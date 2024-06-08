8 Pride-Inspired Food, Drink and Celebrations Throughout Denver

From parades to drag bingo, there is something enriching for everyone to celebrate Pride this month in Denver. From events hosted by Dairy Block’s Blockwide Pride and Denver PrideFest, make sure to fuel up while celebrating the joys of Pride.

With restaurants crafting new drinks and dishes celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and its organizations – find ways to learn, donate and party through our guide below.

Snooze A.M. Eatery

Photo courtesy of Snooze A.M. Eatery

When: May 30 – July 3

Where: Various locations

The Lowdown: As an inclusive breakfast restaurant, Snooze A.M. Eatery is celebrating Pride with colorful pancakes – buttermilk pancakes filled with white chocolate chips and all-natural rainbow sprinkles, toppings include a drizzle of sweet cream, whipped mascarpone and even more sprinkles. You’re doing good not only to your sweet tooth but also to The Trevor Project, where .25 cents from each sold Pride Pancake goes to the life-saving mission to end suicide among LGBTQ+ individuals.

The Post Chicken & Beer

Photo courtesy of The Post Chicken & Beer on Instagram

When: June 1-30

Where: Various locations

The Lowdown: The You Do You – a tasty new mango guava fruited sour ale is on the menu at The Post Chicken & Beer. A kettle-soured wheat ale has a tart and vibrant tropical flavor, with a malt chosen for balance between dry finish and pillowy mouthfeel. And with every pint, a portion of proceeds goes to One Colorado – an advocacy organization that promotes quality for LGBTQ+ Coloradans.

Leven Deli Co.

Photo courtesy of Leven Deli Co.

When: June 1-30

Where: 123 W. 12th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: This modern deli in the Golden Triangle is celebrating with the Pink Pony Cocktail – vodka, house-made lemon syrup, lavender, soda water and a dash of edible glitter. Enjoy Pride at Leven Deli Co., where $1 from each cocktail sold will be donated to The Center on Colfax, which is a safe space for Denver’s LGBTQ+ community.

Olive & Finch

Photo courtesy of Olive & Finch

When: June 1-30

Where: Various locations

The Lowdown: Honoring Pride month, Olive & Finch is featuring limited time additions to its scratch-made delicacies. Specifically, enjoy colorful and creative treats through the Pride-themed cookie decorating kits ($45), rainbow Jello shots and tasty cupcakes this June.

Kachina Cantina

Photo courtesy of Kachina Cantina

When: June 1-30

Where: 1890 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: Mixing glitter and tequila, Kachina Cantina is supporting the LGBTQ+ community through $1 donations to the Transgender Center of the Rockies from each Glitter-ita ($13) sold. The drink – a festive margarita made from organic butterfly tea-infused tequila, agave syrup, lime and a glitter rim – is a fun and flavorful way to celebrate Pride.

Poka Lola Social Club

Photo courtesy of Poka Lola Social Club

When: June 1-30

Where: 1850 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: With donations of $1 from sales of each P.S. Love Is Love cocktail to the Transgender Center of the Rockies, Poka Lola Social Club is sharing the Pride vibes with a Grey Goose cocktail. Including flavors of passionfruit and vanilla, this drink ($15) is kicking off Poka Lola’s Pride festivities. Check out its month-long specialty menu starting June 8 on its website.

Blanchard Family Wines

Photo courtesy of Blanchard Family Wines

When: June 1-30

Where: 1855 Blake St., Suite 120, Denver

The Lowdown: Mixing wine and macarons, Blanchard Family Wines is matching this month’s vibes with a sparkling wine Pride flight ($24). The pairing includes three sparkling tasters – topped with three flavors of cotton candy – as well as a Pride macaron. With flavors like orange cream, pink lemonade and watermelon, don’t miss out on this fruity and fun experience at this winery.

Denver Milk Market and LoDough Bakery

Photo courtesy of Denver Milk Market

When: June 16-23

Where: 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100, Denver

The Lowdown: Denver’s Milk Market is going all out this Pride month with specialty Drag Queen Bingo and menu offerings. On June 20, 22 and 23, stop by for Drag Queen trivia, revues and brunches – the latter including bottomless mimosas. And from June 21-23, stop by LoDough Bakery to try its Pride special, Rainbow Croissants – filled with mixed berry jam – and Unicorn Cakes. The bakery will make a donation for every purchase to One Colorado.

