Try Tacos With a Twist at Pancho & Jane

From the team behind The Eddy Taproom & Hotel, their new restaurant – Pancho & Jane – is bringing a rebellious twist on tacos and cocktails to Golden. The menu focuses on Mexican cuisine, featuring unique taco fillings and classic entrées.

Mixing pops of color with a classic Western aesthetic and incorporating an outdoor to-go window for food and drink pick-up – the eatery offers shareable appetizers and on-theme drinks to enjoy inside or on their dog-friendly patio.

“We know that Golden is all about consistent service, drinks and food, and we plan to keep pushing ourselves to create the best overall atmosphere for our guests,” says Ben Shapiro, Director of Food and Beverage at Pancho & Jane. Since opening in May, “The overall reception has been outstanding,” says Shapiro. “Our unique bathrooms are a talking point, as each one is decorated differently and one even has a disco ball in it.”

Created by Colorado-based designer, Studio R, Pancho & Jane encapsulates you in vibrant colors, Western imagery and neon bathrooms. Evoking a distinct rebellious and outlaw spirit, the team took inspiration from the adventurous stories of Francisco “Pancho” Villa – a Mexican revolutionary leader during the 20th century – and Jane Kirkham – a 19th-century stagecoach bandit in Colorado.

“We wanted something out of the box and memorable, and not your typical taco joint,” says Renée Augustine, Principal Interior Designer at Studio R. “The bright and bold color palette was inspired by what you would see in Mexico. Our mix of more industrial materials, concrete steel, rusted rebar, warmed stained woods are juxtaposed with turquoise colored ceramic tiles, hot pink banquettes, and hot pink cowhide entry benches add to the excitement,” she says.“Unexpected fun was our end goal!”

As Judge’s Choice Creative winner for Denver’s 2023 Top Taco Festival, Pancho & Jane’s Chef de Cuisine, Nate Andzulis, brings The Eddy Taproom & Hotel’s flavors and down-to-earth vibes to the new eatery. Locally sourced, he features scratch-made tacos and Mexican family-style sides focused on vegetables. “This approach aims to offer diners a unique and dynamic culinary experience that stays true to the rebellious and creative essence of Pancho & Jane,” says Shapiro.

Their seasonal menu includes tacos ($6-$7), with filling choices of chicken, carnitas, suadero – confit beef belly – lamb birria, chorizo and potatoes, crispy fish, grilled shrimp gobernador and crispy brussel sprouts – each served a la carte on a Yoli Tortilleria, an heirloom red corn tortilla. You can make it “outlaw style” by requesting cheese and black magic sauce for $1.

If you’re in the mood for an entrée, it offers birria quesadillas ($13), Bandit burritos ($14) and Burro bowls ($14). Offering shareable dishes, appetizers bring everyone together, like the Bandit Bites ($10) – Mexican “fried” rice balls – and Instagram-worthy queso flameado ($14), which is Oaxaca cheese, chorizo and poblanos, mixed and topped with tequila that’s set on fire. Don’t miss the scratch-made salsas, like the extra spicy Outlaw Sauce – salsa Negra with onions, jalapeños and mayo.

At the 30-seat, blue-tiled bar the bartenders aren’t only in charge of making drinks – they play the music on a record player atop the table. And soon, Pancho & Jane will debut a weekly vinyl program.

Besides enjoying the music, try vibrant taqueria-style drinks including house-made Jane Margaritas ($9 for a glass, $45 for a pitcher), Pancho Palomas ($9 for a glass, $45 for a pitcher) and cocktails – like the Stagecoach Old Fashioned ($15), made from Corazón Reposado, Del Maguey Mezcal, Rumhaven coconut and Angostura bitters. As well, the eatery has partnered with Golden’s CODA Brewing Co. for Mexican corn lager ($9).

If unsure what to try, Shapiro recommends “trying our carnitas taco, which is made with braised carnitas, avocado aioli, ramen noodle slaw and black magic sauce, paired with Jane’s Margarita. The acidity and citrus notes of the margarita will cut through the richness of the braised pork and avocado aioli, while the refreshing lime complements the tangy black magic sauce.”

Pancho & Jane is located at 16500 S Golden Road, Suite 101, Golden. It is open Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

All photos courtesy of Pancho & Jane.