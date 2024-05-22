Lighthouse Writers Workshop Presents LitFest 2024

“Writing really is one of the most accessible art forms. You just need a pen, a paper and some method of storytelling,” says Alexa Culshaw, Director of Marketing and Communications for Lighthouse Writers Workshop. Lighthouse has been a serious writing center for local authors and aspiring writers for more than 25 years—but the reach of their work goes beyond writing as a craft. Lighthouse works to incorporate writing as an art in the daily lives of Coloradoans, whether they be professional authors, aspiring writers or just someone with something to say.

It’s just one example of writing made accessible in a beautiful way, and this summer—from Friday, June 7 through Friday, June 14—Lighthouse will open up even more opportunities for readers and writers of all levels of interest. This summer marks the 19th annual LitFest, an eight-day celebration of writers and readers, with advanced workshops, craft seminars, readings, salons, business panels, agent meetings and parties.

“Writing can be a tool for healing. We’ve taken that concept and put it into community-engagement workshops, like Hard Times, a partnership with local libraries, where we host workshops for people experiencing homelessness, addiction and other difficulties. Workshops are really helpful for people in tough situations,” Culshaw explains.

Open to the public with different admission tiers, LitFest features a host of visiting authors, including fiction writers Steve Almond, Danielle Evans, Vanessa Hua, Alexandra Kleeman, Claire Messud, Jenny Offill and Maurice Carlos Ruffin; nonfiction writers Emily Rapp Black, Amitava Kumar, T Kira Māhealani Madden, Beth Nguyen, and Sloane Crosley; poets Mark Doty, Jane Hirshfield and Rowan Ricardo Phillips; and novelist/screenwriter Dean Bakopoulos.

Culshaw says, “The visiting authors are the backbone of LitFest. Writers can apply to advanced workshops to take a class with them, and it’s rare that writers get to work with such high-profile authors in such an intimate way.” Visiting authors also participate in evening reading events, answering questions about their work and process. “It’s a cool chance to see the human element behind the work—an extra piece of understanding.”

For writers looking to develop craft and network with other local artists, there are several craft talks, workshops and publishing industry events for all genres. “We have craft seminars that are two-hour deep dives into genres and elements of craft—a great place for someone who might want to try a hand at writing. Or there are lunchtime business panels with literary agents who will talk about the publishing world and also debuts, for books or in literary magazines for the first time. There is also a panel about the state of the industry which would be a great place for a beginner to learn about publishing.”

A vibrant and intense dive into literature and writing, Culshaw describes the Lighthouse Writers Workshop LitFest as “an adult summer camp”, bursting with excitement, activity and camaraderie. “There are literary festivals across the country, but Lighthouse is for Colorado, and the Rocky Mountain ethos really seeps into this event. It’s not a competitive or unwelcoming environment. It’s more collaborative and everyone is interested in hearing about each other’s work. It’s a great chance to find your literary community.”

Of course, LitFest is not just for writers, just lovers of art through the written word. Some events are meant to blur the so-called line between writing and other art forms, like themed happy hours and a partnership event with Dazzle Jazz, a story hour told through jazz music.

“We have a unique tone here: a collaborative literary community, that situates writers as artists,” says Culshaw. “We all have a story to tell. It’s just finding the right tools to get there. And when you do, it’s powerful.”

Lighthouse Writers Workshop 2024 LitFest runs from June 7-14 in Denver. Find a schedule and registration information at lighthousewriters.org.