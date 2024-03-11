Jig, Swig and Celebrate the Luck of the Irish: Denver’s Best St. Patrick’s Day Events

As March welcomes the green hues of spring, Denver transforms into a lively hub for St. Patrick’s Day. From its energetic Irish pubs to its cultural festivities, it’s no wonder why Colorado was named the sixth best state to celebrate the Irish holiday. Whether it’s the bustling pub crawls, the charm of Irish music and dance, or the vibrant floats of the parades, the Mile High invites you to partake in a joyful and classic tradition. We’ve rounded up the best places to jig, swig and celebrate the luck of the Irish. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Denver with the best events to paint our city green.

Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Where: Downtown Denver, Various Streets

When: March 16th, 9:30 a.m.

The Lowdown: Kick off the celebration of St. Patrick with “Colorado’s largest community gathering,” Denver’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. For 58 years, locals have joined together for traditional Irish step-dancers, bagpipes, floats, horses and fun! Led by volunteers and funded entirely by donations and sponsorships, this monumental Irish parade turns downtown Denver green and honors the true history of St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Families looking for a safe spot and a great view of the parade should secure a seat towards the parade’s end on Blake Street from 23rd to 27th avenues. The best views for everyone are on South 20th Avenue on Blake Street, but beware, spots will fill up!

Mile High Spirits’ St Paddy’s Post Parade Party

Where: 2201 Lawrence Street Denver

When: March 16th, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: After the Denver parade, adult fun will be at Mile High Spirits’ St Paddy’s Post Parade Party, so keep the party going. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mile High Spirits invites you to enjoy live music and spirits. Dance the day away and take advantage of this drinking holiday! The first 100 guests receive shamrock glasses, beads and a free shot.

Fortissimo

Where: 891 14th St #110, Denver

When: March 15th – 16th, 8:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a late-night St. Paddy’s Day outing with drinks, live music and jigs, Denver’s only dueling piano bar, Fortissimo, hosts an Irish party all weekend! Dress your best in green, white and orange, enjoy refreshing and creative cocktails like Green Day and Piano Punch and dance to traditional music.

Tickets cost $15 for general admission and $25 for table reservations. After 10 p.m., only adults 21+ are allowed entry.

Where: 2046 Larimer Street, Denver (Starting Point)

When: March 15th – 17th

The Lowdown: Drink like an Irishman by taking the opportunity to experience some of Denver’s best brews and cocktails with Kiss Me, I’m Irish! St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl. Hop from ten bars and breweries like Zanzibar Billiards Club, The Retro Room, One Shot Back and Viewhouse Ballpark. Sip on specialty drinks until 2 a.m., enjoying good vibes and great music. Each general admission ticket includes free entrance and drink deals. Grab your friends or lucky someone and experience St. Patty’s the traditional way (with plenty of booze)!

General admission tickets cost $20 for Kiss Me, I’m Irish! St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl in Denver.

Olde Town Arvada St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Where: Arvada, Olde Town Arvada, Arvada

When: March 16th, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: For Arvada locals and those looking to celebrate later in the day, Olde Town Arvada kicks off its annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival at noon. Enjoy this all-ages event with live performances by Centennial State Pipes and Drums’ bagpipe march, School of Rock Broomfield, Juice O’The Barley and more! Explore the streets of Olde Town while indulging in local cuisine provided by food trucks and shopping from over 90 unique vendors. Make this St. Patrick’s Day a memorable one in Arvada!

HRCA St. Patrick’s Day 5K

Where: 9352 Dorchester Street, Highlands Ranch,

When: March 16th, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for an unconventional way to feel festive this holiday, Highlands Ranch Community Association (HRCA) hosts a St. Patrick’s Day 5K for families, friends and anyone who wants to run in green! Walk or sprint in your best Irish getup. Finish the afternoon with fellow runners for a pint at Living the Dream Brewing (first beer is free), all-you-can-eat pancake buffet and traditional Irish entertainment.

Registration starts at $55 for those over 12. Registration for ages 2-12 is $35.

Shamrock the Block

Where: 1800 Wazee St, Denver

When: March 16th, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: Head over to Dairy Block for a beautiful afternoon full of food, booze, shopping, and music with Shamrock the Block. Enjoy tasty dishes and drink specials from Denver favorites, including Poka Lola Social Club, Seven Grand, Denver Milk Market, and Kachina Cantina. Shop from Lovewelds’ specialty jewelry pop-up Lucky Charms. Dance along to Celtic performances by violinist Erik Fellenstein and guitarist Payden Widner or watch in awe of performances by Wick School of Irish Dance.

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party and Pub Crawl

Where: 1941 Market St, Denver

When: March 16th and March 17th, 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a good mix of bar bouncing and partying, Nasstive Entertainment hosts a St. Patrick’s Day Block Party and Pub Crawl for two days. Named the largest St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, this event includes over ten bars, including Tom’s Watch Bar, Side Car, Cannabis Station, Jaguar Room and Larimer Beer Hall. Indulge in great deals on Guinness, margaritas and green shots, enjoy free welcome shots and choose from a selection of discounted menu items. Before the pub crawl begins, meet hundreds of others wearing green, hoping to get sloshed at the pre-party! This massive event is a cannot-miss boozy good time!

Early bird special pricing sold out, but you can purchase tickets for $24- $29.