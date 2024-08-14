This Week In Concerts — Cupcakke, Atmosphere, Sierra Ferrell, Grafix, Santigold and More

After a taste of fall this past weekend, Denver’s back to its hot summer self, and the shows we’ve got this week are even hotter! Here’s the goods:

Legendary hip-hop duo Atmosphere is bringing their fiery live show to Red Rocks on 8/16, and as if their presence wasn’t enough, they’ve got Method Man & Redman, Deltron 3030, NOFUN! AND Skratch Bastid along for the ride to make sure the show is rippin’ all night long. Known for their pioneering brand of rap and the talent they’ve accumulated on their Rhymesayers label, this is an evening to get to by any means possible.

West Virginia songstress Sierra Ferrell swings through the Mission Ballroom on 8/16 with Arkansas native Nick Shoulders coming along as support. A pairing like this will guarantee a magical evening with some of the finest songwriting you’ll hear today. Get there early and make sure you don’t miss a note.

Denver jam-tronica trio Evanoff is headed to Meow Wolf for a wild and weird evening on 8/16. Evanoff has been tearing up the jam scene and the festival circuit for years, so don’t miss the chance to catch them in such an intimate venue.

The rest of this week’s shows are below! Stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

8/16—Jeremy Olander

8/17—Anish Kumar

8/15—Twenty One Pilots

8/16—Twenty One Pilots

8/17—Jhene Aiko

8/18—Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake

8/15—Sicknote with Sinistarr and Shoebox

8/16—Secret Tape with Lord Genmu, ZOF and Wylie Cable

8/17—Frequent with Hudson Lee, Paark, Rissan, Zane Schaffer, Sebastian Vydra, O-Prime Delta, Artifact Generator and Xynree

8/20—Funkmod with Waylo, Geezydubz, FauHx and DNA Proxi

8/15—S E E N with Ceiva, Transiit, Sekizo and Centauri

8/16—Saint Rigal with Theta Burn, Black Noise, Tripulationz and Foxi Proxi

8/17—Upscale Patio Party

8/14—Sunny Sweeney

8/16—Ridgeliners with Tall As The Mountain

8/17—Thurston

8/15—The Aristocrats

8/16—The Aristocrats

8/17—King Buzzo with Trevor Dunn and JD Pinkus

8/18—Freddy Jones Band

8/15—SHiFT ft. Taiki Nulight with Notion, Nestra and Mark McNulty

8/15—Fireside On The Mountain with Sun Jr. and Bottlerocket Hurricane

8/17—Illiterate Light with King Cardinal and Drew Dvorchak Band

8/15—Borgore

8/16—Bijou

8/16—DNB Ops: Grafix X Basstri

8/17—Jaenga

8/17—Rodriguez Jr.

8/14—Dialup with On The Dot

8/14—Piano Lounge: Connor Terrones

8/15—saje (Two Shows)

8/15—Piano Lounge: Sonya Walker

8/16—Sister City Music Sessions

8/16—Miguel Espinoza Fusion

8/16—Ojo De Luna

8/16—Piano Lounge: Alex Trujillo Bossa Duo

8/17—Tony Exum Jr. (2 Shows)

8/18—Jon Wirtz

8/19—Hot Tomatoes Dance Orchestra

8/20—OKAN

8/15—Seattle Kay with Spinning Jenny, Perennial and Hala Hooper

8/16—The Palms with Future.Exboyfriend and Big Pinch

8/17—Porridge with The Noisy Residents and Silver & Gold

8/18—School Of Rock Denver

8/16—Green Typewriters with A Strange Happening and Van Death

8/17—Bitter Boxer with Dead Failure and Duncan Coker Band

8/14—Protest The Hero with ’68 and Greyhaven

8/16—Bay Ledges with Co-Stanza

8/17—Mind Incision with Leveler, Purge The Heretics and Burning Through Darkness

8/20—Cupcakke

8/16—The Frontmen

8/14—Hump Day Funk Jam

8/15—Dave Randon Trio

8/16—Diana Castro & The Big Time

8/17—Wonderbread

8/18—Venus Cruz

8/19—Monday Night Jazz

8/20—B3 Jazz Jam

8/14—Blööd Ôath with Cheap Perfume and A Giant Dog

8/15—Welcome Back with Violet Visionaries, Rosebay and Bruha

8/16—Bitchflower with Red Light Ritual and In Plain Air

8/17—Snowflyer with The Fresh & Onlys and Flaural

8/20—Pulsifier with Anvil and Among The Bodies

8/15—Phooey with Black Hole Boogie Band and Blue Ribbon Band

8/16—Garrett Dix

8/16—Denver Progressive House

8/16—Open House: Free Wifi with Jovan, MANUS and Morty

8/17—Los Mocochetes with Council Of Word, Transmutation and Mux Mool

8/17—Dubby Dooya with Suite

8/17—Open House: Fuse with Mr. Kyle, Kobe Cafe and Stonee

8/18—Medio Genio with Liquid Suede and Chloe Hines

8/14—Dan Spencer with Dan Codiga and Seth Beamer

8/15—Driftwood with All Through The Night

8/16—John R. Miller with Joe’s Truck Stop and Jake Luna

8/17—Club XCX

8/18—Desperate Electric with Chronologue, Lady Los and Grace Devine

8/20—The Burkharts with Telecine and Surprise Soup

8/13—BANNERS

8/15—Hot Freaks

8/16—Grateful Dub with Roots Of Creation

8/17—Red Wanting Blue

8/19—Together Pangea

8/16—Evanoff with Terrawave

8/14—Santigold with Troy Baker

8/15—The Marias with Automatic

8/16—Sierra Ferrell with Nick Shoulders

8/20—The Struts with Barns Courtney

8/14—Tim Wendel Quartet feat. Carl Schultz

8/15—The Matt Fuller Quartet

8/16—GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

8/17—Daruma

8/18—Jeff Hamilton/Akiko Tsuruga/Steve Kovalcheck Trio

8/16—Blink 303 with Sweater Destroyer

8/18—Nikki Zamora

8/17—The Crane Wives with Hayward Williams

8/15—Maro

8/16—The Exile Follies

8/14—The Revivalists with Spoon and Whitney

8/15—The Revivalists with Spoon and Whitney

8/16—Atmosphere with Method Man & Redman, Deltron 3030, NOFUN! and Skratch Bastid

8/17—Big Wild with Poolside and Twen

8/18—O.A.R. with Fitz & The Tantrums and DJ Logic

8/20—Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Futurebirds

8/16—Casino Perosi

8/16—Shelvis & the Roustabouts

8/17—Anna Walsh

8/17—Best Kept Secret

8/20—JD Cordlé and Cris Zambrano

8/16—Warley

8/16—Endear with Tezca and Frantarctica

8/17—Zenith with Amish Drive-By, Anti-formula and Indecisive

8/15—Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir with Lines Of Drift

8/16—Plastic Mystic with Same Dude, Sour Magic and Weird(er)

8/15—Mac Sabbath

8/17—Sunny Day Real Estate

8/19—Lil Lotus

8/16—Brandi Cyrus

8/17—Anabel Englund

8/15—Picasso Gvng

8/16—Babah Fly & Friends