The National Western Stock Show leaves the Mile High City at the end of this weekend on Sunday, January 22nd. Fret not though, as the final days promise to go out with a bang. To start your Western weekend right, 303 Magazine is here to give you the Hoedown Lowdown on everything you need to know about the show’s final days.

The history of the National Western Stock Show dates back to 1906. Since then people from all over the country have descended on Denver for the event and in recent years, the number of attendees has reached 700,000. Every year the show boasts a variety of events, including rodeos, horse shows, livestock shows, a parade and so much more.

National Western Stock Show Pro Rodeos:

When: Thursday, January 19, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, January 20th, 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Semi-Finals:

Saturday, January 21st, 11 a.m. / 3:30 p.m. / 8 p.m.

Finals:

Sunday, January 22nd, 2 p.m.

Where: Denver Coliseum. 4600 Humboldt St.

Cost: Single Ticket: $24-$69. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Lowdown: The top-talent rodeo athletes from around the world face off against and/or in tandem with the strongest bulls, broncos and more. The Finals are almost here for the NWSS Pro Rodeo. This rodeo is one of the first big competitions of the season, so tensions are high. If you don’t understand the ranking or bracket system, the NWSS has you covered with this handy guide, which can be found here. Each show will feature professional rodeo-clown Justin Rumford. Event tickets include Grounds Admission for the day of the event.

Horse Shows:

What It Is: An Evening Of Dancing Horses®

When: Thursday, January 19, 7 p.m.

Where: National Western Events Center

Cost: Single Ticket: $30-50. 8-person suite: $41. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Lowdown: Presented by 9 News, An Evening Of Dancing Horses® is a celebration of the musical equestrian traditions and practices of some of the top talent in the world. Prepare to be mesmerized by these majestic creatures. Event tickets include Grounds Admission for the day of the event. Each suite ticket comes with a seat on the floor, a beverage and complimentary snacks.

What It Is: Draft Horse Show

When: Friday, January 20th, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 21st, 1 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Sunday, January 22nd, 1 p.m.

Where: National Western Events Center

Cost: Single Ticket: $25-$28. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Lowdown: Join the National Western Stock Show in a celebration that demonstrates one of the largest, yet kindest horse breeds. The show includes events, such as the Draft/Mule Team Race, Mule Flag Race, Light Weight Pulling Contest and much much more. Event tickets include Grounds Admission for the day of the event.

What General Admission Gets You:

What It Is: Grounds Admission Ticket

Cost: Adult Day Pass: $12- $25. Child: $4- $5. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Lowdown: Before you descend into the coliseum for the main event, with a Grounds Admission Ticket, you can check out everything else that the Stock Show has to offer, such as the countless food and merch vendors placed throughout the grounds. Or you can go see what is on display at the Coors Western Art Gallery. There are also so many family-friendly educational opportunities through the Colorado State University Agricultural Program. And no event of this kind would be caught dead without a petting zoo. All this and more is waiting for you at the show. To view a full schedule of events to enjoy with a Grounds Admission Ticket, click here.