20 Things To Do Around Denver This Fourth Of July Weekend

The 248th Independence Day is approaching next week, so to get the ball rolling as Denverites decide where to spend the holiday celebrating our collective freedom — here is a compilation of 20 events occurring in and around Denver before, on, or after the Fourth of July. The parades, firework shows and live music is aplenty, as well as drone light shows, that continue to gain popularity.

