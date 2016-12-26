New Years eve is almost here so resolve to see more shows. Denver may be chilly and the holidays are over but there is no excuse not to get your fill of local venues and amazing shows this week. We have showcased national acts with massive cult followings and young local up-and-comers in our recommended section so enjoy all Denver has to offer this week.
Monday, December 26
Recommended: Fifth Annual Solo Piano Night ft. Art Lande, Jeff Jenkins & Victor Mestas @ Dazzle Jazz Club
Keep your Monday night jazzy with the fifth annual solo piano night at Dazzle. These prolific pianists are sure to delight the senses and captivate audiences of all ages. The show is renowned for the talent and skills of those they book so grab tickets now.
Also See:
Impromptu @ Appaloosa Grill
Vinyl Mondays @ The Hi Dive
Tuesday, December 27
Recommended: Avenhart + Smith House @ Lost Lake Lounge
Enjoy an easy night of Colorado locals playing folk and indie rock at Lost Lake on Tuesday night. Smith House is a four-person folk powerhouse whose name is taken from their origins living in a community house in Denver. Avenhart layers deep vocals and honest lyrics over a six-piece band that fuses Americana, blues and folk to delight the soul and listener.
Also See:
The Democracy (final night) @ Nocturne
Jazz Jam with H2 Big Band @ Dazzle Jazz Denver
Wednesday, December 28
Recommended: Backseat Vinyl @ Lost Lake Lounge
Another local band will be rocking out at Lost Lake Wednesday Night. Backseat Vinyl isa grunge rock outfit sure to get the lead out after the holiday season with the family.
Also See:
Brother’s Keeper @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Get Along @ Larimer Lounge
Thursday, December 29
Recommended: String Cheese Incident @ The 1st Bank Center
Thursday is night one for a full four days of String Cheese at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield. Back home in Colorado for New Years, the cult classic jam band is famous for their winding sets and festival presence. The good vibes that resonate from all Incident shows are world renowned, and they attract enthusiastic crowds from across the country.
[Sold Out]
Also See:
My Blue Sky @ Cervantes Other Side
Art & Soul @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
J Dirty’s Birthday Bash @ The Moon Room
Etta Ruth @ Lion’s Lair
Boombox @ The Gothic
Rooftop York @ Larimer Lounge
Wasteland Hop @ Lost Lake Lounge
Lil Mouse @ The Marquis
Sound Tribe Sector 9 @ The Fillmore
Friday, December 30
Recommended: The Beach Boys @ The Paramount
What bucket list is complete without seeing the The Beach Boys? They are the original surf rockers whose sound and image transcend time and fame. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band, The Beach Boys are touring the world playing all their original hits. Time has not stopped these hall of fame Cali boys, but grab tickets soon as this may be the last world tour they do.
Also See:
Band of Heathen’s @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Killer Gents @ Lion’s Lair
Owleye @ The Marquis
Nahko & Medicine For The People @ The Ogden
Boombox @ The Gothic
Stick Figure @ Cervantes Master Piece
DeadPhish Orchestra @ Cervantes Other Side
Gigamesh @ Bar Standard
Soft Skulls @ Lost Lake Lounge
El Ten Eleven @ Larimer Lounge
Yamn Performs Daft Punk/ Fox Street @ The Bluebird
AYFKM @ The Hi Dive
String Cheese Incident @ The 1st Bank Center
The Pink Monkey Birds @ 3 Kings Tavern
Sage Francis @ The Oriental
Sound Tribe Sector 9 @ The Fillmore
Saturday, December 31
Recommended: Sound Tribe Sector 9 @ The Fillmore
Sound Tribe is also jamming for four days straight to ring in the New Year. The electronica jam hybrid is another world renowned cult classic, and will be packing the Fillmore Auditorium for days. Originally from Georgia, Sound Tribe features funk and hip-hop influence, which pairs surprisingly well with their overall psychedelic aesthetic.
Also See:
Dwarves @ Moe’s BBQ Englewood
Big Head Todd @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Y2K 2.0 @ The Hi Dive
Katie Carter @ Lion’s Lair
In Our Element NYE Party @ The Marquis
Fox Street & Friends @ The Bluebird
40 Oz. to Freedom @ Herman’s Hideaway
A Krizz Kaliko New Years Celebration @ The Roxy
Nahko & Medicine For The People @ The Ogden
Itchy-O @ Summit Music Hall
El Ten Eleven @ Larimer Lounge
Stick Figure @ Cervantes Master Piece
Boombox @ The Gothic
The Leisure Boys @ Lost Lake Lounge
DeadPhish Orchestra @ Cervantes Other Side
Lipgloss @ Bar Standard
Fiesta de Año Nuevo @ The Church
Quixotic @ City Hall
String Cheese Incident @ The 1st Bank Center
Nathan Dean & The Damn Band @ The Grizzly Rose
The Pink Monkey Birds @ 3 Kings Tavern
Sunday, January 1
Recommended: Henry Saiz @ Beta Nightclub
Enjoy some electronica on your Sunday fun day with Henry Saiz at Beta Nightclub. New year, new you and what better way to celebrate than by dancing the night away with this skilled Spanish DJ. On an international tour, Saiz is originally from Madrid and brings that influence to the dance floor wherever he is spinning.
Also See:
The Adam Bodine Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
DJ A-L (Hangover Brunch) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
William and the Romantics @ Mercury Cafe
Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Leave a Reply