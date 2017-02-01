Nickelback is returning to the Mile High on September 12, 2017. Someway errr… someday, somehow, Nickelback fans will have the opportunity to pull out that old photograph and remember that time they actually saw a Nickelback show at Red Rocks. The group will be playing the famous amphitheater for their Feed The Machine Tour, just two years after their canceled 2015 Red Rocks show.

Morrison will be one of the 44 cities that Nickelback will be gracing with their presence and The Feed The Machine album is projected to be released in June. Also playing with them will be American Idol star Chris Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest.

Although Nickelback has received relentless attacks on the internet, everyone has their guilty pleasure, so we encourage you to rock out. They’ve been attempting to keep a post-grunge music scene alive since the early 2000s, while continuing to transform their sound throughout the past 17 years. Even though they’ve featured artists such as Flo Rida in songs like “Got Me Runnin’ ‘Round,” the band has been aimed at staying true to their roots, and most importantly, continuing to rock on despite negative feedback.

Tickets will be on sale February 11 and will be available here.