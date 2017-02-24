Bon Jovi’s “This House Is Not For Sale” tour was originally set to hit the Pepsi Center stage on March 14. But due to a scheduling conflict, the show has been moved to Friday, April 14 instead. If you already snagged tickets to the show, don’t worry because all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the door on the new date.

Bon Jovi’s 13th studio album, This House Is Not For Sale, debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200 when it was released last November. Fans can expect some of the same pop-metal sound with some added country influence from the most recent release. Some of the ’80s rock energy will be missing from Bon Jovi’s live act since the departure of the band’s long-time guitarist Richie Sambora. But you can still expect them to bring the arena down with songs from the past like “It’s My Life,” “Living on a Prayer,” and new stuff like “Roller Coaster.”

The band announced they would be holding a contest to pick openers for the upcoming tour back in January. Contest winners, The Former Me, submitted a video of the band performing their song “Crawl” on a whim, but their submission still earned them a spot next to some rock legends. Catch both acts at the rescheduled show in April.