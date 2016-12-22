Denver is growing fast. Though a rising population has its downfalls, let’s not forget the good things. The Mile High had always had an incredible music scene, but now we get to sit back and watch it flourish as our local bands get larger audiences, our selection of local music grows and venues profit more. Denver music is in the spotlight. Let’s take a look back on the progress that has been made in our very own music scene, as well as some of the great shows that have come through Denver this year. And who better to ask than our local music industry themselves? Check out what these Colorado promoters, artists, bloggers and more all have to say as we all reflect on 2016.

303: Who’s your favorite Denver artist that made it big and why? ZL: Favorite Denver artist that made it big is Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats because it took so much perseverance and dedication to music on Nathaniel’s part to be able to change and evolve as an artist to become the sound that is sweeping the nation today. 303: What was the best show you saw in Denver in 2016 and why? ZL: Best show I saw in Denver was LCD Soundsystem at Red Rocks because it was one of those shows where you see all the fans so excited about the music it reignites the passion of working in the music industry.

303: What’s your favorite thing about Denver’s music scene?

ZL: We have such a network of support for the music scene here in Denver, be it radio support from CPR and KTCL, support on the promoters side put local bands on big stages so they can grow, and rabid music fans that love local. Our city has such a dynamic scene that is growing and prospering. Looking forward to seeing more amazing musicians come out of Denver.

Aimee Giese – Blogger at Greeblehaus.com



303: Who’s your favorite Denver artist that has made it big and why?

AG: While they are not a household name yet, In The Whale has been touring with huge names like Jane’s Addiction and The Toadies. That’s making it big in my book! It’s just two guys in the band, but they are so skilled, loud and raucous live – it’s easy to see why they have been touring all over the world this past year. Their new EP, Quicksand, is pretty damn good too.



303: What Denver artist(s) do you want to see make it big in 2017 and why?

AG: AMZY. I love how they started from basically ground zero in 2014 and have built a strong following through hard work. They immediately won KTCL Channel 93.3’s Hometown For The Holidays contest and parleyed that into so many gigs, and then used those concerts to show how fun and talented they are. Their song “Words” is continually on the radio here in Denver and I hope it goes national soon.



303: What was the best show you saw in Denver in 2016 and why?



AG: I’ve tallied it up, and I attended 97 concerts this year… so it’s hard to pick! A few highlights for me: Neil Finn for two nights in Boulder (my favorite musician of all time), Westword Music Showcase because it’s a great mix of locals and bands like Matt + Kim and New Politics, and lastly, Rob Zombie & Korn because they surprised me how much I liked them (and they were a blast to photograph).



303: What’s your favorite thing about Denver’s music scene?



AG: The camaraderie. You go to one band’s show and there will be three other local bands there – often times not even the same style of music. Whenever possible, they book concerts together. But I’d have to say the best example of this is when DJ Alf puts on “Frankenband” shows – he creates new bands from existing musicians and they play a set together live. Some have even recorded songs together!

Chris Zacher – CEO / Executive Director of Levitt Pavilion Denver