15 Denver Eateries to Savor Football Season

Football season is back. With the Buffaloes’ next game on September 21 and the Broncos’ on September 22, check out the top bars and restaurants to catch every thrilling moment of these games. From mouthwatering wings to craft beers, these spots have everything needed for an unforgettable game day experience.

Here is 303 Magazine’s guide to the Denver eateries celebrating the football season.

Slater’s 50/50

Photo courtesy of Lucy Beaugard

When: Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 3600 Blake St., Denver

The Lowdown: As Denver’s destination for elevated burgers, bacon and beer, enjoy a specialty football platter during the games. Consisting of bacon mac and cheese balls, bacon wrapped jalapeño poppers, onion rings, wings, bacon chili ballpark fries and dipping sauces, indulge in these game day eats while watching the Broncos on one of Slater’s 50/50’s 18 TVs. Or, host friends and family in its private dining room with its own TV — perfect for fantasy football leagues.

Rhein Haus

Photo courtesy of Rhein Haus Denver

When: Monday – Thursday 3 p.m. – 11 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. – 1 a.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 a.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 1415 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: Celebrate German-style with pints of beer and schnitzels at Rhein Haus this fall. View the game on big screens throughout the Bavarian bar and restaurant while enjoying weekly game day specials on pitchers, beers and shots to celebrate every touchdown. And to honor the Wisconsinites, a free kamikaze shot is poured for every Packer and Badger touchdown.

Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern

Photo courtesy of Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern

When: Monday – Thursday 3 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. – 1 a.m., Saturday 12 p.m. – 1 a.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 1417 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: Celebrating from Wisconsin to Denver, enjoy Wisconsin cheese curds, brats and wings while rooting for your favorite teams at Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern. With weekly game day deals on pitchers, beers and shots, celebrate football season Midwestern-style.

Pancho & Jane

Photo courtesy of Pancho & Jane

When: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 9.m., Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 16500 S. Golden Rd., #101, Golden

The Lowdown: With stunning views of the mountains, have tacos while watching touchdowns at Pancho & Jane. With tacos starting at $2 during each Sunday game — and football bingo with prizes of free drinks and food for Monday night football-goers — celebrate the fall sports festivities in Golden.

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Photo courtesy of Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

When: Denver: Monday – Friday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Glendale: Sunday – Thursday 3:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 3:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Boulder: Sunday – Thursday 3:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 3:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 1539 17th St., Denver; 650 S. Colorado Blvd., Glendale; 928 Pearl St., Boulder

The Lowdown: Starting Sunday, September 15, watch football every Sundays and Mondays while enjoying seafood specials at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar LoDo location. Don’t miss out on Broncos home games, where its serving orange crush cocktails ($8) and $1 off draft beers, as well as deals on the gumbo dog, sea dog, crab cake sliders and its house sweet potato chips. At Jax’ Boulder location, grab a take-home crab boil kit (from $100-$260) during home college football game days.

The Post Chicken & Beer

Photo courtesy of Lucy Beaugard

When: Business hours vary for each location

Where: 1575 Boulder St., Denver; 2200 S. Broadway, Denver; 2027 13th St., Boulder; 105 W. Emma St., Lafayette; 1258 S. Hover Rd., Longmont; 333 E. Wonderview Ave., Estes Park

The Lowdown: Kick off each game with fried chicken and cold beers at The Post Chicken & Beer. For every professional or college football game on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, enjoy $.75 wings on orders of 10 or 20, two-for-one draft brews and house wines, $4 touchdown margaritas, $10 Big Fun Drinks — such as the Mama Said Knock You Out! made with aged rum and grenadine — $7 Boilermakers — draft of El Corn and a shot of Laws House Rye Whiskey — and $15 pitchers of draft beer.

Centro Mexican Kitchen

Photo courtesy of Centro Mexican Kitchen

When: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 950 Pearl St., Boulder

The Lowdown: As the self-proclaimed University of Colorado football HQ, enjoy $10 margaritas, $8 tequila sunrise and $8 beers with Ralphie’s Roadies and their TV and speakers at Centro Mexican Kitchen. With a menu consisting of five-beer Pacific buckets for $25, two-for-$10 game day shots and $4 Sko’ Margs, pair your drinks with potato, chicken or barrio tacos ($5), wings ($13), nachos ($8) and a dip trio ($8) while rooting for the Buffs.

West End Tavern

Photo courtesy of West End Tavern on Instagram

When: Sunday – Wednesday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Thursday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 926 Pearl St., Boulder

The Lowdown: Boulder’s historic watering hole is hosting game day specials every Thursday and Saturday for the CU football season, including Sunday and Monday professional football games. With offerings like Tavern nachos, Disco fries or a game day sampler — onion rings, wings and fries — pair your game day meals with a drink special like shot and beer combos ($6-$7), $6 well drinks, $5 draft beers and $20 pitchers at West End Tavern this fall.

Atomic Cowboy

Photo courtesy of BON Communications

When: Business hours vary for each location

Where: 3237 E. Colfax Ave., Denver; 4275 Tennyson St., Denver; 141 S. Broadway, Denver; 2501 S. Dallas St., Aurora; 528 S. Tejon St., Colorado Springs; 8271 S. Quebec St., Centennial; 1100 Washington Ave., Golden

The Lowdown: From the creators behind Denver Biscuit Co. and Fat Sully’s Pizza, Atomic Cowboy is serving up slices for game day delights. Drew Shader, former CU Boulder lineman, and the team behind Atomic Cowboy have created Tailgate Kits — think Fat Sully’s hand-tossed NY pizzas with Lights Out Burger, wings, fries, chicken tenders and salads all ready to share. Either delivered or ready for pick up at every Fat Sully’s locations, try the Red Zone ($44.95) — two 20 inch giant Fat Sully’s pies with one topping) — the Audible ($47.94) — two Lights Out double smash burgers, two orders of fries, one salad and chicken tenders — the Fair Catch ($44.95) — one 20 inch Fat Sully’s pie with one topping, one salad and loaded garlic knots — or more to fit your tailgate party needs.

ShaWING Food Truck

Photo courtesy of ShaWING Kitchens

When: Daily 9 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 10040 W. 26th Ave., Lakewood

The Lowdown: Hosted by the go-to spot for Minnesota Vikings fans, Tavern on 26th, enjoy a variety of buffalo wings from ShaWING Food Truck every Sunday football game. From hot, medium and mild buffalo and garlic parmesan chicken (4/$8) or cauliflower wings (small is $9) to chicken fingers (4/$9) and buffalo sub sandwiches (6 inches $10), test your tastebuds while watching the best of football. And don’t miss out on their Pizza Logs ($3) — a crispy egg roll wrapper filled with mozzarella, pepperoni and pizza sauce.

Campus Lounge

Photo courtesy of Campus Lounge on Facebook

When: Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.; Closing hours may vary

Where: 701 S. University Blvd., Denver

The Lowdown: With the Campus Lounge’s classic all-you-can-eat wings every Monday, enjoy this offer while watching Monday night football festivities. From choices of smoked chicken wings ($17) or cauliflower wings ($14) — sauce choices of bourbon BBQ, buffalo and hot honey, and honey rubs of sweet heat and everything bagel — endlessly enjoy these bone-in wings with carrots, celery and ranch or bleu cheese while rooting for your favorite team and sipping on draft beers in pints and pitchers.

Pour House on Market

Photo courtesy of Pour House

When: Monday – Thursday 2 p.m. – 2 a.m., Friday – Saturday 12 p.m. – 2 a.m., Sunday 10:15 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 1410 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: Celebrating each football game, enjoy a specialty sports day menu at the Pour House. With buckets of Coors Light (6 cans/$24), a Mango Kicker cocktail ($9) — Bacardi Mango Chili with lime, coconut, spicy bitters and refreshing lemonade — enjoy a drink with your meal while watching the game. The PH Nachos ($13) — tortilla chips with black beans, cheese sauce, sour cream, fresh guacamole, pico de Gallo and spicy jalapeños, and elevate your experience with beef or chicken for $2 — are a delicious appetizer before diving into the PH Philly ($13) — Philly Cheesesteak with beef or chicken, a medley of green and red peppers, onions and melty Swiss cheese.

Fire on the Mountain

Photo courtesy of Fire on the Mountain on Instagram

When: Daily 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 3801 W 32nd Ave., Denver; 300 S Logan St., Unit 102, Denver

The Lowdown: As Broncos fans, Fire on the Mountain knows how to celebrate a great game. From its Buffalo FOTM Fries ($13) — hand cut fries or tots with Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and green onion — or go-to traditional bone-in, seitan, tenders or cauliflower wings (6 wings for $10.99, 3 tenders for $11 and cauliflower wings for $15) with classic sauces — mild, medium, hot, extra hot buffalo, spicy peanut, el jefe, raspberry habanero, bourbon chipotle, Jamaican jerk, lime cilantro and more — enjoy the game with your favorite flavored wings.

Society Sports and Spirits

Photo courtesy of Society Sports and Spirits on Facebook

When: Monday – Friday 3 p.m. – 2 a.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 a.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 1434 Blake St., Denver

The Lowdown: Dedicated to celebrating both sports and drinks, Society Sports and Spirits is the place to be for food and camaraderie during the football season. With an appetizer of Green Chile Nachos ($15) — including chips with grilled chicken, queso blanco, green Chile, tomatoes, onions and jalapeños — and an entree of the Royale with Cheese ($16) — double quarter pounder with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and its classic burger sauce — celebrate touchdowns, wins and even loses with good food.

ViewHouse

Photo courtesy of ViewHouse on Facebook

When: Business hours vary for each location

Where: 2015 Market St., Denver; 7101 S. Clinton St., Centennial; 2680 W. Main St., Littleton; 7114 Campus Dr., Colorado Springs

The Lowdown: Designer to cater to sports fans with indoor and outdoor flatscreens, watch game day highlights and touchdowns at ViewHouse. With a menu dedicated to the season of tailgating, try a selection of sharable bites like the giant Post-Game Pretzel ($27) with fondue and honey butter, Touchdown Wings Platter ($36) or the Quarterback Quesadilla ($18) with homemade molcajete guacamole. And try the 46 oz. Super Bowl cocktail ($35) to celebrate your favorite team with friends.

Did we miss your favorite restaurant that’s celebrating football season this year? Let us know in the comments below!