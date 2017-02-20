February may be wrapping up but the music is just getting started. In this week’s lineup, every genre is represented, from heavy metal to Brooklyn blues.

Monday, February 20

Recommended: Overkill @ The Gothic Theatre

Overkill is an American thrash metal band from New Jersey. The band has released 18 + albums and even has its own mascot, Chaly, a skeletal bat. The crew has been in the metal scene since the early 1980s and show no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

Tuesday, February 21

Recommended: Lil Wayne @ Bellco Theatre

Weezy is here and Denver couldn’t be more excited. Louisiana rap artist Lil Wayne has been killing the rap game since the late 90’s and shows no signs of stopping any time soon. Catch him while you can at Bellco Theatre this Tuesday.

Wednesday, February 22

Recommended: Thundercat @ The Bluebird Theater

Thundercat is a multifaceted musical phenomenon from Los Angeles, California. Not only has he produced three solo albums, but he also collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on his critically acclaimed album “To Pimp A Butterfly.” He is a genius bass guitarist, singer and producer.

Thursday, February 23

Recommended: ATB w/ Ston3 @ Beta Nightclub

German DJ, ATB, has been producing and creating electronic dance music since the late 90s. Known for his hit single “9 PM (‘Till I Come)”, ATB has solidified himself as an electronic DJ icon and has been topping the charts since the beginning of his career.

Friday, February 24

Recommended: Alex & Sierra @ Soiled Dove Underground

American duo Alex & Sierra are both a musical couple and couple in real life. The two began their career on YouTube and received a huge response. They went on to audition for the show The X Factor and ultimately won the entire competition. This powerhouse couple is overflowing with talent and obvious onstage chemistry.

Saturday, February 25

Recommended: Common Kings @ The Marquis Theatre

Imagine if rock/pop and soul/reggae had a baby – it’d be Common Kings. Their sound is laid back, easy going and cross cultural with a flare for the upbeat. The group is currently on tour to promote their latest album Lost In Paradise and word on the street is this is a show you don’t want to miss.

Sunday, February 26

Recommended: Zane Williams @ Globe Hall

Zane Williams is a country music artist who prides himself on the authenticity and ingenuity of his music. Williams’ transparency might be the factor in his success. He has opened for country legends like Alan Jackson and George Jones and even was invited to perform at the 2015 Grand Ole Opry. Wind your week down with some true, honest country music and go see Zane Williams.

