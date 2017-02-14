After making history a few days ago and becoming the first artist to ever win a Grammy without actually selling a record, Chance The Rapper is soaring into 2017 of a cloud of confidence. 2016 was huge for Chance with release of the follow up to Acid Rap, Coloring Book, which topped nearly ever best of list in the music industry. He crushed every live performance he had the opportunity to play and even had the honor of preforming for Barrack Obama at last year’s White House Tree Lighting. The praise seemed to never stop for the young Chicago Emcee who is doing all of this completely independent from any record Label. That in itself is an astonishing feat.

Last year Chance was able to sell out The Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, however this year his sight have been aimed even higher as he just recently announced he will be headlining Red Rocks Amphitheater on May 2, 2017. Chance The Rapper has officially gone from a relatively unknown Chicago emcee, to headlining one of the greatest venues in all of the nation. He has never compromised his style or his music and continues to push down barriers than many people thought could never be conquered. From wining a Grammy with no album sales, to selling out amphitheaters with no record label backing, Chance the Rapper is one greatest success stories of our generation. He is giving hope to kids all around the nation that their dreams can really come true and he’s doing it all while continuing to create some truly classic music. Chance is an extremely talented and energetic performer who always seems to leave it all on the stage for his fans to absorb. This will be a can’t miss performance for the Denver Summer concert season which is quickly approaching. Don’t hesitate on buying tickets and miss your chance to see one of the best live performers to do it right now.