Best Spots To Watch The Fourth Of July Fireworks Around Denver

Fourth of July is one of those holidays that we all look forward to every year. It means summer sunshine, gathering with friends and family, enjoying backyard barbecues, and seeing the best fireworks in Denver.

303 Magazine gathered the best places to watch the fireworks in and around Denver this Fourth Of July, take a look at the list of recommendations.

Coors Field

Photo courtesy of mlb.com/rockies

Coors Field is the home of the Colorado Rockies, Denver’s MLB team. Every year, the Colorado Rockies host several baseball games with some of the city’s best fireworks scheduled right after. There are usually two fireworks games around the July 4th holiday, and another in September.

If you have never had the opportunity to attend the fireworks show at Coors Field, we highly recommend it. It’s a definite must-see and a beloved holiday tradition for many Colorado residents. You will need a ticket to the baseball game for the best view of the show.

Whether or not you’re a baseball fan, the fireworks at Coors Field are a great way to celebrate July 4th in Denver. The show is always impressive, and it makes for a great evening for any family looking to enjoy a festive evening.

Location: 2001 Blake St., Denver

Date: July 4th & 5th

Glendale Fireworks Celebration

Photo courtesy of Glendale Colorado

Join the City of Glendale for a fun-filled 4th of July celebration on July 2nd! The evening kicks off with a screening of the classic movie “Independence Day” at 7:00 PM, setting the perfect patriotic mood before the main event. Gates open at 6:30 PM, so be sure to arrive early to secure your spot. Then, get ready to be dazzled as the fireworks light up the sky at 9:30 PM. Fans will be able to see the show from inside the stadium and on the Infinity Park turf, but please know that stadium seating will be limited as the capacity will be 4,000 for this event. It’s an evening you won’t want to miss!

Location: Infinity Park Stadium located at 4599 E Tennessee Avenue.

Date: July 1st

Denver’s Civic Center Park Independence Eve

Photo courtesy of Visit Denver

Civic Center Conservancy is bringing back Denver’s favorite July 3rd event — reimagined for 2024! The City and County of Denver presents a transformed, interactive, event that will feature Denver’s largest-ever drone show, the launch of Civic Center NIGHT MARKET, music from emerging young DJs, a live performance from the Colorado Symphony Brass & Percussion Ensemble, and two different light shows on Civic Center Park’s iconic structures! Visitors are invited to gather in Civic Center Park to experience great food, music and shopping at Colorado retailers until the drone show begins, at which time, they can find a spot on the lawn to enjoy and celebrate.

Finding a place to park your car in the area can be tricky, so we suggest using public transportation, if possible. Be sure to bring a blanket to grab a spot on the lawn to view the fireworks display, which will be visible above the roof of the City and County building.

Location: 101 14th Ave., Denver

Date: July 3rd

Elitch Gardens Fireworks

Photo courtesy of Elitch Gardens

Elitch Gardens is a popular amusement park located in the heart of Denver that offers roller coasters, a water park, and fun for visitors of all ages. In addition to its many rides and attractions, the park also hosts an annual Independence Day fireworks display.

The fireworks display will light up the night sky when the park closes at 9 pm. After a full day of fun at the park, this is a great way to end the night and celebrate the holiday.

Location: 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver

Date: July 5th

Arvada Fireworks

Photo courtesy of Arvadaco.gov

The City of Arvada is hosting its annual event to celebrate Independence Day. The celebration typically takes place at the Stenger Sports Complex, which provides a large open space for visitors to enjoy the dazzling fireworks display.

Gates at Stenger Sports Complex will open to vehicles at 6:30 pm. The Fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. with parking on a first-come, first-served basis. Food trucks will be available on-site.

Location: W. 58th Ave. and Oak St.

Date: July 4th

Aurora Fireworks

Photo courtesy of Visit Aurora site

Aurora’s Fourth of July Spectacular will take place at the Aurora Municipal Center. The event features live music, food vendors, and a fireworks display set to begin at approximately 9:30 pm. The show is a crowd-pleaser and typically lasts for around 30 minutes.

Location: 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora

Date: July 4th

Brighton Fireworks

Photo courtesy of Brighton Fireworks Facebook

The City of Brighton’s popular annual Fourth of July Celebration will be making its return to Carmichael Park (650 E. Southern Street) on Thursday, July 4. The event will include a live DJ and concert, as well as a bubble tower and free face painting for the kids!

At the conclusion of the concert, attendees are encouraged to look to the sky for one of the region’s largest firework displays. Food will be available for purchase through food trucks.

Location: 650 E. Southern St., Brighton

Date: July 4th

Broomfield Fireworks

Spend your Fourth of July with your family, friends, and Broomfield neighbors at the 2024 Great American Picnic and Fireworks! Starting at 5 p.m. at Broomfield County Commons Park, there will be fun for the whole family, with inflatables, concessions food vendors, and a beer garden for those 21+. Add a creative spin to your holiday in the one-of-a-kind Bike Parade, then enjoy the show with music starting at 6 p.m. The evening ends with a bang with fireworks set off at 9:15 p.m.

Location: Broomfield County Commons Park 13200 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield, CO 80020

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park Fireworks

Photo courtesy of Colorado Rapids website

The 28th annual fun-filled Independence Day celebration includes a pre-game festival, a Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City match at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park and the LARGEST PUBLIC FIREWORKS SHOW IN THE STATE OF COLORADO!

As part of the 4thFEST celebrations, the Rapids and Commerce City will host a family festival at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park prior to the Rapids’ match that will include live music, a bounce house, soccer darts, a rock-climbing wall, a mobile ropes course, an alpine tubing slide, a mechanical bull, a trackless train, pedal carts and a toddler zone among the activations. 4thFEST is free and open to the public.

In addition to the pregame festival, the Rapids will be hosting a block party as part of 4thFEST. The additional activation, which is part of the Rapids Block Party Series, will be located along the South side of the stadium and will include a live DJ, drinks, food trucks, and an LED wall that will stream the Rapids’ game and other MLS games live. Local fans who live within the vicinity of the stadium can bike to 4thFEST and park their bikes at the Rapids’ Park Everything Lot, which is located on the East side of the stadium between gates B and C. The Block Party and 4thFEST open at 5:00 PM and entry is free, but make sure to secure your tickets to the match against SKC at 7:30 PM before they sell out!

Location: 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City

Date: July 4th

Englewood Fireworks

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The City of Englewood is excited to present the annual Independence Day Fireworks to celebrate this year’s Fourth of July!

The Annual Fourth of July Event brings together friends and families from four areas – Englewood, Littleton, Sheridan, Arapahoe County and the South Suburban Parks & Recreation. Celebrate our National Holiday with friends and family at Belleview Park and Cornerstone Park.



No personal fireworks will be allowed at the event. Please leave pets at home, service animals are permitted.

Location: Cornerstone & Belleview Parks

Date: July 4th

Highlands Ranch Fireworks

Photo courtesy of Highland Ranch Community association

The Highlands Ranch Community Association, Highlands Ranch Metro District, and Douglas County have joined together to present a spectacular fireworks display! This event is exclusively dedicated to fireworks, so be sure to bring your blanket and a picnic, savor culinary delights from the variety of food trucks available, and settle in to enjoy the vibrant fireworks. The fireworks are scheduled to start around 9:30 p.m., with the timing contingent on weather conditions and fire bans. We encourage attendees to consider biking, walking, or ridesharing whenever possible, as parking is limited at the park.

Location: 9651 S Quebec St, Highlands Ranch

Date: July 4th

Longmont Fireworks

Photo courtesy of Visit Longmont

There will be something for everyone at Longmont’s 2024 July 4 Celebration! The fun begins at 5 pm on Thursday, July 4 with a family-friendly downtown street party featuring live music, carnival games, food, drinks, and great views of the drone and fireworks shows occurring at 9:15 and 9:30 pm.

Location: 111 1st Ave, Longmont, CO 80501

Date: July 4th

Parker Fireworks

Photo courtesy of Parker Colorado website

Join the Town of Parker in celebrating Independence Day with our annual remote-viewing fireworks show! Last year, the Town introduced a remote-viewing fireworks display instead of a traditional event. We heard rave reviews about this new format and have decided to do it again this year.

Fireworks will launch July 4 at 9:30 p.m. from just north of Salisbury Park, weather permitting. The park will be open to the public that day, but there will be no additional services or activities and only limited parking available (300 paved spaces) on a first-come, first-served basis. The large grass lots used in prior years will not be available for parking in 2024.

Location: 11920 N Motsenbocker Rd, Parker

Date: July 4th