Another day, another Red Rocks announcement: The newly reformed Boombox will be returning to Red Rocks Amphitheater this summer June 9, 2017 and will bring along Colorado favorite Nahko and Medicine for the People. The funk outfit’s last performance at Red Rocks in 2016 was co-headlined with Galactic and brought the Pimps of Joytime as a special guest. This most recent announcement comes on the heels of Russ Randolph’s departure from the group following his final string of performances with the group on New Year’s Eve and their first Colorado show with Harry Antonia as his replacement. Rest assured, even though the lineup has changed, Boombox sees the transition as a new chapter for the band – and what better place in Colorado to debut said chapter than Red Rocks?

A very special guest is still to be announced, but in the meantime, tickets go on sale this Friday, January 20 on AXS.