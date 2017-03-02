The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced this morning that they will postpone multiple tour dates due to illness. The band was set to play a sold out show tonight at the Pepsi Center for The Getaway World Tour – with support from Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Jack Irons. Tickets purchased for the March 2 show will be honored for the new Denver date schedule for October 16.

“We are so sorry that we cannot come to Denver, Glendale and San Diego as planned. Anthony has been fighting off the bronchitis all week and still needs a few more days to recover. We are sorry for any inconvenience to our fans and look forward to seeing you.” – Red Hot Chili Peppers website.