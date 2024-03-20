Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 3/20 – 3/24

Catch the Denver Home Show, the Magic Beans or the Denver Ramen Festival this week in Denver. Everything feels better in the spring, so it’s time to get back outdoors if you’ve been hibernating, and get back into participating in the food festivals, concerts, art shows, and more that you’ve been missing.

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2024

Photo By David Rossa At The Denver Art Museum

When: May 11-19
Where: The Brighton- A Non Plus Ultra Venue- 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216
Cost: $30+, buy tickets here
Lowdown: The nationally acclaimed show, Denver Fashion Week, occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community.

Denver Fashion Week Is Now Accepting New Sponsors! Sign up here

Vote For Your Favorite Denver Fashion Week
Models, Designers And Photographers 

When: Now – April 15 
Vote: here
Lowdown: We are excited to share the news about the inaugural Denver Fashion Week Awards, where we will be celebrating the remarkable talent of models, designers and photographers who have participated at our event. After careful consideration, we have selected the top contenders in each category and now it’s your turn to get involved by voting for your favorites and help them win!

Alkaline Trio

No photo description available.

Photo courtesy Ticketmaster / Facebook

When: March 20, 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, CO
Cost: $50.25, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Alkaline Trio is a punk rock band from Chicago. The band consists of Matt Skiba, Dan Andriano and Atom Willard. They released their first single in 1997 and return to the stage at the Fillmore this evening.

Perpetual Groove

May be an image of text that says 'PERPETUAL GROOVE THURSDAY FRIDAY MARCH 21 & 22 OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX'

Photo courtesy JamBase / Facebook

When: March 21, 9 p.m.
Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver, CO
Cost: $25+, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Perpetual Groove comes from Savannah, Georgia with their blend of Southern rock and funk. Brock Butler, Adam Perry, Matt McDonald and Darren Stanley band together to bring you a show at Ophelia’s on Thursday as well as Friday.

The Floozies

The Floozies: 2 Mission 2 Trip tickets at Mission Ballroom in Denver

Photo courtesy AXS

When: March 22, doors 6 p.m.
Where: The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO
Cost: $35, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Brothers Matt Hill and Mark Hill share the stage at The Mission Ballroom as part of their 2 Mission 2 Trip tour. Late Night Radio, Haywyre, MZG and Father Funk will open.

Magic Beans

May be an image of 4 people and text

Photo courtesy The Caribou Room / Facebook

When: March 23, 7 p.m.
Where: The Caribou Room, 55 Indian Peaks Dr., Nederland, CO
Cost: $20, buy tickets here
Lowdown: It may be a bit of a hike from Denver to Nederland, but The Magic Beans definitely make the time worthwhile for all who attend their shows. The Beans are from Nederland, Colorado, and they are sure to cheer up anyone who may be in a funk – with their funk.

All You Need Is Love: All-Star Celebration of The Beatles

May be an image of 1 person and text

Photo courtesy Paramount Denver / Facebook

When: March 24, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO
Cost: $30, buy tickets here
Lowdown: This show allows Beatles fans to turn back time and listen to some of the legendary band’s music as part of the 60th Anniversary celebration of The Beatles’ arrival in America.

Whiskey Society

Seven Grand Whiskey Society with Tullamore D.E.W.!

Photo courtesy Seven Grand / Eventbrite

When: March 20, 7 – 9 p.m.
Where: Seven Grand, 1855 Blake St. #Suite 160, Denver, CO
Cost: $15, buy tickets here
Lowdown: If you’re a whiskey lover, attend this tasting to try Tullamore D.E.W. from Clonminch, Ireland, along with Tullamore D.E.W. 12 Year Old Single Malt and XO Caribbean Cask. Guests will learn what is so special about the blended and single malt Irish whiskies.

Thursday Pizza & Wine Special

May be an image of text

Photo courtesy Deep Roots Winery & Bistro / Facebook

When: March 21, 4 – 8 p.m.
Where: Deep Roots Winery & Bistro, 2875 Blake St., Denver, CO
Cost: Prices vary
Lowdown: Deep Roots offers different deals Wednesday through Sunday. On Thursdays, enjoy a pizza and two glasses of wine: red $35, white $32. Happy hour runs through 6 p.m. with $2 off all glasses.

WestFax Brewing Co.’s 8th Anniversary Party

Photo courtesy WestFax Brewing Co. website

When: March 22, 12 – 11 p.m.
Where: WestFax Brewing Company, 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO
Cost: Prices vary
Lowdown: As WestFax turns 8, celebrate with the brewery over the next two days by drinking either a German style pilsner, the Concussion Protocol, the 2024 Beta Wave with Ugandan vanilla beans, a French Toast Beta Wave, indulging in the Big Bear Cheesesteaks food truck or listening to the bluegrass Magoo the Band.

2024 Denver Ramen Festival

Photo courtesy Drink Denver / Eventbrite

When: March 23, 12:30 – 8 p.m.
Where: Stockyards Event Center, 5004 National Western Dr., Denver, CO
Cost: $95 – $149, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Bowls of ramen galore — there will be a variety of ramen styles from traditional to fusion prepared by chefs from around the city to try. You’re sure to take your ramen game to the next level after seeing all the possibilities created by the creative cooks of Denver.

March Special Menu

May be an image of poached egg and egg yolk

Photo courtesy The Original Denver / Facebook

When: March 24, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: The Original, 1600 20th St., Ste. 180, Denver, CO
Cost: Prices vary
Lowdown: Although St. Patrick’s Day has now passed, The Original is keeping in the spirit of the holiday and continuing to offer a green mimosa, caramel apple bread pudding and a “bubble & squeak” with potato, cabbage latke, salmon lox, two sunny-side eggs and crème fraîche through the end of the month.

Women’s History Month Gallery Show

Photo courtesy Babe Walls website

When: March 20, 12 – 6 p.m.
Where: Ryan Joseph Gallery, 2647 W. 38th Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: This annual Women’s History Month gallery showcases over 35 local and national women and non-binary artists in a 4 week exhibition.

JR De Guzman

No photo description available.

Photo courtesy JR De Guzman / Facebook

When: March 21, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, CO
Cost: $27, buy tickets here
Lowdown: JR De Guzman combines music and comedy to make his audiences laugh. He has a Netflix special entitled The Comedy Lineup, as well as a debut album Dual Citizen. De Guzman was also named the winner of the 2016 Stand-up NBC, along with several other achievements. Catch a giggle or a full belly laugh this Thursday.

Grit & Glamour: The Russell Young Experience

MEET THE ARTIST - RUSSELL YOUNG, Denver, Colorado - March 22nd

Photo courtesy Relévant Galleries website

When: March 22, 6 – 8 p.m.
Where: Relévant Galleries, 170 Clayton Ln., Denver, CO
Cost: RSVP here
Lowdown: Russell Young will be in attendance for his inaugural solo exhibition in Denver of “Grit & Glamour.” For this opening night event, there will be live music, hors d’oeuvres and a carefully curated cocktail menu to complement the art on display.

Women’s Her-Story Market

May be an image of text that says 'BELLA GRACE Suash Graft BE OKITCHENG UNRUI Love CharlieJo Paints HOLIDAILY Infinite Hope BREWING cO. CELEBRATE WOMEN! WOMEN'S HER-STORY MARKET March is Women's Her-story Her- Month! Let's celebrate women-owned business! WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESSES MARCH 23 2024 12-4PM Holidaily Brewing Company, DTC Taproom 5370 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village,'

Photo courtesy Smash.a.Craft / Facebook

When: March 23, 12 – 4 p.m.
Where: Just BE and Holidaily space in DTC, 5370 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village, CO
Cost: Free to attend
Lowdown: As Women’s History Month continues, Just BE Kitchen and gluten-free brewery Holidaily Brewing Company have teamed up to host a Women’s Her-Story Market where the two women-owned businesses will host other woman-owned businesses for a market. Holidaily will also have a purple glitter beer on tap to keep the girly vibes on theme.

The Denver Home Show

Denver Home Show_8.jpg

When: March 24, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St., Denver, CO
Cost: $7 – $10, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Stop by for the final day of the Denver Home Show with more than 270 experts in kitchens and baths, floorings, windows, cabinetry and décor. HGTV's Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb will be giving advice on how to "breathe new life" into your home. Additionally, you may find features from PETopia and local small businesses in the Made in Colorado Marketplace.