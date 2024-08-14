Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 8/14 – 8/18

Aug. 15, 7 p.m.Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver, CO$15 – $45

Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc. is the largest producer of Chinese lantern festivals in North America, and Bright Nights is Four Mile Historic Park’s collaboration with the company. Bright Nights is the only opportunity to experience a Tianyu festival in the Mountain West. Adult Nights are the perfect chance to take your special someone on a romantic date night, or coworkers for a corporate gathering, or even just take some solo time in the park to appreciate art.

Photo credit Four Mile Historic Park / Facebook