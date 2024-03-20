Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 3/20 – 3/24

Alkaline Trio
When: March 20, 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, CO
Cost: $50.25, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Alkaline Trio is a punk rock band from Chicago. The band consists of Matt Skiba, Dan Andriano and Atom Willard. They released their first single in 1997 and return to the stage at the Fillmore this evening.
Perpetual Groove
When: March 21, 9 p.m.
Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver, CO
Cost: $25+, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Perpetual Groove comes from Savannah, Georgia with their blend of Southern rock and funk. Brock Butler, Adam Perry, Matt McDonald and Darren Stanley band together to bring you a show at Ophelia’s on Thursday as well as Friday.
The Floozies
When: March 22, doors 6 p.m.
Where: The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO
Cost: $35, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Brothers Matt Hill and Mark Hill share the stage at The Mission Ballroom as part of their 2 Mission 2 Trip tour. Late Night Radio, Haywyre, MZG and Father Funk will open.
Magic Beans
When: March 23, 7 p.m.
Where: The Caribou Room, 55 Indian Peaks Dr., Nederland, CO
Cost: $20, buy tickets here
Lowdown: It may be a bit of a hike from Denver to Nederland, but The Magic Beans definitely make the time worthwhile for all who attend their shows. The Beans are from Nederland, Colorado, and they are sure to cheer up anyone who may be in a funk – with their funk.
Whiskey Society
When: March 20, 7 – 9 p.m.
Where: Seven Grand, 1855 Blake St. #Suite 160, Denver, CO
Cost: $15, buy tickets here
Lowdown: If you’re a whiskey lover, attend this tasting to try Tullamore D.E.W. from Clonminch, Ireland, along with Tullamore D.E.W. 12 Year Old Single Malt and XO Caribbean Cask. Guests will learn what is so special about the blended and single malt Irish whiskies.
Thursday Pizza & Wine Special
When: March 21, 4 – 8 p.m.
Where: Deep Roots Winery & Bistro, 2875 Blake St., Denver, CO
Cost: Prices vary
Lowdown: Deep Roots offers different deals Wednesday through Sunday. On Thursdays, enjoy a pizza and two glasses of wine: red $35, white $32. Happy hour runs through 6 p.m. with $2 off all glasses.
WestFax Brewing Co.’s 8th Anniversary Party
2024 Denver Ramen Festival
Where: Stockyards Event Center, 5004 National Western Dr., Denver, CO
Cost: $95 – $149, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Bowls of ramen galore — there will be a variety of ramen styles from traditional to fusion prepared by chefs from around the city to try. You’re sure to take your ramen game to the next level after seeing all the possibilities created by the creative cooks of Denver.
March Special Menu
Where: The Original, 1600 20th St., Ste. 180, Denver, CO
Cost: Prices vary
Lowdown: Although St. Patrick’s Day has now passed, The Original is keeping in the spirit of the holiday and continuing to offer a green mimosa, caramel apple bread pudding and a “bubble & squeak” with potato, cabbage latke, salmon lox, two sunny-side eggs and crème fraîche through the end of the month.
JR De Guzman
When: March 21, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, CO
Cost: $27, buy tickets here
Lowdown: JR De Guzman combines music and comedy to make his audiences laugh. He has a Netflix special entitled The Comedy Lineup, as well as a debut album Dual Citizen. De Guzman was also named the winner of the 2016 Stand-up NBC, along with several other achievements. Catch a giggle or a full belly laugh this Thursday.
Grit & Glamour: The Russell Young Experience
When: March 22, 6 – 8 p.m.
Where: Relévant Galleries, 170 Clayton Ln., Denver, CO
Cost: RSVP here
Lowdown: Russell Young will be in attendance for his inaugural solo exhibition in Denver of “Grit & Glamour.” For this opening night event, there will be live music, hors d’oeuvres and a carefully curated cocktail menu to complement the art on display.