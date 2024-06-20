20 Things To Do Around Denver This Fourth Of July Weekend

The 248th Independence Day is approaching next week, so to get the ball rolling as Denverites decide where to spend the holiday celebrating our collective freedom — here is a compilation of 20 events occurring in and around Denver before, on, or after the Fourth of July. The parades, firework shows and live music is aplenty, as well as drone light shows, that continue to gain popularity.
This article is brought to you by European Wax Center.
Get pampered and prepped for Fourth of July weekend at European Wax Center with a FREE first wax for all new guests and 50% off your first Brazilian or Full Back Wax. (*See center for details*)
Schedule your appointment HERE
Indy Eve at Civic Center Park
The Civic Center Conservancy and the City and County of Denver brings back Indy Eve again this year — an interactive event that will feature Denver’s largest-ever drone show, the launch of Civic Center NIGHT MARKET, music from emerging young DJs, a live performance from the Colorado Symphony Brass & Percussion Ensemble (in the Greek Theater), and two different light shows on Civic Center Park’s structures. The drone show will be over Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park, and the best vantage point is Civic Center’s Great Lawn and South Lawn.
Photo courtesy Civic Center Park
Big Belmar Bash
This Independence Day celebration is filled with live bands, kids activities, local vendors, food and drinks and more. Live music starts at 5 p.m. with The Elegant Plums, followed by HomeSlice at 7 p.m. The evening’s highlight is the drone show that will take place at 9:15 p.m., rain or shine. The drone light show was so popular last year that it will be extended this year, providing an even longer experience watching the 300 LED lighted drones. MIX 100 is providing music for the show, and the radio station will broadcast from the band stage on S. Teller St. — tune into 100.3 FM to listen or stream live from your phone.
Photo courtesy Lakewood Parks and Recreation
Boulder Symphony’s July 4th Concert Celebration
For the music lovers, this event in Boulder is for you — the Boulder Symphony is celebrating Independence Day through symphonic classics from Bernstein’s Candide to Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Beethoven’s Wellington’s Victory at the historic Boulder Bandshell. The show is also the Boulder premiere of Colorado composer Matt Browne’s Barnstorming Season. There will additionally be John Williams’ music from Star Wars, Jurassic Park, and other cinematic classics and patriotic tunes by John Philip Sousa.
Photo courtesy Boulder Symphony
4th Annual Deadbeats Backyard Jamboree: Zeds Dead and Friends
The lineup of artists is long and impressive for July 4th: Zeds Dead, Caspa, Jessica Audiffred B2B Nostalgix, Levity B2b Justin Jay, Sicaria, MPH, Chief Kaya and XL. There are three stages of music, games and activities, and “the biggest hot dog eating contest west of the Mississippi, bouncy castles, merch, art and more. If you can’t get enough of Zeds Dead, July 4th will also include 2 sets from Zeds Dead at the Mission Ballroom with support from Heyz B2B Lumasi for “Deadrocks Hangover.”
Photo courtesy AXS
Coors Field Fireworks
If you’d like to see some fireworks, consider heading to Coors Field to watch America’s pastime for the Fourth, where the Rockies will play the Milwaukee Brewers. After game, the fireworks will blast away. You can still see the fireworks from outside the stadium, so if you’re uninterested in the baseball portion but are still present in the area, point your eyes skyward and you might get a good vision of the light show without the ticket.
Photo courtesy MLB
Park Hill Parade
Park Hill — one of Denver’s oldest, most historic and diverse neighborhoods is host to Denver’s largest Independence Day march with more than 50 groups of floats, marching bands, costumed performers, classic cars and more.
Photo courtesy Park Hill 4th of July Parade
Double Feature Movie at McGregor Square
For a relaxing night still spent outdoors, catch the double feature of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, find a spot on the lawn or grab a table in the plaza — both are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Popcorn, candy, soft drinks and bar beverages are available for purchase.
Photo courtesy McGregor Square
16th Annual Highland 4th of July Parade
The 16th Annual Highland 4th of July Parade will begin with bike decorating at 9:30 a.m. at the Holiday Theater. The parade formally starts at 10:20 a.m., ending in Hirshorn Park, where there will be an after-party with Little Man Ice Cream at 11:30 a.m.
Photo courtesy Highland United Neighbors, Inc. (HUNI)
Washington Park July 4th Celebration
This celebration entails a children’s parade, free ice cream for everyone, free bike parade ribbons and decorations, patriotic music from a live band, Station No. 21 fire truck display, face painting, magician and balloon artist.
Photo courtesy Washington Park East
4thFest: Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City
4thFest is a free festival outside at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park with a Colorado Rapids match and one of the largest public fireworks shows in the state. The event will include a DJ, a bounce house, soccer darts, a rock-climbing wall, quad trampoline, an alpine tubing slide, mechanical bull, trackless train, pedal carts and a toddler zone. The Rapids will additionally be hosting a block party as part of the 4thFest for the first time. It will be located along the south side of the stadium with a live DJ, drinks, food trucks and an LED wall that will stream the Rapids’ game live.
Photo courtesy Colorado Rapids Soccer Club
Pancake Breakfast and Parade
Local nonprofit community organization Master Community Association (MCA) is offering a donation-based pancake breakfast on the stage at Founders Green prior to the parade. There will be a balloon artist and face painting as well. Attendees are free to participate in the parade with their decorated bikes, tricycles, wagons or scooters.
Photo courtesy Fa Barboza / Unsplash
41st Annual Breckenridge July Art Festival
If you can bear the potential I-70 traffic from Denver to Breckenridge, there are beautiful summer mountain views awaiting you, along with this juried art show that features top artists in 13 categories. All artists will be present to discuss their original work and do demonstrations. Show runs through July 6.
Photo courtesy Visit Denver
Avanti’s Fourth of July Weekend
Avanti’s Food and Beverage touts the best view in town of the Rockies fireworks shows. Additionally, for Fourth of July Weekend, they will have drink and food specials, including a Bomb Pop Frozen Cocktail special. On the 4th, there will also be a viewing of The Sandlot at 8:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy Avanti’s F and B
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler formed in New Jersey in 1987. The American rock band consists of singer and harmonica player John Popper, guitarist Chan Kinchla, drummer Bredndan Hill, bassist Tad Kinchla and keyboardist Ben Wilson. Their latest album was released in 2021, Traveler’s Blues and was nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album in the 2022 Grammy Awards. Special guests JJ Grey, Mofro and Eggy will open.
Photo courtesy AXS
Fourth of July Weekend at 54thirty
Spend the Fourth on the 54thirty rooftop with themed drinks, extended hours and live DJ sets — one on Thursday night from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. and another on Saturday night from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Freedom Run 5K
Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice is hosting their annual Freedom Run 5K in Evergreen another year. The event begins at 8 a.m. at Evergreen Middle School. The course is described as scenic and hilly through residential neighborhoods, ending with a festive after-party near the finish at the Evergreen Athletic Club. All proceeds benefit Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice
Photo courtesy Mt Evans
Elitch Gardens Fireworks
The firework show can be seen as a paid park visitor at Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park, or you may enjoy them from a high-rise downtown or one of the nearby parks like Gates Crescent Park, Fishback Park, Jefferson Park and Paco Sánchez Park.
Photo courtesy Elitch Gardens
Four Mile Historic Park Independence Celebration
The Denver Concert Band will perform patriotic tunes at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Guests can participate in a toy pig race, take a peek at the blacksmiths at work as they create forged-over-fire pieces of art like they did in the 1800s, see living history as re-enactors set up camp, mine for gold and create rustic dishes in the Summer Kitchen. Bring the family, a picnic lunch and enjoy the 12 acres of sunshine and history. Big Belly Brothers BBQ food truck will be on site, along with the chance to snag a snow cone from the Kona Ice Truck.
Photo courtesy Four Mile Historic Park
Denver Red White and Brew Bar Crawl
Grab your red, white and blues and tag along on this bar crawl experience. Included in the bar crawl ticket is over 4 venues, free entry into the bars, free after-party, food and drink specials, along with themed drinks and live music.
Photo courtesy PubCrawls.com
Celebrate Pups & Patriots: Free Pet Photo Shoot for Independence Day
Bring your best furry friend with to get professional-quality photos taken with a festive backdrop. It’s also a great opportunity to have your dog socialize with other fur friends in the park. Dogs are encouraged to dress in their festive American spirit-themed attire and costumes.
Photo courtesy Support Local with The Rivera Team
- 303 Magazine
- 54thirty rooftop
- big belmar bash
- Blues Traveler
- civic center park
- coors field fireworks
- deadbeats backyard jamboree
- Denver
- denver music
- Elitch Gardens
- Faith Malinowski
- forth of july denver
- Founders Green
- four mile historic park
- fourth of july
- fourth of july weekend 2024
- Highland Parade
- indy eve
- McGregor square
- Park Hill 4th of July Parade
- Red Rocks Park & Amphitheater
- Top Gun
- Washington Park
Discover more from 303 Magazine
Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.