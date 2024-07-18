How to Experience the Best of Cheyenne Frontier Days

Did you know that America’s largest outdoor rodeo takes place just 90 minutes north of Denver? Cheyenne Frontier Days kicks off tomorrow and its 128th annual “Daddy of ‘em All®” will celebrate the Year of the Cowgirl to recognize the contributions of women to the American Frontier and Western culture.

The nine-day event features a fast-paced PRCA and WPRA rodeo culminating in Championship Sunday where champions are crowned, and legends are made. But this American classic draws in more than just rodeoing talent, it also showcases a star-studded line-up of music. This year’s lineup includes headliners such as Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll and Ludacris just a few of the musical acts slated for performances at this year’s event from July 19 to 28.

Cheyenne Frontier Days. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Similar to the love Denverites have for the annual National Western Stock Show that takes place in the Mile High City every January, Cheyenne locals praise Cheyenne Frontier Days as the biggest event in the state. Approximately 300,000 people flood the streets of Cheyenne for their biggest event of the year. Those in attendance will see more than just a sprinkle of the Old West with rodeo champions, boots and spurs, stiff Stetson hats and leather chaps.

Cowboy, Corey Whinnery at the Cheyenne Frontier Days 23′. Photo by Jackie Jensen Photography.

During the day, find your way to the stands at the Frontier Park Arena to watch the “Daddy of ‘em All®” Rodeo and other entertaining shows like the Junior Barrel Racing. Get a chance to go behind the scenes at the Behind the Chutes Tours to get a glimpse of a day in the life of a rodeo.

At night, after the sun goes down on Cheyenne Frontier Days, the stars come out with the biggest names in musical entertainment during Frontier Nights. Held at the Frontier Park Arena, this impressive lineup has featured big country music names such as Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw, plus hip-hop favorites like Post Malone and Nelly. A full schedule for the 2024 Frontier Nights can be found here.

Eric Church performing at Frontier Nights 23′. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Before Frontier Nights at the arena, find your way to Carnival Midway. Fun for all ages, the classic carnival features rides, games, drinks for adults and carny food favorites like cotton candy and snow cones for a bit of that nostalgic fun.

Carnival Midway at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

And if carnival food isn’t for you, saddle up for the Chuckwagon Experience. Dine Old West-style while cooking food over campfires in traditional cast iron skillets. Authentic (restored) chuckwagons that once traveled across the Wyoming landscape via the Oregon and Santa Fe Trails provide the backdrop to this unique culinary experience.

Because the small town is flooded with visitors, it equips itself with a Park-N-Ride system. Park-n-Ride parking is available for $20 per vehicle. Buses will travel between Park-n-Ride and Frontier Park all day long. The Park-n-Ride will be at I-25 and Happy Jack. (Heading Northbound on I-25, take exit 10D and southbound on I-25, take exit 10D.)

Experience Cowboy & Cowgirl Culture with the Saddle Up Pass

Welcome to Cheyenne. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Experience the best of Cheyenne Frontier Days this summer with the first-of-its-kind Saddle Up Pass. Enjoy top cowboy-inspired experiences and local retailers that come together to offer a transformative immersion into Western culture.

The prime time to redeem Saddle Up Passes is with the 5th annual Hell on Wheels event, the fastest-growing open rodeo series in all the West. The series begins June 7 and continues through select summer Fridays until early September.

“Hell on Wheels” is a nod to Cheyenne’s nickname in the 1860s earned by the rough-and-tumble cowboys & cowgirls, railroaders and ladies of the night. The Western spirit of adventure continues in the arena with the rodeo’s Bareback and Saddle Bronc Riding, Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding events, with chuckwagon dinners to pregame it all.

The Saddle Up Pass includes a horseback riding lesson at Terry Bison Ranch and its famous bison train tour, admission to various museums, like the Cowgirls of the West and Wyoming State Museums, a historic Street Railway trolley tour, and special discounts on western retailers including Alexis Drake, The Wrangler, and Wild J Trading. There are also food & beverage deals, like a round of drinks at none other than the Outlaw Saloon.

Girls Getaway in Cheyenne

In keeping with the theme of this year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days, the Year of the Cowgirl, now is the best time to plan a weekend getaway with just the girls. Take a peek at our guide to the perfect girlfriend getaway in Cheyenne — the best way to channel the spirit and strength of Western women, who helped shape our stories yesterday, today and tomorrow.