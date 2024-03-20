Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 3/20 – 3/24

Catch the Denver Home Show, the Magic Beans or the Denver Ramen Festival this week in Denver. Everything feels better in the spring, so it’s time to get back outdoors if you’ve been hibernating, and get back into participating in the food festivals, concerts, art shows, and more that you’ve been missing. Denver Fashion Week Spring 2024 When: May 11-19

Where: The Brighton- A Non Plus Ultra Venue- 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216

Cost: $30+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The nationally acclaimed show, Denver Fashion Week, occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community. Denver Fashion Week Is Now Accepting New Sponsors! Sign up here Vote For Your Favorite Denver Fashion Week

Models, Designers And Photographers When: Now – April 15

Vote: here

Lowdown: We are excited to share the news about the inaugural Denver Fashion Week Awards, where we will be celebrating the remarkable talent of models, designers and photographers who have participated at our event. After careful consideration, we have selected the top contenders in each category and now it’s your turn to get involved by voting for your favorites and help them win!

Alkaline Trio

When: March 20, 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, CO

Cost: $50.25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Alkaline Trio is a punk rock band from Chicago. The band consists of Matt Skiba, Dan Andriano and Atom Willard. They released their first single in 1997 and return to the stage at the Fillmore this evening.

Perpetual Groove

When: March 21, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $25+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Perpetual Groove comes from Savannah, Georgia with their blend of Southern rock and funk. Brock Butler, Adam Perry, Matt McDonald and Darren Stanley band together to bring you a show at Ophelia’s on Thursday as well as Friday.

The Floozies

When: March 22, doors 6 p.m.

Where: The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Brothers Matt Hill and Mark Hill share the stage at The Mission Ballroom as part of their 2 Mission 2 Trip tour. Late Night Radio, Haywyre, MZG and Father Funk will open.

Magic Beans

When: March 23, 7 p.m.

Where: The Caribou Room, 55 Indian Peaks Dr., Nederland, CO

Cost: $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: It may be a bit of a hike from Denver to Nederland, but The Magic Beans definitely make the time worthwhile for all who attend their shows. The Beans are from Nederland, Colorado, and they are sure to cheer up anyone who may be in a funk – with their funk.

All You Need Is Love: All-Star Celebration of The Beatles When: March 24, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets

Lowdown: This show allows Beatles fans to turn back time and listen to some of the legendary band’s music as part of the 60th Anniversary celebration of The Beatles’ arrival in America. March 24, 7:30 p.m.Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO$30, buy tickets here This show allows Beatles fans to turn back time and listen to some of the legendary band’s music as part of the 60th Anniversary celebration of The Beatles’ arrival in America.

Whiskey Society

When: March 20, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Seven Grand, 1855 Blake St. #Suite 160, Denver, CO

Cost: $15, buy tickets here

Lowdown: If you’re a whiskey lover, attend this tasting to try Tullamore D.E.W. from Clonminch, Ireland, along with Tullamore D.E.W. 12 Year Old Single Malt and XO Caribbean Cask. Guests will learn what is so special about the blended and single malt Irish whiskies.

Thursday Pizza & Wine Special

When: March 21, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Deep Roots Winery & Bistro, 2875 Blake St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: Deep Roots offers different deals Wednesday through Sunday. On Thursdays, enjoy a pizza and two glasses of wine: red $35, white $32. Happy hour runs through 6 p.m. with $2 off all glasses.

WestFax Brewing Co.’s 8th Anniversary Party

When: March 22, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: WestFax Brewing Company, 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: As WestFax turns 8, celebrate with the brewery over the next two days by drinking either a German style pilsner, the Concussion Protocol, the 2024 Beta Wave with Ugandan vanilla beans, a French Toast Beta Wave, indulging in the Big Bear Cheesesteaks food truck or listening to the bluegrass Magoo the Band.

2024 Denver Ramen Festival

When: March 23, 12:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stockyards Event Center, 5004 National Western Dr., Denver, CO

Cost: $95 – $149, buy tickets

Lowdown: Bowls of ramen galore — there will be a variety of ramen styles from traditional to fusion prepared by chefs from around the city to try. You’re sure to take your ramen game to the next level after seeing all the possibilities created by the creative cooks of Denver. March 23, 12:30 – 8 p.m.Stockyards Event Center, 5004 National Western Dr., Denver, CO$95 – $149, buy tickets here Bowls of ramen galore — there will be a variety of ramen styles from traditional to fusion prepared by chefs from around the city to try. You’re sure to take your ramen game to the next level after seeing all the possibilities created by the creative cooks of Denver.

March Special Menu

When: March 24, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: The Original, 1600 20th St., Ste. 180, Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: Although St. Patrick’s Day has now passed, The Original is keeping in the spirit of the holiday and continuing to offer a green mimosa, caramel apple bread pudding and a “bubble & squeak” with potato, cabbage latke, salmon lox, two sunny-side eggs and crème fraîche through the end of the month.

Women’s History Month Gallery Show When: March 20, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Ryan Joseph Gallery, 2647 W. 38th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: This annual Women’s History Month gallery showcases over 35 local and national women and non-binary artists in a 4 week exhibition.

JR De Guzman

When: March 21, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $27, buy tickets here

Lowdown: JR De Guzman combines music and comedy to make his audiences laugh. He has a Netflix special entitled The Comedy Lineup, as well as a debut album Dual Citizen. De Guzman was also named the winner of the 2016 Stand-up NBC, along with several other achievements. Catch a giggle or a full belly laugh this Thursday.

Grit & Glamour: The Russell Young Experience

When: March 22, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Relévant Galleries, 170 Clayton Ln., Denver, CO

Cost: RSVP here

Lowdown: Russell Young will be in attendance for his inaugural solo exhibition in Denver of “Grit & Glamour.” For this opening night event, there will be live music, hors d’oeuvres and a carefully curated cocktail menu to complement the art on display.