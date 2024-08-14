Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 8/14 – 8/18

This week in Denver, you can start with the ol’ Beach Boys and end with Ice Spice, grab some Palisade Peaches or attend a “Tomato Fight Dinner.” The 6th Annual Lucha Libre returns at Museo de las Americas, along with Bright Nights at Four Mile Historic Park, the Park Hill Art Festival, and the 9th Annual Teddy Bear Clinic at the Denver Zoo.
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys are still around, and it’s been a long while — more than half a century worth — of making music. The current touring lineup includes original member Mike Love and longtime member Bruce Johnston. There’s no better way to enjoy summer than with The Beach Boys at the outdoor Levitt Pavilion.
Photo credit AXS
The Marías
The Marías are an indie pop band hailing from LA. They perform their music in both English and Spanish. The Australian rock band Automatic will open for The Marías at their stop in the Mission Ballroom for The Submarine Tour.
Photo credit AXS
Atmosphere
Hip-hop duo Atmosphere, consisting of rapper Slug (Sean Daley) and DJ/producer Ant (Anthony Davis), returns to Red Rocks for another year with openers Method Man & Redman, Deltron 3030, NOFUN!, and Skratch Bastid.
Photo credit AXS
Ice Spice
Ice Spice is a 24-year-old American rapper from the Bronx, New York City. She has exploded in fame in the last few years and continues to make waves in the music industry. Her genres are mainly considered hip-hop and drill — head to the Fillmore with your “baddie friend” and do ya dance for Ice Spice’s Y2K! World Tour live.
Photo credit Visit Denver
Alley Soundscapes: Casino Perosi
For this week’s Alley Soundscapes, Casino Perosi is the featured artist. Perosi is a local Denver artist with soulful, grooving, Spanglish-singing, his Cuban guitar, and Latin, R&B / pop blend. He will play originals, covers, along with live-looped instrumentals — something for everyone.
Photo credit Dairy Block website
Tomato Fight Dinner
Make a reservation and try out the Tomato Fight Dinner with Osteria Marco. This event is one-night-only with a prix fixe menu of antipasti, insalate, pasta, an entrée and dessert. For just a tease of what guests can expect: house made burrata, spinach and ricotta agnolotti, a New York strip and lemon almond cake.
Photo credit Visit Denver
Peachfest Summer Farmers Market
This fourth installment of the Summer Farmers Market Series includes this month’s Peachfest Market. The market celebrates the best Palisade Peaches of the season, beside farm-fresh produce, baked goods, local meats, treats, handcrafted items and much more. The free event includes over 100 local vendors indoors and more than 20 outdoor vendors.
Photo credit Curate: A Local Mercantile / Eventbrite
Baby Goat Happy Hour
Guided Goat Hikes will be providing goats for this happy hour with Ironton Distillery. The event is free to attend and may be paired with a refreshing beverage.
Photo credit Hannah Markley / hrmarkley / Unsplash.com
Cake Pop Event at Makers Market Park Meadows
POPsuxbySamara will be present at this cake pop event with their hand-rolled and hand-dipped cake pops, sure to have artistic designs. There will be 50+ local vendors surrounding Park Meadows to offer clothing, jewelry, art, Colorado food items, gift items, home decor and more.
Photo credit Makers Market Colorado / Facebook
Pearls Before Swine
For the Denverite who loves oysters, roast pig and 818 Tequila — this is your Sunday spot this week. Unlimited oysters and “melt-in-your-mouth roast pig” will be available to guests while sipping on 818 Tequila cocktails on the Call Me Pearl patio. Those who purchase the Pig Roast & Oyster Shuck will receive $2 off 818 Tequila cocktails through the evening.
Photo credit Call Me Pearl / Facebook
Mixed Taste: Aurora Borealis & Wood Type Printing
Rodney Viereck and Rick Griffith will be speaking on the topics of Aurora Borealis and Wood Type Printing at this Mixed Taste event where everyone finds common ground between back-to-back lectures on unrelated topics. The audience steps in following the two 20-minute speeches, finding connections between the subjects. Bobby LeFebre will host this off-beat series at the MCA Denver.
Photo credit Museum of Contemporary Art Denver / Eventbrite
Adult Night at Bright Nights
Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc. is the largest producer of Chinese lantern festivals in North America, and Bright Nights is Four Mile Historic Park’s collaboration with the company. Bright Nights is the only opportunity to experience a Tianyu festival in the Mountain West. Adult Nights are the perfect chance to take your special someone on a romantic date night, or coworkers for a corporate gathering, or even just take some solo time in the park to appreciate art.
Photo credit Four Mile Historic Park / Facebook
6th Annual Lucha Libre
Hugo’s Lucha Libre is a wrestling school that promotes Lucha Libre in Colorado, and has done so since 2014. Famous wrestlers include Dr. Wagner, negro Casas, Mascara Sagrada, Atlantis and more. The aim is to support local talents through these shows and bring authentic Lucha Libre from Mexico to Colorado, in effort of uplifting Mexican culture.
Photo credit Museo de las Americas
9th Annual Teddy Bear Clinic
The Teddy Bear Clinic is presented in partnership with Children’s Hospital Colorado. For those who find themselves in the Zoo Gardens, there will be volunteers and staff in interactive stations to provide “medical checkups” and procedures on kids’ stuffed animals, while also educating the little ones on healthy habits, as well as a lesson on how the animal care specialists and veterinarians care for the animal family of the Denver Zoo.
Photo credit Visit Denver
Park Hill Art Festival – Summer Edition
The outdoor juried fine art/fine craft show of Park Hill returns for its 11th year. Come by and browse through the paintings, sculptures, metals, glass works, printmakings/drawings, ceramics, mixed medias, jewelries, woods, fibers and photography. It’s never a bad day spent when its surrounded by beautiful art, talented artists and the shade of the trees on a warm summer Sunday.
Photo credit Colorado Art Weekend
- 303 Magazine
- 303 Music
- alley soundscapes
- atmosphere
- Call Me Pearl
- colorado
- Curate Mercantile
- Denver
- denver music
- denver zoo
- Faith Malinowski
- fillmore auditorium
- four mile historic park
- ice spice
- Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse
- Levitt Pavilion
- MCA Denver
- Museo de las Americas
- Osteria Marco
- Park Hill
- peachfest
- red rocks
- Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- The Beach Boys
- the marias
Discover more from 303 Magazine
Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.