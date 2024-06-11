Wellness Elevated at the Garden of the Gods Resort

Wellness travel has become a major trend, with travelers increasingly seeking opportunities to rejuvenate their minds and bodies while on the road. No longer is wellness just an amenity – it’s an entire experience that guests expect from hotels and resorts. Today’s wellness-minded traveler looks for properties that offer dedicated wellness programs, experiences and design elements incorporated into the entire stay. In-room amenities like yoga mats, fitness equipment, healthier minibar snacks, air purifiers, aromatherapy and circadian lighting are becoming standard.

Since the end of the pandemic, travelers have pushed beyond the general walls of wellness, looking to leave hotels and resorts feeling renewed and healthier than when they arrived. The broad concept of wellness now reaches far beyond the confines of spa time and hotels have taken notice, including a local Colorado resort.

Perched atop a mesa in Colorado Springs, the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club offers the ultimate escape where recreation and relaxation reign supreme. What was once a private members-only retreat, Garden of the Gardens Resort is no longer a “hidden gem” for the elite, it is now one of the top wellness retreats in the country for everyone to enjoy.

On the heels of a massive $40 million renovation last summer, Garden of the Gods Resort has made a name for itself with the best views of Garden of the Gods and its ultimate self-care experience with its partnership with Strata Integrated Wellness program.

All About Wellness at Strata

Garden of the Gods Resort has brought the concept of concierge medicine to wellness-focused travelers staying at the resort with the addition of Strata in 2016. Grounded in three key integrated disciplines: Strata Med (health and wellness), Strata Spa (spa and salon) and Strata Fit (fitness and performance), Strata is a one-stop-shop for all your health and wellness needs.

Strata Med

Strata wellness center at Garden of the Gods Resort. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Through their patient-centric, personalized and proactive healthcare experience, Strata offers a full menu of medical services that blend both Western medicine and Eastern holistic approaches to care in the areas of functional medicine, internal medicine, structural medicine and mindful well-being.

Administering these services, the Strata staff comprises of more than 40 experts, including cardiologist and industry leader Dr. Michael J. Barber, Behavioral Health Specialist Dr. Whitney Harper, Internal Medicine & Lifestyle Medicine expert Dr. Sheila Bee and many more. New to Strata, Dr. Sheila S. Bee, MD, focuses on ‘Relationship Programming,’ which includes coping with stress, resiliency training and examining whole health from a holistic perspective. She is launching weekly SMART (Stress Management and Resiliency Training) Courses in 2024 where participants set goals in the pillars of Lifestyle Medicine to help build and nurture the ability to grow from stress instead of becoming distressed.

Strata has also recently partnered with the Lyda Hill Institute (at UCCS Clinic), to offer tailored programs centered on addressing trauma incorporating somatic work (acupuncture, massage, yoga), creative therapies (yoga, art, writing), outdoor immersions (deep listening, animal therapy) and even augmented reality, in addition to counseling. And because this kind of personalized and professional health care never comes cheap or is often not covered by insurance, Strata recently announced a partnership with Kaiser Permanente.

To get started, be sure to contact their wellness coordinator to set up your complimentary discovery session at 719.493.9677.

Strata Spa

Glow up with a Hydrafacial from Strata. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

If you’ve planned your vacation at Garden of the Gods Resort, the best way to experience Strata is with an entire wellness day with Strata Spa. Choose from a whole host of services including facials, massages, hydration and sensory flotation experiences, plus an extensive offering of Ayurvedic services that include a mind-body balancing experience, Abhyanga with dosha-specific oils, facial massages with kansa wand and so much more.

Strata Fit

Fitness classes with a view at Garden of the Gods Resort. Photo provided by Garden of the Gods Resort.

Or if your wellness journey needs to push beyond a spa day, break a sweat with one of the many group fitness classes. Strata Fit spans 10,000 sq. ft. of multiple-use space that includes everything from an indoor cycling studio and TRX suspension training system to a Pilates Reformer studio and power plate vibration training machines. Plus, unlimited group fitness classes such as yoga, pilates, HIIT, Sculpt and more are included in your stay. Or step outside and enjoy the views with one of their many outdoor fitness classes.

The journey is yours to choose. Whether you want to enjoy a day at the spa or begin your journey toward an integrated and holistic approach to health and wellbeing, Strata at Garden of the Gods Resort is where it all begins.

Cuisine that supports your wellness journey

Grand View restaurant at Garden of the Gods Resort. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Beyond the walls of wellness at Strata, you’ll find the resort supports your wellness journey with nourishing cuisine. Under the guidance of seasoned Executive Chef, Nathan Gresham, the resort offers a variety of locally sourced, farm-to-table dining options, including its main course — the Grand View restaurant. Chef Gresham works closely with the dieticians and nutritionists at Strata to create healthy menu options, as well as local and regional purveyors to ensure the freshest quality ingredients available.

Grand View restaurant was completely reimagined with a globally inspired menu that focuses on thoughtful preparations of ingredients that are sourced locally, regionally and seasonally. The food and beverage program is just as impressive as Grand View’s namesake with stunning views of Garden of the Gods which can be admired through floor-to-ceiling windows offering a dining experience enriched and enveloped by nature. It’s a dining experience that is just as healing as your wellness treatments at Strata.

Rooms that relax and rejuvenate

Views of Garden of the Gods from the hotel room balcony at the resort. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Respecting the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape, low-slung buildings and guest rooms at the resort, blend in with the landscape to keep the red rock formations the start of the show.

The mountainfront guest rooms and suites at the resort lodge offer some of the best views of the Garden of the Gods. From your private balcony or patio, it’s easy to enjoy the layers of beauty with views of Pikes Peak snow-capped mountains butted against the red rocks and green hillside that make up the Garden of the Gods park.

Views of Garden of the Gods from your room or suite. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Each of the suites offers a separate living room, wet bar and dining room area, plus luxe amenities to create a residential ambiance complimented by wellness touches from in-room meditations available on TVs to essential oil sprays and in-room yoga kit with a mat, strap and two blocks to continue or get started your yoga practice while at the resort.

Beyond the Lodge, cottages and casitas offer more private accommodations with enhanced privacy and additional space with one, two and three-bedroom options.

Visiting Garden of the Gods

Hiking at Garden of the Gods. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Stop staring and go experience the Garden of the Gods for yourself. The red rocks you see from your room are just a short five-minute drive away if you’re itching to explore, and explore you should! A hike at Garden of the Gods is the perfect way to round out your wellness experience at the resort.

The always-free-to-the-public park boats 21 miles of hiking trails, incredible mountain views and a chance to experience the red rocks up close. The popularity of this destination has led to shuttle services in and out of the park and the frequent breaking for tourist traffic taking photos of deer, are minor infractions for the chance to experience the park’s beauty.

Discover how to enjoy a well-rounded wellness experience by booking your stay at Garden of the Gods Resort.