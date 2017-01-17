Another day, another Red Rocks announcement: The newly reformed Boombox will be returning to Red Rocks Amphitheater this summer June 9, 2017 and will bring along Colorado favorite Nahko and Medicine for the People. The funk outfit’s last performance at Red Rocks in 2016 was co-headlined with Galactic and brought the Pimps of Joytime as a special guest. This most recent announcement comes on the heels of Russ Randolph’s departure from the group following his final string of performances with the group on New Year’s Eve and their first Colorado show with Harry Antonia as his replacement. Rest assured, even though the lineup has changed, Boombox sees the transition as a new chapter for the band – and what better place in Colorado to debut said chapter than Red Rocks?

A very special guest is still to be announced, but in the meantime, tickets go on sale this Friday, January 20 on AXS.

 
Boombox

Photo courtesy of Meg O’Neill

About The Author

Born in Ann Arbor, raised in Colorado, and educated at the University of Arizona, Kori is music industry zealot and the the new Music Desk Intern at 303 Magazine. An adventurer at heart, Kori is passionate about live music and enjoys traveling and experiencing festivals across the country. To date he has been to Pitchfork, Bonnaroo, Life Is Beautiful, Ultra, Hard Summer, Coachella and far too many to count in Colorado. In addition, Kori is an avid pop songwriter, a guacamole enthusiast, a Moscow Mule connoisseur, and a former track and field athlete now competing for the hearts of America - one article at a time. Come experience the FOMO by following him on Instagram Intagram He promises to not be basic.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.