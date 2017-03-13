It’s mid-March and Denver’s concert scene is only warming up. From international musicians to local bands, we have a plethora of genres lined up for you to enjoy. Take a peep at this week’s roundup and list of recommended artists.
Monday, March 13
Recommended: Milky Chance @ The Bluebird
Originating from Kassel, Germany, this duo puts a melodic twist on alternative rock. Their hit song “Stolen Dance” from their first album Sadneccesary earned a spot on Billboard’s Top 100 for a solid 25 weeks. They gained popularity when their Youtube video for “Stolen Dance” went viral and hence sold out shows in numerous countries since they began touring in 2013. With their new album Blossom out on March 17, there’s a good chance you’ll be one of the first to preview the new release.
Also see:
Mako with Pross and Ian Mahan @ Larimer Lounge
WRVTH with Name, Cult of the Lost Cause and Tethys @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Residual Kid with Riprats, Guts, and Surf Mom @ Lost Lake
We The Kings with Cute Is What We Aim For, Plaid Brixx and Astro Lasso @ The Marquis
Monday Night Menagerie featuring JAKATTAK, Vinja, MarsPluto, Dank Lloyd Wright and more @ Cervantes Other Side
Vinyl Mondays with Ben (DIIV) and James Barone @ The Hi-Dive
Dowager with Bloom, Bishops and more @ Seventh Circle
Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Thunder Ridge HS @ Dazzle Jazz
Tuesday, March 14
Recommended: Save Ferris with Sorry Sweetheart, Vista Kicks and The Nasty Bunch of Bitches @ The Bluebird
After nearly two decades, Save Ferris takes the stage once more. Aside from a short six-show U.S. tour in 2016, the California born ska band is taking on its first full tour since 1997. They are best known for their single “Come On Eileen” – the hit song has since been featured in numerous movies. Gaining traction from the popularity of the single, the band also made an on-screen appearance in the 1999 cult classic 10 Things I Hate About You. Relive the ’90s by catching their performance this coming Tuesday at the Bluebird Theatre.
Also see:
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah with Vita and the Woolf @ Larimer Lounge
Hayley Kiyoko with Flor @ Lost Lake
Call Me Karizma & The Emo Espresso Tour with Kid Quill, Patternist, This Broken Beat and VYNL @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Polyphia with Josh Richardson, covet and Innerspace @ The Marquis
Kneebody Meets Bad Plus – Shane Endsley & Dave King Duo @ Dazzle Jazz
Wednesday, March 15
Recommended: P.O.S with Dwynell Roland @ The Marquis
One-seventh of the Minneapolis-born collaborative group Doomtree, Stefan Alexander – otherwise known as P.O.S. – will be taking the stage in Denver for the first time since 2015. Well known for his atypical mix of rap, punk and beats, P.O.S. has found his balance between the combination of the three. Through lyrical rhymes and head banging instrumentals, he’s able to draw crowds from all ends of the spectrum. Catch his performance this Wednesday at the Marquis Theatre.
Also see:
Enter Shikari with Being As An Ocean and Anterrior @ Summit Music Hall
Slothrust with Sons of an Illustrious Father and HiFi Gentry @ Larimer Lounge
HITO @ Bar Standard
Moving Units presents the Songs of Joy Division with Viktor Fiction, Soviet and DJ Boyhollow @ Lost Lake
Chronixx featuring Kelissa with Jah9 and Max Glazer (Federation Sound) @ Cervantes
RE: Search ft. Borahm Lee Band with Dr. Fameus feat. DRIZNO, Mux Mool, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes Other Side
Ann Wilson of Heart @ Paramount
Signals Midwest with Pacemaker, Obtuse, and Swindlin’ Hearts @ Seventh Circle
Etienne Charles Creole Soul @ Dazzle Jazz
Carousel Kings with Abandoned By Bears, Bad Case Of Big Mouth, The Coast Is Ours and Rain in July @ Herman’s Hideaway
Thursday, March 16
Recommended: Joey Fatts @ The Roxy
Hailing from Long Beach, California the rapper and producer Joey Fatts is back on tour. Coming from an adverse background, Fatts has come into his own, making waves in the world of rap. In 2011 his cousin – who happens to be rapper Vince Staples – convinced him to make the leap into making his own music as well as producing beats for other artists. He got his start in the industry after ASAP Yams discovered his talent, and has since worked along side ASAP Rocky as well as collaborating with artists like Snoop Dog and The Game.
Also see:
Young Buck with Special Guests @ Cervantes
Trentemøller @ The Bluebird
Paul Oakenfold with Adam Stark and Ghosh @ Beta Nightclub
Stélouse with Ahh-Ooh and Thoreau @ Larimer Lounge
Avenhart (EP Release) with Dearling and Kinesics @ Lost Lake
The Griswolds with Dreamers and Pop Filter @ The Marquis
It Lives It Breathes with Avion Roe, gP and Fallen and Forgotten @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Grateful Bluegrass Boys with The Sweet Lillies and Burn It Blue @ Cervantes Other Side
Etienne Charles Creole Soul @ Dazzle Jazz
Quantum Beings of the Miraculous with Spacekeeper and Brian Seraiah (DJ Set) @ Ophelia’s
Friday, March 17
Recommended: Panic! At The Disco with Misterwives and Saint Motel @ Pepsi Center
These Las Vegas natives will once again be headlining in Denver since their U.S. tour last summer. From performing at events like iHeart Radio Music Festival to venues like Barrowland in Glasgow, this band of six are no novices when it comes to putting on a show. Since their first ever album release in 2005, the American rock band has time and time again proven their ability to entertain a crowd with their passionate and animated performances.
Also see:
Rakim @ The Gothic
The Menzingers with Jeff Rosenstock and Rozwell Kid @ Summit Music Hall
Poolside @ Cervantes The Other Side
Head for the Hills with The Railsplitters and Ragged Union @ The Bluebird
Tauk with Greener Grounds and Eminence Ensemble @ The Ogden
Bebe Rexha with Daniel Skye and Spencer Ludwig @ Larimer Lounge *Doors open at 6pm
Grigsby (EP Release) with Rimes, Itsevi, U.T.I.C.A. and Dealsmakesbeats @ Larimer Lounge *Doors open at 10pm
Bastard Sons with No Bueno!, Mission Accomplished, and Younger Than Neil @ Lost Lake
Slim Cessna’s Auto Club with Echo Beds and Rio DJneiro @ The Hi-Dive
False Report (Album Release) with Loretta Kill, The Beeves and Dramad @ The Marquis
Whiskey Myers @ Grizzly Rose
The Elders with The Moxie Strings @ Soiled Dove Underground
Werk Out West Fest featuring Mark Farina, Golf Clap, Grim & Darling, Telemetry and more @ Cervantes Other Side
Castle with Deer Creek and Throttlebomb @ 3 Kings Tavern
Women in Soul with JoFoKe and Sista Soul @ Dazzle Jazz
California Voodoo: Tribute To Widespread Panic @ Be On Key
T-Lock & The Testifiers – Honoring the music of Chaka Khan @ Ophelia’s
Wake me (formerly No Fair Fights), Your Own Medicine, Saving Verona and Tearing Threads @ The Oriental
Saturday, March 18
Recommended: Klingande with Z-W and Punjahbae @ The Bluebird
With only five years in the game, French-born artist Klingande has gained praiseworthy recognition in the world of electronic music. His beats align with other tropical-house artists like Kygo and Robin Schulz – and has been sought out for collaborations by titans of industry such as Avicii and Thomas Jack. He has established his own style of deep/tropical house, and through his energetic beats and effervescent demeanor on stage, he’s proved fully capable of entrancing his audience with one hell of a show.
Also see:
Shiba San/MK with option4 @ The Ogden
Skillet with Sick Puppies and Devour the Day @ The Fillmore
Duke Dumont @ Beta Nightclub
Drag Me Under with Dorsia, Hapless, Wolfer @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Montoneros with Overslept, Instant Empire and Wrinkle @ Larimer Lounge
Jon Wayne and The Pain with Roots of a Rebellion and Treehouse @ The Marquis
Vermillion Road with Creature Canopy and Valienta @ Lost Lake
Soulfax on Broadway @ The Hi-Dive
Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard
Davy Knowles with Michael Hornbuckle @ Soiled Dove Underground
Todd Snider with Rorey Carroll @ The Oriental
Werk Out West Fest ft. Poolside, The Party People, Cure For The Common, Shuj Roswell and Flux Capacitor @ Cervantes Other Side
Laura Newman Group and “Blues Night” with Delta Sonics @ Dazzle Jazz
Jimbo Darville & the Truckadours with Oak, Steel & Lightning @ Ophelia’s
Sunday, March 19
Recommended: Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience featuring Ramin Djawadi @ Pepsi Center
Game of Thrones fans rejoice – your chance to experience the score live is finally here. The stage design itself is one to glorify. But the concert will feature the HBO series composer Ramin Djawadi, as well as astonishing visuals and clips from the show accompanied by a full orchestra, which will allow attendees to relive momentous accounts from the entirety of the show’s six seasons. This concert experience was created not only to showcase the phenomenal score, but to express gratitude towards the series loyal following.
Also see:
Poolside @ Cervantes The Other Side
Cold As Life @ The Roxy
Leftmore with Had I Known, Willow in the Sky and Dear Me @ Lost Lake
Anna @ Beta Nightclub
Joseph Lamar (Album Release) with Kayla Rae, Everhart, and Taeogi x Freaky North @ Larimer Lounge
Afton Showcase featuring #YSN# YOUNG SPEEDY, Michi, De’Von Mitch, Nijah Chnai, Ultra Violent Sounds (UVS), S.N.E, !epod, Snake Monsta, Ghost, Mista Los, KINGPEN KEN and more @ Cervantes Other Side
Joe Johnson Band @ Ophelia’s
Carlos Nunez @ Soiled Dove Undergound
California Voodoo: Tribute To Widespread Panic @ Be On Key
