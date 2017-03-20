As always there is more than enough fun things to do in Denver this week. From the Colorado Anime Fest, to recognizing Women’s “Herstory” Month, there is bound to be something for everyone. So get ready to attend a Comic Con themed symphony, celebrate drag queens, witness beautiful art or laugh at a hilarious comedy. Let’s embrace all that Denver has to offer.

Monday, March 20

Exploring Colorado and the American West

When: March 20, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: History Colorado, 12000 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Members $8.50, nonmembers $10, students (with ID) $6.50. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: History Colorado is inviting you to journey to Colorado’s high-country ghost towns, suburban strip malls or quiet farming communities for an in-depth talk with Montana State University geographer and photographer, Dr. William Wyckoff. He is the author of How to Read the American West and will discuss the joys and challenges of creating a guide to contemporary Colorado and the larger West.

Tuesday, March 21

World Poetry Day – A Celebration!

When: March 21, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $10

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: World Poetry Day was declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1999. The purpose of this day is to promote the reading, writing, publishing and teaching of poetry throughout the world. The UNESCO session declared this day to “give fresh recognition and impetus to national, regional and international poetry movements.” For this event, 12 of Denver’s top poets will read their favorite works in the intimate setting of The Clocktower Cabaret in celebration of World Poetry Day. These poets will represent several different cultures, presenting a wide array of styles and voices. Come on down, enjoy some wine and cheese, and let your mind wander along with the word stylings of some of the metro area’s best wordsmiths.

Best Worst Cantina

When: March 21, 9 to 10 p.m.

Where: Voodoo Comedy Playhouse, 1260 22nd St., Denver

Cost: $8 advance, $10 door

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Best Worst Cantina Production is an independent multimedia artistic den. Best Worst Cantina makes online sketches, memes, and now their first live sketch comedy show. They’ve written 50 minutes of material to make people happy and forget about their lives for a short period of time. Ben Hilzer and Gary Miller bring their wide array of energies together and smush it into a “wonderball” of comedy and fun. For this event, their sketch comedy show will tackle a threaded theme they have for the night. Hilzer and Miller encourage the crowd to get involved in between sketches to make sure everyone becomes involved, has a great time and doesn’t fall asleep.

Wednesday, March 22

Daybreaker DEN/Intergalactic Planetary ’90s Dimension

When: March 22, 6 to 8:45 a.m.

Where: Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $20 to $35

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Daybreaker is an early morning dance movement in 15 cities around the world and growing. Their sessions start with a yoga and fitness experience and then a dance experience filled with reckless abandon for two hours. The stars have aligned and it’s time to take back your morning once again. For this event, they will be taking over the Space Gallery which is a great setting for this intergalactic reunion. You’ll stretch. You’ll dance. So pull out your brightest colors, strap on your moon boots, and get ready to dance your way into a glorious era known as the ’90s. See you on the dance floor.

Nevertheless, She Persisted: A Tribute to Women’s Herstory Month

When: March 22, 8 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $18

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, you’ll get to join in the celebration of great women both past and present and will feature belly dance, Latin dance, and burlesque as well as the spoken word, and a bit of comedy. This is a great way to give a voice to women that have been warned, have been given an explanation, and have nevertheless persisted. Come celebrate Women’s Herstory Month and this ode to the women still fighting to be heard today. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales and a raffle will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Thursday, March 23

OAK NYC Trunk Show

When: March 23, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (cocktail reception 5 to 7 p.m.)

Where: Goldyn, 2040 W. 30th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Goldyn is a curated shop of progressive designer apparel and fine jewelry. They help their customers express their true selves through adornment and connecting conscious-minded designers with conscientious consumers. Based in New York City, OAK is a cutting-edge retailer specializing in men’s and women’s apparel, shoes, and lifestyle accessories. They strive to epitomize forward-thinking, downtown New York and to sell the new now. For this event, get ready to shop OAK’s Spring collection exclusively at Goldyn, in-store all day with a special cocktail reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

Broadway Underground

When: March 23, 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: dance2b, 1917 Market St., Denver

Cost: $15 before 9pm, $20 after

Tickets: At The Door

The Lowdown: Broadway Underground is a drag, burlesque, dance party extravaganza. Party kicks off at 8pm, with a special cabaret of performances around 9:30pm. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to SOL – Survivors Organizing for Liberation, an organization that is dedicated to eliminating all forms of violence within and against the LGBTQ communities in Colorado. Come dressed as your favorite Broadway character (bonus points if you rock the drag). There will be a costume contest.

Y Music

When: March 23, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $40

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The University of Denver’s Newman Center for the Performing Arts hosts nearly 500 performances each year. Performances are given by touring artists, Denver’s performing arts companies, faculty and students of the DU’s Lamont School of Music, and students of the Department of Theatre. For this event, they present a music group, hailed by NPR’s Fred Child as “one of the groups that has really helped to shape the future of classical music,” known at Y Music. Y Music’s six New York City instrumentalists flourish in the overlap between the pop and classical worlds. Their virtuosic execution and unique configuration (string trio, flute, clarinet, and trumpet) has attracted the attention of some of today’s foremost composers. This performance will include new works by Chris Thile and Pultizer Prize winner Caroline Shaw, co-commissioned by the Newman Center with Carnegie Hall.

Friday, March 24

Colorado Anime Fest

When: March 24 to March 26, 12 to 6 p.m.

Where: Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel – Marriott, 3801 Quebec St., Denver

Cost: $27.37 to $53.74

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Anime fest is where anime fans just like you come together to share their love of all things Japan. They have nearly 40 years of combined experience putting on more than 85 events across the country. This popular convention was created by a group of friends and anime fans just like you, who want to put on an awesome show here in the Mile High City. Colorado Anime Fest is run by Broad Horizons Events, Inc. For this event, they are excited to present their second annual convention. Their 2017 guests include Steve Blum, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Erica Mendez, Karen Strassman, Caitlin Glass, Lauren Landa, Greggo’s Game Shows, Kieran Strange, as well as Samurai Dan and Jillian.

Ultimate Queen Competition | Season 9 Kick-Off

When: March 24, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St, Denver, Colorado 80205

Cost: Free; 18+ | Doors @ 7pm

The Lowdown: RuPaul, the world’s most famous Emmy-winning drag queen, has pushed the boundaries of popular culture on an international level and continues to make history with RuPaul’s Drag Race, the first reality television show featuring drag queens. For this event, Tracks Denver wants you to join your fellow drag race obsessors for the Season 9 premiere featuring Lady Gaga. It’s a season of surprises on a new day, a new time and a new network. Friday nights just got even more sickening as Tracks Denver hosts the ultimate local drag competition. Start out your night viewing the premier of RuPaul’s Drag Race, followed by a cutthroat competition of your favorite local queens, featuring Mariah Spanic, Bella Couture-LeCher, Yazmeen StaxXx , Yvie Oddly, Mia StaxXx, Felony, Misdemeanor, Vandy J Sexton and more, battling it out. This shocking opening will be sure to go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in Drag Race history. Gentlemen, start your engines. And may the best woman win!

Native Fashion in the City

When: March 24, 6:30 to 11 p.m.

Where: Cluster Studios, 3881 N. Steele St. Unit B., Denver

Cost: $20 to $50

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Native Fashion in the City is an annual event where Native American artisans, fashion designers, models, and photographers are showcased in one interactive runway show. The mission of Native Fashion in the City is simple: to showcase Indigenous designs, which are unique and handmade of the most quality craftsmanship and care byNative American and Aboriginal fashion designers. For this event, the 4th annual Native Fashion in the City is kicking off with pop-up boutiques and bazaar at 6 p.m., followed by the highly-anticipated runway show at 7 p.m. Then the day will wrap up at 9 p.m. with an after show jam with a night of live music.

Symphonic Tribute to Comic Con: The Tetralogy

When: March 24 to March 25, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 14th St & Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $29 to $89

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Denver Comic Con is Colorado’s best gaming and cosplay, where you can meet celebrities and artists from the worlds of film, television, animation, and of course, comic books. But forget what you think you know about this cosplay-encouraged night out. For this event, the Colorado Symphony and Chorus will perform your favorite scores from Comic Con-themed movies and video games. The Tetralogy promises a line-up of songs from the hit, immersive concert experience Video Games Live™, including music from Skyrim and “One Winged Angel” from Final Fantasy VII, as well as themes from popular movie scores like The Nightmare Before Christmas™, Jurassic Park™, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™, and Star Wars™. The Symphony will also perform ABZÛ, the latest release from award-winning composer and hometown hero Austin Wintory . Plus, superstar violinist Sandy Cameron joins the Symphony for Austin’s epic concerto from Assassin’s Creed Syndicate® ! If you’re a Deadpool diehard or a diva of Doctor Who, break out your costumes for this incredibly fun night out. You can also enjoy family-friendly pre-concert activities that are individually curated for each concert and will feature installations like composer dress-up, composition station, and an instrument petting zoo.

Mile High Kingdom Drag Show

When: March 24, 8:30 to 11:59 p.m.

Where: Blush & Blu Denver, 1526 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Purchased ahead of time – $10, At the door – $12

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Mile High KINGdom consists of a bunch of drag kings who came together with a common desire to bring the drag king scene to Denver. They share a passion for radically loving all people. For this event, they’re working hard to bring you their best show yet featuring Max, Damian, ABoyNamedSue, Miles, Gnash, Oliver, Max, Stevie, Torque and Art Breaker. This show will be benefiting the amazing services of the Gender Identity Center that stands with the trans community. In these times be sure to let your mustache fly and don’t forget to stand by somebody who needs you.

Saturday, March 25

DGARAY’s Timeless Beauty Fashion Show & Launch Party

When: March 25, 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Cluster Studios, 3881 N. Steele St. Unit B., Denver.

Cost: $25 to $60

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: DGaray Magazine is an artistic platform where modern artists inspire and empower others through their work. For this event, they present and invite you to their Timeless Beauty Fashion show to celebrate the launch of our second print issue | Timeless Beauty. Guests will be the first to view DGaray’s story video produced, and directed by Ulysses Porter Brown. Ulysses Porter has been in the film industry for 20 years working alongside upscale actors in Hollywood. This launch will spotlight artists being featured in the print issue & individuals that are working to empower & elevate others. For the event schedule, designers and show lineup and performances be sure to visit their Facebook event page.

The Stor(ies) of You and Me

When: March 25, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave W., Denver

Cost: $12 to $25

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Ballet 5:8 a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization and a Chicago ballet company dedicated to engaging audiences in meaningful discussion via honest, relevant, breathtaking dance performance. They have a growing roster of professional dancers with a repertoire of all-new classical and contemporary works. Ballet 5:8 School of the Arts, the company’s education arm, offers accessible, high-quality ballet training to over 150 students each year. For this event, they present The Stor(ies) of You and Me featuring five works that explore love, the power of words, unexpected joy, perspectives, and the stories of everyday people. Directly after the performance, they invite you to take part in a special Talk Back. You’ll have the opportunity to talk with artistic director and choreographer Julianna, guest choreographer Caleb Mitchell and the Ballet 5:8 company artists about your experience during the performance. All comments and questions are welcome.

Temple MoP (Month of Photography) Opening

When: March 25, 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Temple, 2400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Temple is social venture established to preserve and revive an important landmark, while providing affordable art studios and workshop facilities, community non-profit space and creative business suites. For this event, they present their Month of Photography opening that will feature Ron Pollard (We Kill Everything), Phila Donahue (What We’re Made Of), Lewis Neeff/Annie Garcia (HedgeCrossing), Miqo Cash (Untitled), Adam Gordon (Forgotten Past), Processus (Michael Garlington – Collected Works) and George P. Perez & Artlab (Pictorial Vexillography, Concerns in Different). Be sure not to miss this creative and insightful art.

“Comedy Saved The Video Star”

When: March 25, 9:30 to 11 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S Broadway., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: For this event, “Comedy Saved The Video Star” is a Music Video/Comedy/Storytelling mashup. Each month comedians will do some stand up comedy, introduce their favorite music video, the audience will experience the video together, and then they’ll discuss what makes that video so special. Want to throw back a drink and watch your favorite music videos? Well, get to event location at 9:30 for a TRL of your very own. You’ll get to join Video DJ JD for a video requests party before the show starts. This month’s guests feature Kara Williams, Patrick Richardson, Andrew Bueno and Cory Helie.

Sunday, March 26

Photography Fundraiser

When: March 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: e3 Fitness, 1165 S Broadway St., Denver

Cost: $110

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Mirror Image Arts is 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that uses applied theatre techniques to empower youth to use their voices for change. They are dedicated to the prevention of bullying. Thus their programs are designed to empower youth to generate change in the moment and see cause/effect relationships within their choices. For this event, join Mirror Images Arts and Jamey Rabold Photography for their Photography session fundraiser. For $110 Standard Package all proceeds go to Mirror Image Arts, you will receive a 45-minute session, 10 proofs to select from and 1 digital photo (additional can be purchased). Be sure to pick a time that works for you, and buy a ticket. Jamey Rabold will reach out to you prior to the event to understand what types of pictures you are looking for and get additional details. So dress your best and don’t miss this fundraising event.

The Denver Improv

When: March 26, 9:45 to 11:45 p.m.

Where: Denver Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater, 8246 E 49th Ave., Denver

Cost: $12

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Rion Evans is a native of Chicago, Illinois, but his comedic career began on the west coast in the comedy rich Los Angeles circuit. While DJ’ing for one of California’s top comedy clubs, The Comedy Union, Rion became a student of comedy long before he actually made his first crowd laugh. Learning first hand from today’s elite comedians such as Kevin Hart, Leslie Jones, Tony Roberts, and Rodney Perry, Rion’s comedic talents are described as natural and unique. For this event, Rion Evans host the laughs on the late Sunday show at The Denver Improv. #LaughWitchaLater..

Mark Your Calendar

Veg Speed Date – Denver

When: March 27, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: The Goods, 2550 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $42.57

Tickets: Available Here

The Zookeeper’s Wife Screening

When: March 28, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Chez Artiste, 2800 S Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

Registration: Available Here

Artist Talk with Golnar Adili

When: March 29, 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Center for Visual Art, MSU Denver, 965 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

Registration: Available Here

Trailblazers Cocktail Reception

When: March 30, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Artwork Network, 878 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $100

Tickets: Available Here