8 Rejuvenating Wellness Spas and Retreats Near Denver

A getaway doesn’t have to mean traveling far. Folks in the Denver Metro area have plenty of choices when they want to relax, including numerous wellness spas and retreats.

A visit to one of these centers rejuvenates your senses and enhances your physical wellness. It also rewards your psyche and soul. Add these destinations to your next long holiday weekend to-do list and celebrate with a healthy indulgence.

Can soaking in mineral springs enhance wellness? Just ask anyone who has ever used Epsom salts, which consist of magnesium — the answer is a decided yes. Soak up the mineral waters that fill the personal cedar hot tubs at Sunwater Spa in Manitou Springs. While you relax in the mineral-rich waters, soak up the mountain views that surround you.

Your 90-minute soak session also provides access to the sauna, two cold plunges and the indoor saline pool area.

If you want the ultimate massage experience, head to Five Wellbeing Spa in Littleton, CO. They’ve been named the Best of Denver again in 2024, holding a tradition that began 40 years ago through curating a luxurious spa experience.

Their magic lies in their add-on treatments, such as lymphatic dry brushing. Your lymphatic system maintains your body’s fluid balance but can become blocked, leading to swelling and health issues. They also offer cupping, Reiki and sound baths.

The Garden of the Gods Resort in Colorado Springs features Strata—a concierge medicine facility and spa offering a complete wellness program.

You’ll find Strata Med for health and wellness, Strata Spa for spa and salon services and Strat Fit for fitness classes and athletic performance. Whether you’re taking a morning spin class to jumpstart your day or are looking for a complete wellness program, Strata is your go-to for wellness spas and retreats near Denver.

Photo Courtesy of The Broadmoor Resort on Facebook

The luxurious Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs makes the ideal backdrop for a wellness retreat near Denver. The five-star resort spares no expense to make your visit rejuvenating and relaxing. From the dry saunas infused with Pink Himalayan Salt Walls and steam rooms to oxygen rooms and fireplace lounges, you’ll find any excuse to not lift a finger.

Photo courtesy of Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort and Spa.

Relax amongst the rustic touches and mountain views at Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort and Spa. Located in Tebernash, Devil’s Thumb Ranch features the Ranch Creek Spa where guests can find a little piece of heaven in the beautiful, hand-hewn log spa nestled in a peaceful meadow amid the property’s lush valley. Choose from multiple services, including massages, facials, soaks and scrubs.

Photo courtesy of the Brown Palace Hotel and Spa on Facebook

Stay a little closer to home and enjoy a day at the spa at the Brown Palace. Located in downtown Denver, the Brown Palace Hotel holds court on 17th Street, where it offers an array of luxurious treatments with its in-house spa. Custom spa treatments are created with the Colorado climate and lifestyle in mind. Cap off any spa experience with afternoon tea in the hotel’s iconic atrium filled with decorative stained glass and the sounds of music from the grand piano.

The Stupa at Drala Mountain Center. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Less of a spa and more of a wellness retreat center, the Drala Mountain Center is known for its yoga and meditation retreats. The property is also open to daily visitors wanting to explore nearby trails and see the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The center offers both in-person and online retreats featuring mindfulness and meditation in the Buddhist tradition. Cultivate self-love or form a deeper connection with your family and the Earth.

Photo courtesy of The Oxford Hotel on Facebook

The Oxford Club and Spa at the Oxford Hotel in Denver is the perfect place for a refreshing wellness session after a long work week. It features a state-of-the-art fitness center, and becoming a member nets you sweet spa discounts.

Indulge in a customized bath experience after exercising. You can start with a dry brush exfoliation and a neck and shoulder massage before slipping beneath the water. Beautify yourself for the evening with a hydrating facial or get a full body wrap complete with seawater gel to revitalize your cells.

Rejuvenating Wellness Spas Near Denver

Who says you must jet off to a Caribbean island to enjoy quality relaxation? Denver makes it easy to unwind with a wide selection of rejuvenating wellness spas and retreats. Add these hotspots to your next staycation adventure and enjoy the ultimate in R&R without going far from home.