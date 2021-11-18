A Local’s Guide to a Golden Getaway

Just 12 miles from Denver, Golden’s small-town American charm makes it a perfect late-fall destination to relax, recharge and reinspire before the holiday season. The former gold rush town serves as a basecamp for a great weekend of mountain exploring and enticing drinking and dining experiences. Really, it’s a Denverite’s gem for its ability to offer a mountain getaway, minus the long drive.

Where To Stay

Located near the banks of Clear Creek with glorious mountain views, The Eddy Taproom & Hotel is an ideal spot to plant roots for the night. Since its opening in June 2021, the recreation-oriented hotel has been showing Denverites and Colorado tourists alike the true charm of historic Golden.

Each of the boutique hotel’s 49 rooms features stylish décor that pays homage to Golden’s industrial past while still being outfitted with modern amenities. Similar to the convergence of old and new in the town itself, the industrial-style architecture is thoughtful with its tasteful pops of color and luxury bath products. Certain rooms offer bunk-style accommodations for families or larger groups — plus the hotel is dog-friendly so you don’t have to leave your furry family member behind.

You can unroll your mat with RISE Yoga for custom online yoga classes fit to your room’s layout and grab a latte after at your floor’s coffee bar and pantry. The two private rooftop patios promise undisturbed views of the Rocky Mountains to soak in as you sip your morning cup of joe. Ditch the car and make sure to utilize the hotel’s free e-bike and mountain bike rentals for quick access to Clear Creek or to head downtown for the day.

Centennial State Special: show your Colorado ID for a discounted room rate and two free beers from the taproom.

What To Do

Golden’s downtown strip authentically encapsulates the Mountain West. Browse unique antique shops and local cafes and taverns with the mountain backdrop watching over you. Located just a five-minute bike ride from The Eddy, the assortment of galleries and one-of-a-kind stores make it an excellent opportunity to purchase holiday gifts for your loved ones that they’ll be sure to remember. Make a note to check out Spinster Sisters Co. for locally made bath and body products, or stop by one of the many recreation outfitters for your next adventure fit.

If you’re looking to really cheers to the season, go to the Holiday Market at the Foothills Art Center. Open until December 29, this cool shopping destination features artisan gifts and other special holiday items.

After, pay a visit to one of Golden’s many craft breweries. Golden produces more beer than any other town on Earth — most of it at Coors Brewery, which should reopen for tours in early 2022. Or, learn more about Golden’s history at Buffalo Bill’s Grave & Museum, a park-based tribute to cowboy and Indian days. For the science lover in all of us, the Mines Museum of Earth Science serves as the state repository for Colorado’s mineral heritage and showcases the most extensive public collection of minerals from Colorado.

If you’re looking to get in a last dose of adventure before winter weather sets in, head up Clear Creek Trail for a mid-day hike. Open dawn to dusk, this trail runs along 10th Street from Ford Street to the 6th Avenue bridge. It really feels like a stroll in Golden’s heart.

Where To Eat + Drink

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Golden Mill, downtown Golden’s second food hall, has great options to grab a bite between the day’s activities. It opened in April 2021 and is always bustling with activity between its “pour wall” with more than 40 craft beers and five food stations that will satisfy everyone’s tastebuds.

For an old-school Golden experience, stop by Golden City Brewery, known as Golden’s “second-largest brewery.” Founded in 1993 by two geologists, Charlie and Janine Sturdavant, the brewery produces legendary red and pale ales, in addition to a few other brews.

The Eddy Taproom was built with locals in mind. The inviting atmosphere draws in the community to sip and dine in style. The Eddy offers an ever-rotating assortment of craft beer on tap and an impressive display of signature cocktails. The Smoked Old Fashioned ($14) is definitely a grand slam for its immersive presentation. Take your drink outside on the lawn, complete with firepits and scenic views, or stay cozy inside immersed with local art on the walls. Every Friday and Saturday night there’s live music from town-favorite local artists.

The Eddy Taproom & Hotel is located at 1640 8th St., Golden. Book your stay here.

All photography courtesy of The Eddy Taproom & Hotel, unless otherwise stated.