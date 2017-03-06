ABODO recently published its monthly apartment report for the month of February, featuring the median rent prices nationwide. Denver is currently the 20th most expensive rental market, with a median one-bedroom rent price of $1,248. The month-to-month change for Denver saw a 0.6 percent increase. A two-bedroom median increased 0.4 percent bringing rent to $1,584. However, rent prices stayed relatively neutral nationwide and an actual decrease in the national median; $1,300, a 1.3 percent decrease since the beginning of the year.

Cities that rank above Denver include Atlanta, St. Paul, Nashville and Minneapolis. The full report and ABODO’s finding can be found here.

How much are you paying in rent in Denver? Tell us in the comments below.