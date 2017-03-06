This is a month to actually give a shuck and choose from a number of oyster month events. Not to worry if that’s not your thing, there will be early St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to get you in the mood, tastings, a tap takeover and more. Get your calendar dialed, because this week is booked!

Monday, March 6

Oyster Month

When: The Month of March

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar — 1539 17th Street, Denver | 650 South Colorado Boulevard, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The month of March is dedicated to celebrating the mighty mollusk— featuring oysters from different regions each week. Drink special mignonette shooters with Tito’s vodka and Milagro tequila, Oyster Bay Wines or $3 cans from Post Brewing Co. Not only can you enjoy some top tier sustainable seafood, you get to learn about why the oyster is such a magnificent creature

Tuesday, March 7

Five-Course Scotch Dinner

When: Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mister Tuna — 3033 Brighton Boulevard, Denver

Cost: $95 per person — call for reservations 303.831.8862

The Lowdown: Mister Tuna has received high praise for its unique atmosphere and incredible menu — so the first scotch dinner will be nothing short of extraordinary. Salt cured tuna, braised pork, oysters and more—this mouth-watering five-course menu has been expertly paired with a variety of scotches. If you weren’t sure how to spend your Tuesday, you sure do now.

Wednesday, March 8

Agave Master Class with Steve Olson

When: Wednesday, March 8 at 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Palenque Mezcaleria — 1294 South Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free — Register Here

The Lowdown: Perfect for those in need of a vacation. This Del Maguey tasting will transport you to Mexico as you discuss the wonders of the agave plant and spoil your taste buds with the finest mezcal expressions. Ease back into reality with the cocktail reception that follows.

Thursday, March 9

Comedy at Rising Sun Distillery

When: Thursday, March 9 — doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Rising Sun Distillery — 1330 Zuni Street, Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Torn between hitting the gym or hitting the bar? Get your ab work out at comedy night while sipping on a delicious, hand-crafted cocktail. Experience the comedic genius of four individuals as you take advantage of the various drink specials and take-home bottle specials.

Summer Tan – Tangerine Double IPA Release Party

When: Thursday, March 9 at 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Renegade Brewing Company — 925 West 9th Avenue

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: As the saying goes, summer is so close you can almost taste it and now you really can. Renegade is releasing a new IPA and with the purchase of one pint you get a free six-pack and pint glass. Perfect solution to thirsty Thursday? That’s an easy yes.

Motown Night

When: every Thursday 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Pearl’s Cocktails & Dancing — 608 East 13th Avenue, Denver

Cost: Free before 10 p.m., $3 after

The Lowdown: A lot goes down at Motown, by far the funkiest way to spend your Thursday. $4 Breckenridge Brewery Brews and Deep Eddy Vodka. The best part? FREE chicken and waffles. Yes, this is real life. Eat, drink and groove – just don’t ask them to play Believe by Cher (it’s not Motown and they won’t make an exception even though it’s a great song)!

Friday, March 10

Melvin Brewing Tap Takeover

When: All Day

Where: White Whale Room — 415 South Cherokee Street, #125, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: If you want to spend your day getting down to some Wu (Tang) and Kung Fu this is the place for you. The founders of Melvin — a Wyoming Brewery — have channeled a unique and goofy zest in the brewing business. And no, it’s not just the hops. With a tagline like ‘if your beer isn’t madness, it’s not beer’— it truly has to be experienced. Head down to the White Whale Room to check out the food trucks and see what’s on tap to add some brew to that Wu and Fu.

Saturday, March 11

Hops and Handrails

When: Saturday, March 11 from 12-6 p.m.

Where: Roosevelt Park, 700 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont

Cost: $10-75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Forecast says there is a 100% chance of having a good time and I can’t disagree. Participate in or just watch some serious talent shred ramps and rails, check out the 70+ breweries in attendance, get down on some local grub and groove to live music—including Chris Robinson Brotherhood. All proceeds go to SOS Outreach, CHILL Foundation, and the Left Hand Brewing Foundation.

Frisco Brewski

When: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Frisco Adventure Park and Frisco Nordic Center

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Snow my goodness—what better way to spend a Saturday than with skis, sips and snacks. The race on the mountain isn’t competitive, but the costume contest sure is and there will be prizes. Get your shred on and check out the featured breweries—Outer Range Brewing Co., Dillon Dam Brewery and Breckenridge Brewery.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Fiction

When: March 11 at 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company — 7101 East Colfax, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: If you have river dancing shoes this is the time to break them out. Irish music will be playing all day and you can whet your palate with two very unique and limited drafts—a mint chocolate imperial stout and an Irish whiskey imperial stout. Stop by at 8 p.m. for some music fusion at Fiction to hear the artistic collision of Celtic and Bluegrass provided by Burn it Blue.

Northwest Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade Party

When: March 11 at 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: The Thunderbird Imperial Lounge — 3759 Lipan Street, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Post-parade head over to Thunderbird and check out the kid-friendly family fun zone for face paint, chalk art, the Little Man Ice Cream bounce house and more. Or step inside the adult zone and get your hands on some beer and whiskey specials and more in honor of St. Patty or should we say St. Party.

St. Patrick’s Parade Day Party

When: March 11 at 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Star Bar — 2137 Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This event may be hosted by Left Hand Brewing Company, but they sure do things right. Live music all day—including an 80s cover band—along with some tasty brews and drinks from Tullamore Dew and Reyka Vodka. Come check it stout!

Sunday, March 12

Post-TAMPOPO Ramen Gathering

When: March 12 at 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: My Ramen & Izakaya — 3280 28th Street, #2, Boulder

Cost: Free — Register Here

The Lowdown: No doubt you’ll be hungry after the Flatirons Food Film Festival screening of TAMPOPO. Luckily you can head over to My Ramen and choose from five different types and a variety of other Japanese food.

Chef & Shucker Classic

When: March 12 at 3 p.m.

Where: Blue Island Oyster Bar — 2625 East 2nd Avenue, Denver

Cost: $45 per person — call for reservations 303.333.2462

The Lowdown: If you’ve ever tried to do oysters at home you may have had a ‘what the shell, shuck off’ during prep time. How do the restaurant pros look so smooth and shuck with such ease? Here is your chance to find out. Learn about the magnificent oyster—how to prepare, wash, store AND SHUCK. Become an oyster expert and be happy as a clam.

