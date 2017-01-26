The legendary British rockers and American Idol star will be joining forces again this summer for a 25-city arena tour. During that tour they’ll be making an appearance at Denver’s very own Pepsi Center on Thursday, July 6. Queen and Adam Lambert claim they’re back by popular demand – and that they are. They’ve been selling out arenas for over two years having already done a world tour together in the past. Adam Lambert also did a solo tour last year, but still managed to join forces with Queen at some European music festivals. According to the press release for their current tour, Queen and Adam Lambert will “debut a brand new show specially designed and created for this outing.” That being said, don’t wait around to buy your ticket for this one as it’s expected to sell out fast.

Tickets go on sale February 3 at 10 a.m. and can be found here.

Queen & Adam Lambert 2017 Tour Dates:

6/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

6/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

6/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

6/29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

7/1 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

7/2 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/4 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

7/6 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

7/8 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

7/9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

7/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

7/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

7/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

7/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

7/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

7/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

7/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

7/28 – New York, NY Barclays Center

7/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

7/31 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

8/2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

8/4 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

8/5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center