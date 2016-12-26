New Years eve is almost here so resolve to see more shows. Denver may be chilly and the holidays are over but there is no excuse not to get your fill of local venues and amazing shows this week. We have showcased national acts with massive cult followings and young local up-and-comers in our recommended section so enjoy all Denver has to offer this week.

Monday, December 26

Recommended: Fifth Annual Solo Piano Night ft. Art Lande, Jeff Jenkins & Victor Mestas @ Dazzle Jazz Club

Keep your Monday night jazzy with the fifth annual solo piano night at Dazzle. These prolific pianists are sure to delight the senses and captivate audiences of all ages. The show is renowned for the talent and skills of those they book so grab tickets now.

Impromptu @ Appaloosa Grill

Vinyl Mondays @ The Hi Dive

Tuesday, December 27

Recommended: Avenhart + Smith House @ Lost Lake Lounge

Enjoy an easy night of Colorado locals playing folk and indie rock at Lost Lake on Tuesday night. Smith House is a four-person folk powerhouse whose name is taken from their origins living in a community house in Denver. Avenhart layers deep vocals and honest lyrics over a six-piece band that fuses Americana, blues and folk to delight the soul and listener.

The Democracy (final night) @ Nocturne

Jazz Jam with H2 Big Band @ Dazzle Jazz Denver

Wednesday, December 28

Recommended: Backseat Vinyl @ Lost Lake Lounge

Another local band will be rocking out at Lost Lake Wednesday Night. Backseat Vinyl isa grunge rock outfit sure to get the lead out after the holiday season with the family.

Brother’s Keeper @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Get Along @ Larimer Lounge

Thursday, December 29

Recommended: String Cheese Incident @ The 1st Bank Center

Thursday is night one for a full four days of String Cheese at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield. Back home in Colorado for New Years, the cult classic jam band is famous for their winding sets and festival presence. The good vibes that resonate from all Incident shows are world renowned, and they attract enthusiastic crowds from across the country.

[Sold Out]

My Blue Sky @ Cervantes Other Side

Art & Soul @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

J Dirty’s Birthday Bash @ The Moon Room

Etta Ruth @ Lion’s Lair

Boombox @ The Gothic

Rooftop York @ Larimer Lounge

Wasteland Hop @ Lost Lake Lounge

Lil Mouse @ The Marquis

Sound Tribe Sector 9 @ The Fillmore

Friday, December 30

Recommended: The Beach Boys @ The Paramount

What bucket list is complete without seeing the The Beach Boys? They are the original surf rockers whose sound and image transcend time and fame. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band, The Beach Boys are touring the world playing all their original hits. Time has not stopped these hall of fame Cali boys, but grab tickets soon as this may be the last world tour they do.

Band of Heathen’s @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Killer Gents @ Lion’s Lair

Owleye @ The Marquis

Nahko & Medicine For The People @ The Ogden

Boombox @ The Gothic

Stick Figure @ Cervantes Master Piece

DeadPhish Orchestra @ Cervantes Other Side

Gigamesh @ Bar Standard

Soft Skulls @ Lost Lake Lounge

El Ten Eleven @ Larimer Lounge

Yamn Performs Daft Punk/ Fox Street @ The Bluebird

AYFKM @ The Hi Dive

String Cheese Incident @ The 1st Bank Center

The Pink Monkey Birds @ 3 Kings Tavern

Sage Francis @ The Oriental

Sound Tribe Sector 9 @ The Fillmore

Saturday, December 31

Recommended: Sound Tribe Sector 9 @ The Fillmore

Sound Tribe is also jamming for four days straight to ring in the New Year. The electronica jam hybrid is another world renowned cult classic, and will be packing the Fillmore Auditorium for days. Originally from Georgia, Sound Tribe features funk and hip-hop influence, which pairs surprisingly well with their overall psychedelic aesthetic.

Dwarves @ Moe’s BBQ Englewood

Big Head Todd @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Y2K 2.0 @ The Hi Dive

Katie Carter @ Lion’s Lair

In Our Element NYE Party @ The Marquis

Fox Street & Friends @ The Bluebird

40 Oz. to Freedom @ Herman’s Hideaway

A Krizz Kaliko New Years Celebration @ The Roxy

Nahko & Medicine For The People @ The Ogden

Itchy-O @ Summit Music Hall

El Ten Eleven @ Larimer Lounge

Stick Figure @ Cervantes Master Piece

Boombox @ The Gothic

The Leisure Boys @ Lost Lake Lounge

DeadPhish Orchestra @ Cervantes Other Side

Lipgloss @ Bar Standard

Fiesta de Año Nuevo @ The Church

Quixotic @ City Hall

String Cheese Incident @ The 1st Bank Center

Nathan Dean & The Damn Band @ The Grizzly Rose

The Pink Monkey Birds @ 3 Kings Tavern

Sunday, January 1

Recommended: Henry Saiz @ Beta Nightclub

Enjoy some electronica on your Sunday fun day with Henry Saiz at Beta Nightclub. New year, new you and what better way to celebrate than by dancing the night away with this skilled Spanish DJ. On an international tour, Saiz is originally from Madrid and brings that influence to the dance floor wherever he is spinning.

The Adam Bodine Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

DJ A-L (Hangover Brunch) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

William and the Romantics @ Mercury Cafe

Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple