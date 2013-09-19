With the increase of pumpkin on menus everywhere, it’s safe to say it’s officially the beginning of the fall season. Cinnamon maybe the perfect accessory for your latte, it’s time to get the right accessories for your day-to-day look. Here a few introductory accessories that will jump start your anticipation for the season:

Wayfarer sunglasses : Aviators maybe the staple of summer with its minimal sleekness, but the perfect fit for fall is the wayfarer . The right thickness of the frame and classic styling makes the go-to for the season. A tortoise shell frame is perfect to accompany a casual easy fall day, while the bolder black frame is best for a motor polished day-to-day look (for the business man and his suits or to complete the edgier look of a motorcycle jacket. Brands like Persol , Raen Optics , Ray-Ban , and Oliver Peoples are a perfect place to start or find the shades that fit you best.

Scarf (infinity or a classic) : For me, the scarf is the casual version of a tie during the colder months. It’s the chance to add a fun pop of color to an outfit that is more or less muted in shades of gray, black, or brown. Whether it’s Fairisle, checkered, or a solid color, a scarf is a fun way to complete your fall outfit. Layered with a cardigan for preppy charm or a leather jacket or peacoat to keep the look classic are just a couple of ways to bring it into your look.