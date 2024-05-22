Sweetgreen Is Serving Up So Much More Than Salad

The grass really is greener over at Sweetgreen. Living its farm-to-table philosophy, Sweetgreen prides itself on doing things from scratch using whole, fresh ingredients from local farmers they actually know.

Famous for its salads, Sweetgreen has been busy rolling out heartier options such as bowls, which feature both lettuce greens and grains, and the increasingly popular protein plates, which ditch the greens altogether. With its pickled onions and spicy cashew dressing the Miso Glazed Salmon protein plate is perfect for those craving fusion flavors, while the Hot Honey Chicken protein plate goes for a classic combo of veggie slaw and hot honey mustard. Getting hungry? Head to sweetgreen.com to see the full menu.

Growing like a weed, the fast-casual eatery continues to plant roots throughout Denver. Find your neighborhood Sweetgreen at Tennyson, LoDo, Cherry Creek, University Hills, Highlands Ranch, Park Meadows, or Boulder.

