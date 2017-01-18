Beats Antique is coming back to Colorado to show off their latest album Shadow Box at the Fillmore Auditorium. This album pays homage to their decade-old career, and excites and teases the senses to revolutionize and transform how audiences experience music. The band is known for their genre-bending sound which includes electro-acoustic themes, dance beats, experimental instrumentation and funk. Be ready for belly dancing, body paint, costumes and musical fusion. There are no openers lined up yet for their upcoming tour but be on the lookout for updates.

Beats Antique was in Colorado last June at Red Rocks where they wowed audiences with their innovative and transformative sound and visuals. Check out 303 Magazine’s review of their 2015 show in Boulder here.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. MST and will be available here. All photography by Adam Ripplinger