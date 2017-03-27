As March comes to a close, this week’s concert lineup is a sure way to wrap up the end of an incredible month of music. From local-based bands to renowned national musicians, we’ve got shows of every stature for you everyday of the week. Read through to peep who is coming to town this week.

Monday, March 27

Recommendation: Nikki Lane with Robert Ellis and Jonathan Tyler @ The Bluebird

With her 2017 album release, Nikki Lane is back out on tour. Born in South Carolina, Lane moved to Nashville where she honed in her craft. The singer-songwriter puts a pop style twist on her country-rock genre that appeals to listeners of Lana Del Rey as well as artists like Tom Petty. Her ability to draw crowds from all over the genre spectrum truly speaks on the ubiquity of her music.

Also see:

Drug Church with Bronze, SUPER WHATEVR and Hide Tide Low Tide @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Monday Night Menagerie ft. Milky Dubz, Papa Skunk, Kinetik Groove, PHloEthik and more @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Dig with Nico Yaryan and Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir @ Larimer Lounge

The Wind and The Wave with Haley Johnson @ Lost Lake

Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Greeley Central High School @ Dazzle Jazz

Kolars with Vermillion Road and Monksblood @ Globe Hall

Tuesday, March 28

Recommendation: Big Sean @ The Fillmore

Big Sean first gained recognition for his talents when Kanye West signed him to his label GOOD Music. Since then, he’s not only worked with artists like Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Drake and Ariana Grande – he’s been able to make significant waves in the industry of his own. The Detroit rapper is well known for his hype stage presence while throwing intensely energetic concerts – so if you’re planning on attending this show, come well prepared to get down.

Also see:

Jonathan Richman featuring Tommy Larkins on Drums @ The Bluebird

Truckfighters with Yawning, Cloud Catcher and Luna Sol @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Power Trip with Destruction Unit, Primal Rite and Call of the Void @ The Marquis

Andy Shauf with Aldous Harding @ Larimer Lounge

The Wind and The Wave with Haley Johnson @ Lost Lake

The Go Rounds with Mitchel Evan & the Mangrove @ The Hi-Dive

Gypsy Swing Revue @ Dazzle Jazz

Tom Waits For No Man (Album Release) with the Savage Blush and Palo Santo @ Globe Hall

Wednesday, March 29

Recommendation: Regina Spektor @ The Fillmore

Regina Spektor will be headlining in Denver for the first time since 2009 and we could not be anymore excited. The Moscow-born, Bronx-raised artist has captured hearts over the years with her eclectic anti-folk music and angelic vocals. Known for her songs “Us” and “Fidelity,” Spektor has become a staple in the singer-songwriter realm for obvious reasons. Through heartfelt, relatable lyrics, she’s able to connect with her audience in ways musicians of her caliber usually do. Catch this utterly magnificent artist this Wednesday at the Fillmore.

Also see:

Mayday Parade with Knuckle Puck and Milestones @ Summit Music Hall

Re:Search featuring Govinda & Brownie DJ Set with option4, Mikey Thunder and Notorious Conduct @ Cervantes’ Other Side

He Is We with Kenny Holland, Rookie of the Year, Allred, and Moses @ The Marquis

Lovetank with J.D. Wells and the Blood, Tres and Grand Zelo @ Larimer Lounge

Rich As Thieves with Coastal Wives, Last Chance Texaco and Weather Big Storm @ Lost Lake

Solardo @ Bar Standard

Girshevich Trio featuring Eddie Gomez @ Dazzle Jazz

Colombian Necktie with White Dwarf and more @ Seventh Circle

Captain Jack with GUTS, TripLip and Weinercat @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, March 30

Recommendation: Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Caamp @ The Bluebird

Indie-rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise is sure to do just that. Don’t let the name turn you off – through incredible instrumentals and nostalgia filled lyrics, the band knows how to draw a crowd. Lead singer Sam Melo enamors any listener with his passionate, prurient vocals, which is well complimented by the band’s melodious acoustics. The quintet has been working on new music since the beginning of 2017, so if you’re planning on attending this show, expect to hear some never-before-heard content.

Sold Out

Also see:

Social Distortion with Jade Jackson @ The Ogden

The Maine with Mowglis, Beach Weather and 1000 Miles of Fire @ Summit Music Hall

Pickin’ On Petty featuring Chain Station performing the music of Tom Petty with World’s Finest and Wood Belly @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Hemingway Hero with Sorry No Sympathy, The Burial Plot, Fist Thrower and the Enemy In I @ The Marquis

Maggie Rogers with Overcoats @ Larimer Lounge

Amy Kress with Arwen, Bootstrap Disco and Jason Kelly Music @ Lost Lake

PVO with special guests reMARKable, Blackout, Kodisan, Frank Casseus, Kid Vegas and Todd Zack Jr. @ The Oriental

Girshevich Trio featuring Eddie Gomez with Drunken Frenchmen @ Dazzle Jazz

Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene with Brent Loveday and The Dirty Dollars @ Ophelia’s

The Beeves with Pocket Vinyl, Daniel Amedee, Billy and Andrew-Ross @ Seventh Circle

Cosmic Mesa with The High Desert, Burn it Blue and The Pickin Pear @ Globe Hall

Willy Porter with Carmen Nickerson @ Soiled Dove Underground

Friday, March 31

Recommendation: Social Distortion with Jade Jackson @ The Ogden

The Los Angeles-bred band Social D will be playing in Denver for the first time in two years. Formed in 1999, they’ve been an influence to the alternative punk-rock scene for over almost two decades. Well known for their gritty, audacious punk persona– the band translates seamlessly to the stage. If you can’t attend Friday’s performance, fear not – you’ll have a chance to rock out with these prodigious punks night one of their two-day Denver stop Thursday, March 30.

Also see:

In the Company of Serpents with Dreadnought, Echo Beds and 908 @ The Bluebird

Frankie Ballard @ The Gothic

Senses Fail with Counterparts, Movements and Like Pacific @ Summit Music Hall

Marco Benevento with The Copper Children @ Cervantes

Rastasaurus with Elder Grown, Gracie Bassie and Selecta Razja @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Teenage Bottlerocket with The Nobodys and Redbush @ The Marquis

Modern English @ Larimer Lounge

Blue Lane Frontier with Dan Aid, The Maykit and Jami Lunde @ Lost Lake

Colfax Speed Queen + Ned Garthe Explosion with Keef Duster @ The Hi-Dive

Netsky with Fury B2B, Mystical Influences and B2B Grym @ Beta Nightclub

O.G. Maco & Young Greatness featuring Levi Carter @ The Roxy

Ken Walker Sextet with Dave Devine Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Chase Bryant with Joe Hall @ Grizzly Rose

New Ben Franklins with Kiel Grove and Tejon Street Corner Thieves @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Burroughs with Lady and The Gentlemen @ Ophelia’s

Rainbow Kitten Surprise @ Globe Hall

Hayes Carll @ Soiled Dove Underground

Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key

Saturday, April 1

Recommendation: G. Love & Special Sauce with City and the Sun @ The Ogden

The Philadelphia-based G. Love & Special Sauce return to the Ogden for stop one of their several appearances in town later this summer. Forming in 1994, the band has been in the game for over two decades. The trio combines elements of blues, alternative rock and r&b into one unique sound of their own. Their music is similar to artists Jack Johnson and Donavon Frankenreiter – both of whom they’ve toured with. Catch these laid-back cats this Saturday at the Ogden.

Also see:

Spafford with special guests Mungion @ The Bluebird

Big Wild with Phantoms and IHF (Imagined Herbal Flows) @ The Gothic

Philsh featuring Phil Salvaggio, Fleeb, Eric and Jeremy McDonough with Brisco Jones @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Sammy J with Jordan T and Analea @ The Marquis

THEY. with IshDARR @ Larimer Lounge

Project 432 with Write Minded and Forgotten Roots @ Lost Lake

Caroline D’Amore @ Beta Nightclub

Lil’ Debbie with 1 Ton of Potluck and Demrick @ The Roxy

Erasure and Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine @ Dazzle Jazz

Captured by Robots with Major Sports and Coverboy @ 3 Kings Tavern

April Foolsgrass featuring Timber with Wood Belly, Modern Whiskey Market, Pistols in Petticoats and more @ Globe Hall

Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key

Sunday, April 2

Recommendation: Big Wild with Phantoms @ The Gothic

With his first night at the Gothic sold-out, Big Wild is now scheduled to play a second night. The Massachusetts-bred DJ/producer gained traction when his music caught the attention of Odesza – who in 2015 asked him to tour with the twosome. His electronic-dance beats align with the big name duo as well as artists like Jai Wolf, Louis The Child and Vindata. Still on the rise, Big Wild continues to make waves in the industry showing no signs of slowing down.

Also see:

22 Savage with Big Stroke, Esi Juey, Jkee Bdubb, Koo Qua, and Arapahoe Trues @ Cervantes

Pouya/ Fat Nick with Ghostemane and J-Krupt @ The Marquis

Flowtribe @ Larimer Lounge

Holophrase with Nasty Nachos, Freaky North x Taeogi and Futurebabes @ Lost Lake

Philthy Rich @ The Roxy

The Democracy: CD Release Concert @ Dazzle Jazz

I Was A Fire with Oli McCracken and Dallas Thornton @ Globe Hall

Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key

