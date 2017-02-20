February may be wrapping up but the music is just getting started. In this week’s lineup, every genre is represented, from heavy metal to Brooklyn blues.
Monday, February 20
Recommended: Overkill @ The Gothic Theatre
Overkill is an American thrash metal band from New Jersey. The band has released 18 + albums and even has its own mascot, Chaly, a skeletal bat. The crew has been in the metal scene since the early 1980s and show no sign of slowing down anytime soon.
Also see:
OTEP @ Marquis
The Larimer Church of the Reverend Horton Heat & more @ Larimer Lounge
Tuesday, February 21
Recommended: Lil Wayne @ Bellco Theatre
Weezy is here and Denver couldn’t be more excited. Louisiana rap artist Lil Wayne has been killing the rap game since the late 90’s and shows no signs of stopping any time soon. Catch him while you can at Bellco Theatre this Tuesday.
Also see:
The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
The Larimer Church of the Reverend Horton Heat & more @ Larimer Lounge
Rene Marie – Experiment In Truth @ Dazzle Jazz
Voideater & more @ Lost Lake
Bigwheel Electrosoul @ Appaloosa Grill
Wednesday, February 22
Recommended: Thundercat @ The Bluebird Theater
Thundercat is a multifaceted musical phenomenon from Los Angeles, California. Not only has he produced three solo albums, but he also collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on his critically acclaimed album “To Pimp A Butterfly.” He is a genius bass guitarist, singer and producer.
Also see:
Jazz Dinner w/ dave devine and more @ Ophelia’s
Starjammer & more @ 3 King’s Tavern
Ryley Walker w/ Moon Bros @ Hi-Dive
The Larimer Church of the Reverend Horton Heat & more @ Larimer Lounge
Sacha Robotti and Sirius Hood @ Bar Standard
Lesone Album Release @ Globe Hall
Noname & more @ Lost Lake
Chain Station @ Appaloosa Grill
Thursday, February 23
Recommended: ATB w/ Ston3 @ Beta Nightclub
German DJ, ATB, has been producing and creating electronic dance music since the late 90s. Known for his hit single “9 PM (‘Till I Come)”, ATB has solidified himself as an electronic DJ icon and has been topping the charts since the beginning of his career.
Also see:
DADA w/ Plume Varia @ The Bluebird
California Honeydrops @ Ophelia’s
Milemarker and more @ Marquis
Kiel Grove Residency & more @ 3 King’s Tavern
Tana Victoria EP Release & more @ Hi-Dive
The Larimer Church of the Reverend Horton Heat & more @ Larimer Lounge
Dexter Payne Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz
Velvet Compass @ Dazzle Jazz
Escape From The Zoo & more @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Leslie Tom EP Release @ Globe Hall
Igaus Davis @ The Walnut Room
The Stunt Queen Tour w/ Mykki Blanco and Cakes Da Killa @ Lost Lake
Authority Zero @ Summit Music Hall
Roger Clyne, Johnny Hickman, Jim Dalton @ Soiled Dove Underground
Aesthetic Perfection @ The Oriental
Hot Soup @ Appaloosa Grill
Friday, February 24
Recommended: Alex & Sierra @ Soiled Dove Underground
American duo Alex & Sierra are both a musical couple and couple in real life. The two began their career on YouTube and received a huge response. They went on to audition for the show The X Factor and ultimately won the entire competition. This powerhouse couple is overflowing with talent and obvious onstage chemistry.
Also see:
Said The Sky @ The Bluebird
Chancey Williams & The Younger Brothers @ Grizzly Rose
Mstrkrft w/ sureshot @ Beta
Every Time I Die @ Marquis
Alex & Sierra @ Soiled Dove Underground
Anthony Ruptak & The Midnight Friends & more @ Hi-Dive
Joeski @ Bar Standard
Nicholas Payton Afro-Caribbean Mixtape Release @ Dazzle Jazz
DNR Presents: “Not Your Baby” @ seventh circle music collective
Oroya w/ Dryer Fire @ Goosetown Tavern
Lowdown Brass Band @ Globe Hall
Dead Horses & more @ Lost Lake
City Rock Fest ft. Disciple @ Summit Music Hall
State Of Mind @ The Oriental
Saturday, February 25
Recommended: Common Kings @ The Marquis Theatre
Imagine if rock/pop and soul/reggae had a baby – it’d be Common Kings. Their sound is laid back, easy going and cross cultural with a flare for the upbeat. The group is currently on tour to promote their latest album Lost In Paradise and word on the street is this is a show you don’t want to miss.
Also see:
Billy Strings w/ Thunder & Rain @ The Bluebird
Pimps of Joytime & more @ The Ogden
Activate 2017 w/ Yellow Clas, Herobust, Ill.Gates & KJ Sawka
Common Kings @ Marquis
Swami & more @ 3 King’s Tavern
Tomahawk Fox & more @ 3 King’s Tavern
Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard
Heathen Burial @ seventh circle music collective
Grizzly Coat @ Globe Hall
Stef Chura @ Lost Lake
Chad Valley, Computer Magic @ Lost Lake
Max & Iggor Cavalera – Return To Roots @ Summit Music Hall
Roger CLyne @ Soiled Dove Underground
Grown Ass Man Band @ Appaloosa Grill
Sunday, February 26
Recommended: Zane Williams @ Globe Hall
Zane Williams is a country music artist who prides himself on the authenticity and ingenuity of his music. Williams’ transparency might be the factor in his success. He has opened for country legends like Alan Jackson and George Jones and even was invited to perform at the 2015 Grand Ole Opry. Wind your week down with some true, honest country music and go see Zane Williams.
Also see:
Electric Guest w/ Nine Pound Shadow @ The Bluebird
Palehorse/Palerider & more @ Larimer Lounge
Cocordion & more @ Lost Lake
Funkma$ter @ Appaloosa Gril
