completed with incredible cocktails created from this time, as well as decor and of course music. Break out your sequins, fur coats and classy attire, and jump back into the Jazz Age.

Ratio Sessions: The Menzingers

When: Friday, March 17 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks – 2920 Larimer St. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Enjoy another Ratio Sessions this Friday with The Menzingers. The Ratio Sessions are intimate concerts held at Ratio Beerworks, where you can sip on delicious brews while checking out some new music. The Menzingers will also be doing a brief interview with the Mostly Harmless Podcast.

Saturday, March 18

Backstory: Western American Art in Context

When: Saturday, March 18 – February 2018

Where: History Colorado – 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Backstory is included in the cost of a general admission ticket: $12 adults, $10 students/seniors 65+, $8 children 6-12; children 5 and under are free.

The Lowdown: In collaboration with the Denver Art Museum, History Colorado is opening its new major exhibit, Backstory: Western American in Art Context. You will enter into a journey back into through the 19th Century to the mid-20th Century to experience both the art and the story that comes with the settlement of the west. For example, explore an art piece of a settler near Longs Peak, complemented with the historical backstory that gives context to this art piece. This incredibly unique collaboration between History Colorado and the Denver Art Museum to make an incredible backstory with western American art.

Tiny Home Village

When: Friday March 17 – 19 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Sunday) 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex – 4655 Humboldt St, Denver

Cost: $9 – $11. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Apart of the Denver Home Show, the Tiny Home Village will showcase tiny homes that hold huge potential in the future of housing. There will be a showcase of Eco Cabins, Simblissity Homes, Custom Container Living, Reclaimed West, Rocky Mountain Tiny Homes, Rainbow Tiny Homes, Schroeder’s All American Homes and Einstyne Tiny Homes. If you’re looking for a little inspiration in living more minimally, or simply want to check out the unique makeup of tiny homes, this is an event you can’t miss. Learn more about the Tiny Home Village and the Denver Home Show here.

Denver Beer Co’s Beer and Popcorn Pairing

When: Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co – 1695 Platte St. Denver

Cost: $20. Get tickets here

The Lowdown: Enjoy some delicious beer and popcorn this Saturday at the Denver Beer Co. Want to explore the sweet, savory and exotic, with beer? Well, this is the event to make your taste buds excited for. City Pop will be providing their world-class and mouth-watering popcorn, and we will be pairing it with a few of our beers.

March Art Show!

When: Saturday, March 18 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Sol Shine – 1501 Boulder St. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Enjoy an evening of art, music and an eco-lightened fashion at the Sol Shine this Saturday. The Sol Shine is a hybrid trifecta that combines an art gallery with a yoga studio and eco-boutique. Check out this incredibly unique event to see some of the cutting-edge art and environmentally-friendly fashion coming out of the 303!

Bollywood Dance Party – Holi Bash

When: Saturday, March 18 from 8 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Where: City Hall – 1144 Broadway St, Denver

Cost: $17. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Ready to party like you’re in Bollywood? Dance and have a good time at the Bollywood Dance Party – Holi Bash this Saturday. The dance party will celebrate all things Bollywood in a non-stop dance party, sure to be a colorful blast. One of Colorado’s finest, DJ MRA, will spin the latest Bollywood, Bhangra EDM and Top 40 to keep the party moving.

Sunday, March 19

Colorado Craft Beer Week

When: Saturday, March 18 – March 25

Where: Various Locations throughout Denver

Cost: More information here.

The Lowdown: Celebrate a Colorado staple – delicious craft beer – during craft beer week. The Colorado Brewers Guild created the week to celebrate the unique and incredible craft beer that comes out of Colorado. Throughout Denver, there will be various events each day that celebrate the craft beer that comes from Colorado. The daily theme is to tour a brewery and meet a brewer, so find a tour and hop on to learn about the hops!

Denver Pride Fest Auditions

When: Sunday, March 19 from 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Tracks Denver – 3500 Walnut St. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Looking to strut your stuff as a performer at Pride Fest? Try out and audition for a DJ, GoGo Dancer and a variety of other performers – like boy/burlesque, comedians, hoopers and much much more. Check in and registration will be from 5 – 6. Learn more info here.

Game of Thrones® – Live Concert Experience

When: Sunday, March 18 from 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Pepsi Center – 1000 Chopper Cir, Denver

Cost: $40. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Game of Thrones® lovers, it’s time to enter the world of Westeros with the live concert experience of the music for the show we all love. This immersive experience, combining music and visuals to bring the Seven Kingdoms together. Composer Ramin Djawadi, will utilize state-of-the-art (cause its Game of Thrones, so why not?) with a full-orchestra choir. Travel the realm of the world we all hate to love, hold-the-door for a friend, and enter a powerful and fun experience to hold us Game of Thrones lovers over until the season start in July.

Summer Event

Vail Craft Beer Classic

Sponsored

When: June 16-18

Where: Vail, Colorado

Cost: Event tickets range from $30-$95; Get tickets here

The Lowdown: Vail will become a hub for craft beer enthusiasts as brewers and connoisseurs kick off the inaugural Vail Craft Beer Classic. With over 300 beers, dozens of events, yoga, hiking, and all the offerings of Colorado’s vast outdoor playground. Highlights include the Classic Kickoff Celebration exclusively featuring Colorado-based breweries, paired with BBQ. And the Toast free concert after the event featuring Gipsy Moon and Head For The Hills.

Mark Your Calendars

Collaboration Fest

When: Saturday, March 25 from 4-7 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $60 (GA), $75 (VIP), get tickets here

World Poetry Day – A Celebration!

When: March 21, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $10

Tickets: Available Here