Happy New Year. Now it’s 2017, we will be writing page 1 of 365; let’s make this year a bestseller. Not only do we have our resolutions and Colorado Bucket Lists, but we are getting ready for a new month with new fashion events. As always, we have got you covered with some of the coolest fashion events in the Mile High City.

Neiman Marcus Events

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave, Denver

Oscar de la Renta Trunk Show

When: January 5 – 6; 10a.m. – 5p.m. / Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: View the latest collection of exquisite design.

Armani Collezioni Trunk Show

When: January 20; 10a.m. – 5p.m. / Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: Featuring the classic and timeless styles of Armani in luxurious fabrics.

Sip, Spiel and Sew: An Intro to Sewing

When: Sunday, January 8 at 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Design Incubator — 2040 Clay St. Denver

Admission: FREE

The Lowdown: Sometimes you have to take it back to the basics. Sewing is a basic talent of many fashion lovers but is somewhat of a lost skill. Marlee of Marlee J Designs will be sipping and sewing the night away and you should join in. Home sewing machines will be provided to make tie quilts.

Colorado Bridal Show

When: Sunday, January 8, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: The Curtis Hotel – 1405 Curtis St. Denver

Admission: $8 (TICKETS HERE )

The Lowdown: Did bae pop the question over the holidays? This bridal show can get you all together in one day. It’s rare to plan your wedding in one day but that is how amazing this showcase will be. They have produced over 25 bridal shows in the Mile High City so you will definitely be in good hands. There will be discounts galore. You can expect to be wowed by caterers, honeymoon & destination wedding vendors, wedding cakes, florists along with a long list of wedding essentials. You could find your dream honeymoon and wedding cake all in a day’s work.

Civic Center NOSH and POSH

When: January 12 – April 13

Where: Civic Center Park -101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Fashion trucks and food trucks? What more could a Coloradan ask for? Civic Center Park has designed a super cool way to help you plan your lunch break. It will happen every Thursday through April from 11: 30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Grabbing a delectable bite from the array food trucks and then snag a local gem from the dope fashion trucks. I don’t know about you but food and fashion will always win us over.

fab’rik’s 2nd Birthday

When: Saturday, January 20, 6-9 p.m.

Where: 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Suite 518 Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: One of the most amazing boutiques in Denver is celebrating their 2nd birthday. fab’rik is going all out by showing their customers some appreciation. Giveaways, treats and cocktails will be flowing all night. Not to mention, you will receive 40 percent off of one item and 20 percent off of all other items.

Fashion Camp Holiday Edition

When: Saturday, January 21

Where: Green Spaces – 2590 Walnut St. Denver

Admission: $75 (Get tickets here)

The Lowdown: Is your little one interested in fashion? Fashion Denver is having a Fashion Camp to channel all of their stylish vibes. The camp will give them a chance to make accessories, converting shirts into fly shirtdresses, strut down the runway and so much more. One of the really cool things on the agenda is the mini fashion icons will create a piece of art with Fashion Denver’s partner, The Urban Angels. Not to mention, they will be all dolled up by a Denver salon. To top it all off, the wonderful creations will be debuted in a fashion show.

Denver Style Magazine 2nd Birthday Bash

When: Thursday, January 26, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 4950 Washington St, Denver

Admission: $15

The Lowdown: Go Denver Style Magazine! It’s ya birthday! The great Denver Style Magazine is celebrating its 2nd birthday and the launch of its eighth issue. Live music will be serving up positive vibes while you partake in alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages provided by Peak Beverage. Food will be served throughout the night and if you are lucky you can snag a swag bag. The swag bag will include a Flower Bomb from Flower Bombers. Go get groovy!

2017 Ice Ball

When: Friday, January 27 at 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall – 1144 Broadway Denver

Admission: $13-$500 (TICKETS HERE)

The Lowdown: Creatives from all over the city have come together for an experience you don’t want to miss. Fashion designs include Gabriela Martinez, Xitali Baila, Andreas Tsagas, Sierra Wonderlynd, Karen Holloway, Jenn Costello, Min Lee Stevens, Denise Renee, Bianca Romoleroux and Gabe Vigil. Musical performances will include Ufer, Grimm and Darling, Hypnotic Vibes and Esoteric Entertainment. The night will be full of energetic and fun productions.